Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHEC TV-10
‘We’re all Western New Yorkers’: Rochester steps up to help Buffalo
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Over the last few days, News10NBC has reported on how a number of local agencies have sent crews and equipment to the Buffalo region to help with rescue and cleanup efforts. But individuals are also helping where they can. Volunteers spent hours Wednesday collecting donations at...
WHEC TV-10
Mayor Evans spoke about lives lost to violence this year and hope through city programs for peace
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A lot has happened in Rochester this year. At his year-end press conference on Wednesday, Mayor Malik Evans spoke about the lives the community lost to gun violence, the start of new city programs, the city’s partnerships with Monroe County, this year’s festival, and more.
wbfo.org
Locate your towed car and retrieve it free — except in Amherst
If your car was towed during the storm, chances are pretty good that you can find its location online and retrieve it for free — unless it was picked up in Amherst. At the peak of the storm, four area municipalities posted an online inventory of 650 towed vehicles, and where to find them. (You can check for your vehicle online below.)
NYSP presence on Hoyt Place in Rochester
The New York State Police is currently on scene in front of a residence on Hoyt Pl. with a car blocking the roadway.
WHEC TV-10
Abandoned hotel now site of TikTok craze in Gates – and police aren’t happy
GATES, N.Y. – Don’t do it. That’s the message from Gates Police, who Wednesday announced they have arrested five young adults for breaking into the old, vacant Holiday Inn on Brooks Avenue. Sgt. James Coughlin says a challenge on the social media app TikTok is to blame....
Five people arrested for entering abandoned hotel in Rochester after viral video
The hotel was closed after it was determined to be unfit for residents. The building was marked and secured by a gate.
WHEC TV-10
Boat carrying cement had trouble getting back into Lake Ontario
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A boat carrying cement from Canada had some trouble turning around in the Genesee River at Turning Point Park in Charlotte. The boat operates out of Burlington, Ontario and transports cement to the Rochester area. The person who took the video told us it took longer...
We Now Know How The Tragic Deaths Happened In Buffalo Blizzard
The blizzard caused by winter storm Elliott has sadly become very deadly here in Western New York. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has released some of the causes of the deaths. In Erie County, the death toll has risen to 27. This evening, Monday, December 26, 2022, Poloncarz tweeted,. Very...
WHEC TV-10
Engine 16 firefighters free terrier stuck in bathtub drain
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester firefighters freed Foxy from a bathtub, after her paw got stuck in the drain. Hopefully she got a good bath before, since she may not want to get back in there again.
Rochester man shot overnight on Cameron St., RPD investigating
According to RPD, the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.
Power restored at Highland Hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Highland Hospital in Rochester lost power for two hours Tuesday. Officials with URMC say generators kicked in, and there was “no negative patient outcomes” due to the outage. They have referred all other questions to RG&E. News 8 has reached out and is waiting for a response.
WHEC TV-10
Man accused of abusing dog during fight in Seneca Falls
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. – A New Jersey man was arrested after reports of animal cruelty. Police say Terrell Hammonds, 21, “subjected a dog to animal cruelty” during a fight with a partner. He is facing a slew of charges, including overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, criminal obstruction...
WHEC TV-10
First responders and plumbers dealing with high volume of frozen pipe calls
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The winter storm slamming western New York over the weekend is causing a lot of problems for everyone, including plumbers and first responders. As we try to thaw out from the arctic blast, it’s showing that more problems are popping up. “Today, I had four...
Meet one of the blizzard babies
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Despite all of the terrible news, there have been some silver linings throughout the weekend. We want to introduce you to one of the blizzard babies born here in Western New York. This is Jacob, he was born at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital on Friday morning...
Heat gun leads to house fire in Ontario County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Ontario County home was severely damaged Christmas evening, when investigators say the homeowner attempted to thaw pipes with a heat gun. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the home on East Lake Road in the Town of Gorham was able to put the fire out initially, […]
CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)
A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County appoints new assistant director of public safety
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A familiar face is coming back to Rochester to make our community a safer place. George Markert has been appointed to be the assistant director of public safety for Monroe County. Markert is the former executive deputy chief of the Rochester Police Department. He’s behind a...
Snowmobile club members get essential workers to hospitals during blizzard
When essential workers needed to get to their jobs during the blizzard, members of the Northern Erie Sno-Seekers Snowmobile Club stepped up.
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: The Unfriendly holiday skies. How to easily find your airline’s cancelation policy
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The skies were not friendly to flyers trying to get to Grandma’s for Christmas. According to Flight Aware, more than 3100 flights were canceled yesterday. But one airline led the pack, Southwest Airlines. It had 1635 cancellations; that’s 51 percent of all U.S canceled flights. I know this first-hand because my cousins who were flying in from Houston to see me were affected by all those cancellations. And as a consumer investigator, it got me thinking. What are your rights when your flight is cancelled or delayed? My cousin’s tale provides some answers.
WHEC TV-10
Manchester man arrested for raping woman in Ontario County
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – On Sunday New York State Police in Canandaigua arrested 25-year-old Matthew J. Beck Jr. of Manchester for rape. NYSP said he sexually assaulted a physically helpless woman in the village of Manchester in Ontario County. Beck also had three active bench warrants for not showing up...
Comments / 3