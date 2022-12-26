ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindale, TX

KLTV

11-week-old puppy treated for rabies in Tyler

Pest control expert Jared Lundmark of Jennings Pest Control explains why insects are expected to return. Their goal is to connect East Texas families seeking medical equipment with families that are no longer using those items. East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview. Updated: 2 hours ago.
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bubbly from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bubbly — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bubbly is a 7-week-old lab-mix who, along with his five siblings, were born to a stray in Longview. . Bubbly needs a home that can commit to training him on...
LONGVIEW, TX
countylinemagazine.com

The Old Firehouse in Edom Announces New Shows

After being closed for almost three years due to Covid and a death in the family, The Old Firehouse in Edom reopens this month with a new season of live music. Performers will stand on the Judy Gottesman Memorial Stage dedicated to the late co-owner of the venue. Judy and husband Jeff created a music series that celebrated 11 seasons before her passing in 2021.
EDOM, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Things to do in East Texas this weekend: December 29-January 1

If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. If you know of another event, or see an inaccuracy below, please let us know here. THURSDAY,...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Colonial Hills Baptist holds Christmas in gym after sanctuary floods

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This year’s Christmas was a little bit different for Colonial Hills Baptist Church in Tyler. The sanctuary flooded after one of their water heaters burst, leaving them host their Christmas service in the church’s gymnasium. Pastor Steve Alberts said a staff member went to the church around 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve […]
TYLER, TX
LoneStar 92

But WHY Were There Chickens Running Wild on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?

So, why did the chicken cross the road? Ah, perhaps now we will finally find out the answer right here in Tyler, Texas. You see, this is one of the things that I love about having grown up in East Texas. You get to really know people, places, and things in our area--including the whimsical and quirky. (Frankly, whimsical and quirky things are my favorites.)
TYLER, TX
US105

Yep, You Were Right About This Pizza Place in Tyler, Texas

OK, y'all. After hearing so many people go on and on about this pizza place in Tyler, TX, I finally tried it. As aforementioned in previous posts, I'm slightly skeptical in nature when it comes to recommendations from people. It's not that I don't trust their experience. But I am very aware that so much of what forms our opinions about what makes something good is based on subjective notions. We all have them. And that goes for movies, music, and yeah--pizza.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Officials search for missing Sulphur Springs teen

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Kyliegh Marie Nelson. She is five feet and eight inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with red shoulder length hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie with...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

SHE SAID YES! CBS19's Shardae LaRae is engaged!

TYLER, Texas — Today's noon show was like no other as our CBS19 anchor Shardae LaRae got a visit from a special someone at the end of the newscast. Her boyfriend Tamaron came to the studio and popped the big question. She responded with "Of course!" Congratulations to the...
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs House Fire Started In Kitchen

The fire that heavily damaged a home in the 100-block of Jonas Street in Sulphur Springs may have started in the kitchen. Most of the damage was to the kitchen, attic, and roof, but the rest of the house had smoke and water damage. Fire officials say most of the contents of the living quarters below were untouched by the fire. There were no injuries.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
inForney.com

Midnight Mass: Bishop Strickland delivers uplifting message

In a world that has darkness, Jesus is still the light, Most Reverend Joseph E. Strickland, Bishop of Tyler, noted during his homily on Christmas morning. With the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception awash with red and white poinsettias and the smell of pine, a packed congregation was on hand for the annual Midnight Mass at the Cathedral.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Main water leak reported in Overton

OVERTON, Texas — The city of Overton has reported a six-inch leak in the water's main line on Williams Street. A Facebook post was made and says that customers might experience low water pressure due to the break in the line. The city of Overton is currently under a...
OVERTON, TX
