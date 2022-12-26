Read full article on original website
South Korea military apologises for handling of North Korean drones
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s military on Tuesday apologised for its failure to shoot down North Korean drones which crossed into the South’s airspace a day earlier, pledging to secure anti-drone strike capabilities. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Fighting rages in east Ukraine as Russia reaffirms demands for ending war
KYIV/BAKHMUT, Ukraine (Reuters) –Russian forces shelled and bombed towns and cities in eastern and southern Ukraine on Tuesday, a day after Russia’s foreign minister said Kyiv must accept Moscow’s demands for ending the war or else suffer defeat on the battlefield. Those demands include Ukraine recognizing Russia’s...
Iran’s crackdown on protesters unacceptable and intolerable, Italy PM says
ROME (Reuters) – Iran’s repression of protesters, including with the death penalty, is unacceptable and intolerable, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday. “What is happening today in Iran is unacceptable for us, Italy can no longer tolerate it,” Meloni said in an end-of-year press conference.
Azerbaijan demands Karabakh mine access as condition to end protests blocking road
BAKU (Reuters) – Azerbaijan said on Tuesday protests which have blocked the supply route to ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh for more than two weeks would be suspended if monitors were given access to what it calls illegal mining sites in the enclave. A crowd of Azerbaijanis has been engaged...
U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China
CHICAGO (Reuters) -The United States will impose mandatory COVID-19 tests on travelers from China, U.S. health officials said on Wednesday, joining India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan in taking new measures after Beijing’s decision to lift stringent zero-COVID policies. The officials told reporters that beginning on Jan. 5, all air...
Italy wants EU to follow its lead on mandatory COVID tests for China arrivals
ROME (Reuters) – Italy expects and hopes that the European Union will follow its lead on imposing mandatory COVID tests for all passengers flying in from China, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday. She said Italy’s measures risked “not being fully effective” if not extended across the EU,...
Brazil police investigating suspected bomb threat in Brasilia
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Police in Brazil’s capital, Brasilia, are investigating a suspected bomb threat in the city’s hotel section, close to where President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is staying before his Jan. 1 inauguration, the federal district’s security department said on Tuesday. A Reuters witness...
China’s Xi solidified grip on power during tumultuous 2022
BEIJING (Reuters) – Xi Jinping secured an historic third leadership term in October, emerging as China’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong, bolstered by a Politburo Standing Committee stacked with allies and no successor-in-waiting to challenge him. It was a rare highlight for Xi in 2022, a tumultuous...
U.N. aid chief to visit Afghanistan over female aid worker ban – U.N. official
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths will visit Afghanistan in the coming weeks and will seek to meet the highest possible officials with the Taliban-led administration after it banned female aid workers, a senior U.N. official said on Thursday. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Kanishka Singh)
New Delhi fog disrupts air and rail travel
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Low temperatures and fog in New Delhi hit air and rail movement on Tuesday morning as a cold wave gripped the Indian capital with minimum temperatures dipping as low as 5.6 degrees Celsius (42 F). With visibility of just 50 metres (164 ft) in some...
South African tanker blast death toll climbs to 18
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – The death toll from a gas tanker explosion in Johannesburg on Christmas Eve has climbed to 18, officials said on Tuesday, as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to support people affected by the blast. The explosion tore the roof off the emergency department at the...
Belarus sentences in absentia former Olympian Herasimenia to 12 years in prison – BelTA
(Reuters) – A Minsk court sentenced in absentia former Olympic swimmer Aliaksandra Herasimenia and political activist Alexander Opeykin to 12 years in prison for calling for sanctions and actions aimed at harming the national security of Belarus. “They were found guilty of public calls to commit actions aimed at...
Mediators meet to bolster Ethiopia truce amid signs of detente
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Mediators between Ethiopia’s federal government and authorities in the Tigray region, embroiled until last month in a brutal war, are stepping up efforts to enforce a truce as relations between the two sides inch closer towards normality. The Nov. 2 ceasefire quieted a two-year...
