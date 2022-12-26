Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 15:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-30 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 12:19:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 13:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cherokee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Cherokee County through 145 PM CST At 1255 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Maydelle, or 7 miles west of Rusk, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rusk, Ponta, Maydelle, New Summerfield, Gallatin, Reklaw and Concord. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 11:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Seattle and Vicinity; Tacoma Area COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity zones. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 23:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, bringing total snow accumulations to 10 to 20 inches with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 12:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Cameron WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Cameron County. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Harris, Montgomery, Northern Liberty by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 08:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 15:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Harris; Montgomery; Northern Liberty A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Montgomery, west central Liberty and northeastern Harris Counties through 330 PM CST At 301 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over southern Atascocita, or near Humble, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Humble, Kingwood, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Woodbranch, Plum Grove, Atascocita, Lake Houston Dam, Lake Houston, East Little York / Homestead, Sheldon, East Houston, eastern Bush Intercontinental Airport, New Caney and Porter. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for San Juan County, Western Skagit County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 11:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: San Juan County; Western Skagit County COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...San Juan County and Western Skagit County zones. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Florence, Menominee, Northern Marinette County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 14:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Florence; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca; Waushara LOCALLY DENSE FOG MAY RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS TONIGHT Fog is expected to develop this evening, and may become dense in spots. Moisture from the fog could freeze on roads later tonight, leading to scattered slippery spots. The combination of poor visibility and slick roads may result in locally hazardous travel conditions. Visibilities should improve as drier air arrives in the wake of a cold frontal passage later tonight. However, slick spots may linger into the morning commute. Motorists should exercise caution tonight into early Friday.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Baker County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 12:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Baker County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, except 4 to 8 inches over the mountains. * WHERE...In Idaho, Owyhee Mountains and Upper Weiser River zones. In Oregon, Baker County zone. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 14:31:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-30 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne Locally Heavy Rainfall May Cause Minor Flooding Problems Rain is expected to increase tonight, possibly becoming heavy at times late tonight and Friday morning. The heaviest rainfall amounts are forecast over southeast Missouri and parts of southern Illinois, where 2 to 3 inches could fall tonight and Friday. Isolated thunderstorms could result in a few higher amounts. The ground is moist from recent snowmelt, and there may be pockets of frozen ground as well. These factors could result in rapid runoff of heavy rainfall, causing minor flooding of small streams and urban areas.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Penobscot by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 16:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Water levels can rise and fall quickly in the vicinity of ice jams. Those with interests along rivers and tributary streams should be alert for rapidly fluctuating water levels in the vicinity of ice jams. Never drive through flooded roads or around closed road barricades. The barricades are there for your safety due to the potential for ice jam releases or continued flooding. Target Area: Penobscot FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...A portion of East Central Maine, including the following county, Penobscot. * WHEN...Until 100 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 407 PM EST, emergency management and town officials reported a 2 to 3 mile long ice jam on the Penobscot River that is causing flooding near Merrill Brook Lane and Gardner Lane in Howland cutting off access to residents. Water is now rising on Gordon Brook near Mattamiscontis Road, leading to minor flooding impacting property on Mattamiscontis Road. Water behind the ice jam will continue to slowly rise. - Residents near Merrill Brook that are located on Merrill Brook Lane and Gardner Lane are the most likely place to experience minor flooding. In addition, low-lying residents and travel may become impacted upstream along the Mattamiscontis Road. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Howland, Mattamiscontis Township, Enfield, and Chester. - Flood safety can be found at www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:35:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM TODAY * WHAT...Breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet with isolated higher sets on west-facing beaches. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. * SURF REPORTS AT 10 AM Huntington Beach...5 to 7 feet. Mission Beach......4 to 6 feet. Solana Beach.......4 to 5 feet.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Northern Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 02:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Sacramento Valley .Heavy rainfall associated an incoming atmospheric river will result in increased potential for areal, small stream, and river flooding across much of northern California. As a result, a Flood Watch remains in effect. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County and Northern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, Curry County, Quay County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 11:41:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; Curry County; Quay County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands, Curry County, and Quay County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 to 3 feet possible in the Sierra Madre range, and 18 to 24 inches possible in the Snowy range. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range and Snowy Range. * WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Two rounds of heavy snow expected to impact the Sierra Madre and Snowy ranges. The first round of heavy snow will begin late Friday afternoon and continue through Saturday. There will be a brief lull in the heavy snow on Sunday, but lingering lighter snowfall is expected. The next round of heavy snow will begin early Monday morning and continue through the evening.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 14:23:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Hickman, Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 15:31:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-30 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ballard; Carlisle; Crittenden; Fulton; Hickman; Livingston; McCracken; Union Locally Heavy Rainfall May Cause Minor Flooding Problems Rain is expected to increase tonight, possibly becoming heavy at times late tonight and Friday morning. The heaviest rainfall amounts are forecast over southeast Missouri and parts of southern Illinois, where 2 to 3 inches could fall tonight and Friday. Isolated thunderstorms could result in a few higher amounts. The ground is moist from recent snowmelt, and there may be pockets of frozen ground as well. These factors could result in rapid runoff of heavy rainfall, causing minor flooding of small streams and urban areas.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Humboldt County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Humboldt County FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall and snowmelt is possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Nevada, including the following county, Humboldt County. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Some area creeks and streams include Martin Creek, McDermitt Creek, and the Quinn River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An atmospheric river event with high snow levels will bring rain to the area. Snow in the higher elevations could also melt, causing enhanced runoff. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southwest Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 13:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, except 3 to 6 inches over the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph late tonight causing areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Southwest Highlands zone. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Comments / 0