Rochester, NY

wbfo.org

Locate your towed car and retrieve it free — except in Amherst

If your car was towed during the storm, chances are pretty good that you can find its location online and retrieve it for free — unless it was picked up in Amherst. At the peak of the storm, four area municipalities posted an online inventory of 650 towed vehicles, and where to find them. (You can check for your vehicle online below.)
AMHERST, NY
WHEC TV-10

Boat carrying cement had trouble getting back into Lake Ontario

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A boat carrying cement from Canada had some trouble turning around in the Genesee River at Turning Point Park in Charlotte. The boat operates out of Burlington, Ontario and transports cement to the Rochester area. The person who took the video told us it took longer...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Power restored at Highland Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Highland Hospital in Rochester lost power for two hours Tuesday. Officials with URMC say generators kicked in, and there was “no negative patient outcomes” due to the outage. They have referred all other questions to RG&E. News 8 has reached out and is waiting for a response.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man accused of abusing dog during fight in Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. – A New Jersey man was arrested after reports of animal cruelty. Police say Terrell Hammonds, 21, “subjected a dog to animal cruelty” during a fight with a partner. He is facing a slew of charges, including overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, criminal obstruction...
SENECA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Meet one of the blizzard babies

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Despite all of the terrible news, there have been some silver linings throughout the weekend. We want to introduce you to one of the blizzard babies born here in Western New York. This is Jacob, he was born at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital on Friday morning...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
News 8 WROC

Heat gun leads to house fire in Ontario County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Ontario County home was severely damaged Christmas evening, when investigators say the homeowner attempted to thaw pipes with a heat gun. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the home on East Lake Road in the Town of Gorham was able to put the fire out initially, […]
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)

A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County appoints new assistant director of public safety

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A familiar face is coming back to Rochester to make our community a safer place. George Markert has been appointed to be the assistant director of public safety for Monroe County. Markert is the former executive deputy chief of the Rochester Police Department. He’s behind a...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: The Unfriendly holiday skies. How to easily find your airline’s cancelation policy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The skies were not friendly to flyers trying to get to Grandma’s for Christmas. According to Flight Aware, more than 3100 flights were canceled yesterday. But one airline led the pack, Southwest Airlines. It had 1635 cancellations; that’s 51 percent of all U.S canceled flights. I know this first-hand because my cousins who were flying in from Houston to see me were affected by all those cancellations. And as a consumer investigator, it got me thinking. What are your rights when your flight is cancelled or delayed? My cousin’s tale provides some answers.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Manchester man arrested for raping woman in Ontario County

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – On Sunday New York State Police in Canandaigua arrested 25-year-old Matthew J. Beck Jr. of Manchester for rape. NYSP said he sexually assaulted a physically helpless woman in the village of Manchester in Ontario County. Beck also had three active bench warrants for not showing up...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY

