Tampa, FL

Bucs can clinch NFC South title with Week 17 win vs. Panthers

By Luke Easterling
3 days ago
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Considering the high preseason expectations, the 2022 season has been a massive disappointment for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Even so, all of their primary team goals are still within reach, with just two games remaining.

Thanks to yet another late-game comeback win Sunday night over the Arizona Cardinals in overtime, the Bucs remain in first place in the NFC South with a 7-8 record.

They’re also in position to clinch the division in Week 17 with a win over the Carolina Panthers in their home finale at Raymond James Stadium.

It would be the fifth NFC South title in franchise history, and the first back-to-back wins for Tampa Bay since the league realigned to eight divisions back in 2002.

The Panthers upset the Bucs 21-3 earlier this year in Carolina, and still have a chance to win the division themselves, should they sweep Tampa Bay with another victory next week.

