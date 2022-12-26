One of the huge murals dedicated to late Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper Pop Smoke has been vandalized with spray paint. On Wednesday (Dec. 28), photos began to surface of the damage done to the Meet the Woo rapper's painting, which is located at 8125 Flatlands Ave. in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn. One photo shows the words "Woo K," which presumably stands for "Woo Killer," spray painted in black on the mural. It doesn't appear that the vandals touched the actual portrait of Pop, and instead tagged the skyscape image next to his smiling face.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO