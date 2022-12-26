Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 16:01:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-29 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Northeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northeastern Puerto Rico and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through 6 PM AST this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 23:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, bringing total snow accumulations to 10 to 20 inches with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 15:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-30 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 11:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Seattle and Vicinity; Tacoma Area COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity zones. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 12:19:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 13:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cherokee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Cherokee County through 145 PM CST At 1255 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Maydelle, or 7 miles west of Rusk, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rusk, Ponta, Maydelle, New Summerfield, Gallatin, Reklaw and Concord. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 15:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island, and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 12:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Cameron WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Cameron County. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for San Juan County, Western Skagit County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 11:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: San Juan County; Western Skagit County COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...San Juan County and Western Skagit County zones. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:35:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM TODAY * WHAT...Breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet with isolated higher sets on west-facing beaches. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. * SURF REPORTS AT 10 AM Huntington Beach...5 to 7 feet. Mission Beach......4 to 6 feet. Solana Beach.......4 to 5 feet.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Wind Advisory issued for Acadia, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Iberia, Jefferson Davis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 14:23:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Acadia; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; West Cameron WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Special Weather Statement issued for Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 14:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Vilas; Wood LIGHT FREEZING PRECIPITATION AND FOG MAY RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL TONIGHT Fog is expected to develop this evening, and may become dense in spots. In addition, there is a chance of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle later this evening and into the overnight hours. The combination of poor visibility and slick roads may result in locally hazardous travel conditions. Light precipitation should end, and visibilities improve, as drier air arrives in the wake of a cold frontal passage later tonight. However, slick spots may linger into the morning commute. Motorists should exercise caution tonight into early Friday.
Special Weather Statement issued for Florence, Menominee, Northern Marinette County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 14:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Florence; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca; Waushara LOCALLY DENSE FOG MAY RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS TONIGHT Fog is expected to develop this evening, and may become dense in spots. Moisture from the fog could freeze on roads later tonight, leading to scattered slippery spots. The combination of poor visibility and slick roads may result in locally hazardous travel conditions. Visibilities should improve as drier air arrives in the wake of a cold frontal passage later tonight. However, slick spots may linger into the morning commute. Motorists should exercise caution tonight into early Friday.
Flood Watch issued for Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 17:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following areas, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, Curry County, Quay County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 11:41:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; Curry County; Quay County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands, Curry County, and Quay County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways.
Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 14:23:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Hills, Albion Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-31 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Hills, Albion Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow, heavy at times above 6000 feet MSL. Light to moderate, mixed precipitation below 6000 feet MSL. Total snow accumulations above 6000 feet 8 to 12 inches with a Trace to 5 inches below 6000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph may produce blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Mountains south of Burley. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult to impossible at times across mountain passes. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Baker County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 12:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Baker County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, except 4 to 8 inches over the mountains. * WHERE...In Idaho, Owyhee Mountains and Upper Weiser River zones. In Oregon, Baker County zone. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Flood Watch issued for Humboldt County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Humboldt County FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall and snowmelt is possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Nevada, including the following county, Humboldt County. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Some area creeks and streams include Martin Creek, McDermitt Creek, and the Quinn River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An atmospheric river event with high snow levels will bring rain to the area. Snow in the higher elevations could also melt, causing enhanced runoff. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Northern Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 02:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Sacramento Valley .Heavy rainfall associated an incoming atmospheric river will result in increased potential for areal, small stream, and river flooding across much of northern California. As a result, a Flood Watch remains in effect. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County and Northern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
