weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 11:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Seattle and Vicinity; Tacoma Area COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity zones. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 11:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: North Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...North Coast zone. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 14:23:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Inland Cameron, Inland Willacy by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 12:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Inland Willacy and Inland Cameron Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, Curry County, Quay County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 11:41:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; Curry County; Quay County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands, Curry County, and Quay County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 14:26:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches as snow arrives through the evening. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:35:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM TODAY * WHAT...Breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet with isolated higher sets on west-facing beaches. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. * SURF REPORTS AT 10 AM Huntington Beach...5 to 7 feet. Mission Beach......4 to 6 feet. Solana Beach.......4 to 5 feet.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 16:01:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-29 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Northeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northeastern Puerto Rico and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through 6 PM AST this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 17:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following areas, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 15:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island, and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Plumas County, Lassen Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 13:06:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dickinson, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 14:26:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dickinson; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Holt, Loup, Wheeler by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 14:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Garfield; Holt; Loup; Wheeler WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and lowered visibilities. Prepare for hazardous travel conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Lincoln, Turner, Union, Yankton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 13:26:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches as snow arrives through the evening. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin; Frank Church Wilderness; Sawtooth, Stanley Basin; Sun Valley Region; Wood River Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow, moderate to heavy at times above 6000 feet MSL. Light to moderate mixed precipitation possible below 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 6000 feet with 1 to 4 inches below 6000 feet. * WHERE...Central mountains from Bellevue north through Stanley. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Murray, Nobles, Rock by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 14:26:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Murray; Nobles; Rock WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 23:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, bringing total snow accumulations to 10 to 20 inches with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Northern Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 02:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Sacramento Valley .Heavy rainfall associated an incoming atmospheric river will result in increased potential for areal, small stream, and river flooding across much of northern California. As a result, a Flood Watch remains in effect. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County and Northern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Boise Mountains, Camas Prairie, West Central Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Camas Prairie; West Central Mountains; Western Magic Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. In central Idaho, total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, except 6 to 10 inches over the mountains. In the Western Magic Valley, total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches - mainly north of Twin Falls. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
