Report: Bucs OT Josh Wells out for season with knee injury

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to have lost yet another offensive lineman to injury for the rest of the season.

Offensive tackle Josh Wells suffered a torn patellar tendon in his knee during Sunday night’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, and will miss the rest of the 2022 campaign, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Wells was carted off the field in the second quarter, and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. He was starting at left tackle in place of Donovan Smith, who missed the game with an injury of his own.

Tampa Bay lost Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen on the second day of training camp, and guard Aaron Stinnie during the preseason, both to knee injuries.

