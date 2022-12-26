ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Busted water pipes leaving Little Rock Fire Department busy and apartment residents without water

By Rylie Birdwell
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FI1B6_0juVDFnr00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the weather starts to warm up, some apartment complexes have shut off water to avoid busted pipes, leaving people without water.

The Little Rock Fire Department called in extra help to assist with calls about busted water pipes.

As below temperatures continue, people in apartment complexes are going days without heat

“We will have been without water for at least 24 hours,” Hometown Apartment resident, Leon Settle said.

As the artic freeze recked havoc on water pipes, the Little Rock Fire Department experienced a large uptick in calls.

“It’s been a very busy couple of days here around the fire department. We have had the very cold temperatures which has its impact on people’s home pipes,” Captain of the Little Rock Fire Department, Jacob Lear-Sadowsky said.

According to their reports, from Christmas Eve to Sunday afternoon, “we’ve run 320 calls across the city. I narrowed that search down to about 80 with water related issues,” Lear-Sadowsky said.

Compared to last year when Captain Lear-Sadowsky said they only received around 160 calls, so they added nine extra men to the Christmas shift.

“Today we are staffing four of our squads with additional personnel to start handling some of the load for these busted water pipe type calls and service calls,” Lear-Sadowsky said.

Meanwhile, in Conway, a resident at Hometown Apartments said they turned off the water to avoid pipes bursting.

“It’s inhumane, it’s just not right,” Settle said.

Without giving the residents any warning Settle said.

“No notification, no one has called me, no one has left a note on my door,” Settle explained.

Arkansans looking protect against bursting pipes as temperatures start to plummet

When he tried to get answers as to when it would come back, on both lines of the apartment, it said, “the mailbox is full and cannot accept any messages at this time”.

Settle said he hopes the water will come back on and their won’t be anymore issues with the water due to busted water pipes, and that is exactly what the fire department said they hope for too.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whiterivernow.com

Two killed in Cleburne County highway collision

Two Cleburne County residents died in a head-on collision last night. According to the state police fatality report, a 1997 Jeep driven by Matthew A. Risinger, 43, of Heber Springs, was traveling westbound on Highway 16 when it crossed the centerline and struck the front of an eastbound 2022 Nissan, driven by Brianna R. Stenger, 23, of Drasco. Both drivers were killed in the collision.
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
KATV

Benton police looking for individuals who stole from a construction site

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced that on Dec. 18 two batteries were stolen from a construction site. According to police the individuals arrived and left the site in a black extended-cab pickup truck. The suspects stole the batteries out of the heavy equipment that was...
BENTON, AR
KATV

Little Rock police seeking information in Greenway Drive homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are seeking information on the Greenway Drive homicide that happened on May 4th. Police announced Monday that they need information regarding the death of 21-year-old James Wiggins. According to police, officers responded to a "subject down" near the intersection of Greenway Drive...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
thv11.com

Police locate Little Rock runaway juvenile

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: He has now been found and is safe. The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. He is described as being about 6'1" in height and weighing about 180 pounds. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy