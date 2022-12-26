ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

U93 holds annual New Year’s Eve pajama party

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Baby New Year is almost here, but before we ring in the New Year, Michiana is saying farewell to 2022 in a comfortable fashion. U93 held its fourth annual adult pajama party at the Century Center in downtown South Bend. 21-and-up guests were invited to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana Humane Society thanks community for pet adoptions this holiday

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michiana Humane Society is saying thank you to everyone who helped give their shelter pets a fur-ever home. During the holidays, each shelter pet gets a Christmas stocking. When a pet is adopted, its stocking gets moved to the desk beneath the “We went home for Christmas” label.
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Felix

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Felix. For more information on Felix, watch the video above!. To adopt Felix or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - They say it isn’t work if you love what you do. For one barber in Mishawaka, love is exactly what has kept him going for 48 years. Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he’s selling the business and retiring.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Marine Corps delivers toys to Beacon Children’s Hospital patients

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana? How about the Marine Corps League hand-delivering toys to patients at Beacon Children’s Hospital?. For years, the Marine Corps League and the Marine Toys for Tots program have visited children at Beacon to deliver gifts to kids of all ages.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Pet Vet: New Year’s Resolutions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The new year is upon us and you may be making goals and decisions for yourself in the new year. Your pets have health needs that should be included in that planning, too. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Celebrating the New Year safely

Celebrating the New Year safely
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Social Cantina to open in Mishawaka on Monday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The grand opening of the Bloomington-based restaurant Social Cantina is happening next week!. Starting on Monday, Jan. 2, the restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Social Cantina offers a variety of Mexican food, even describing itself as “modern Mexican street fare including...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka Food Pantry changes direction under new leadership

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After shutting down operations indefinitely, the Mishawaka Food Pantry tells 16 News Now they’ve changed leadership. It comes after their former executive director was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in October. Officials at the Mishawaka Food Pantry tell us that they were close...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Medical Moment: The health benefits of giving gifts

WNDU

Irish fans tune in across Michiana for the Gator Bowl

(WNDU) - The Fighting Irish finished their season in Jacksonville in the Gator Bowl against South Carolina on Friday!. And Irish fans took it all in across Michiana! 16 News Now visited Jay’s Lounge in Niles, where a crowd gathered for the broadcast. Our crew also visited the Diloreto...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Irish fans arrive in Jacksonville ahead of Gator Bowl

SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off

(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Notre Dame hockey ends 2022 slate with home loss to Alaska

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame hockey team lost the final game on its schedule for 2022 on Saturday night, falling to Alaska 3-2 at Compton Family Ice Arena. Down 3-0 after two periods, the Fighting Irish (8-9-2) got back into the game in the third period by scoring two goals of their own from Hunter Strand and Chayse Primeau.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

3 injured after car, ambulance collide in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, IN

