WATCH: Bucs beat Cardinals on walk-off field goal in overtime

By Luke Easterling
 3 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made yet another fourth-quarter comeback Sunday night, but it took overtime to finish off the Arizona Cardinals on the road in front of a national audience.

After tying the game in the final minutes with a 42-yard field goal, Bucs kicker Ryan Succop won it with a 40-yarder in overtime.

Tampa Bay trailed 16-6 with just over eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but clawed their way back into the game thanks to a defense that kept making clutch stops, and an offense that finally came to life down the stretch.

The Bucs improve to 7-8 on the season with the win, keeping them in first place in the NFC South, with a chance to clinch the division at home next week against the Carolina Panthers.

