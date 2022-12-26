Effective: 2022-12-29 02:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings and Advisories. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley .Heavy rainfall associated an incoming atmospheric river will result in increased potential for areal, small stream, and river flooding across much of northern California. As a result, a Flood Watch remains in effect. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Area weirs including Tisdale, Fremont, and Colusa will also likely flow. Mokelumne River at Benson`s Ferry and Cosumnes River at McConnel and Michigan Bar may reach monitor and flood stage respectively late Saturday in response to heavy rain.

