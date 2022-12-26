Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON DRIFTBUSTERS SHARES SNOWMOBILE SAFETY TIPS FOR COMING WINTER
With the current weather conditions, many citizens have turned to snowmobiles as their main travel method to traverse the large piles of snow and sheets of ice safely, but many have to remember that snowmobiles are motorized vehicles like cars and motorcycles. Because of that, the Crookston Driftbusters gave us some tips and reminders for snowmobilers to remember to stay safe and avoid being in a fatal crash.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Join us in honoring Deputy Dave Swenson from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office!
David Swenson was born and raised in North Dakota graduating from Grand Forks Central High. After graduation, Dave enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served for the next 21 years. During his military service, David followed a military police career track. This provided him with a variety of opportunities...
Danielle Marie (Hoffman) Devos – Obit
Danielle Marie (Hoffman) Devos, 38, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Tuesday morning, December 13, 2022, in Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND. Danielle was surrounded by her loving family in the hours and days that led to her sudden and unexpected passing. Together, they all made the selfless decision that her organs be donated in order that so many others would be helped. Danielle’s memory will be treasured by all who were a part of her life and the many who were given the Gift of Life because of this heroic act.
Barbara June Oertwich – Obit
Barbara June Oertwich, Age 92, of Fertile, MN passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Fair Meadow Nursing Home in Fertile, MN with her family by her side. Barbara was born on June 21, 1930, in Kennedy MN, the daughter of Elmer and Inga. (Nessa) Turn. She graduated from Kennedy...
Marie Chaput – Obit
Marie Chaput, Red Lake Falls, MN, 88, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at her residence near Red Lake Falls, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Friday, December 30, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Gentilly, MN with MSGR. David Baumgartner Officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery at Gentilly.
John M. Gunderson – Time of Service Announcement
John M. Gunderson, age 87, of Ada, MN, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at his home under the care of his loved ones and Hospice of the Red River Valley. A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation starting one hour before, at Grace Lutheran Church in Ada. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Petri Lutheran Cemetery, Gary, MN.
BULLETIN BOARD-DECEMBER 29, 2022
There will be no school for the Crookston School District until Monday, January 2, for Winter Break. Classes resume on Tuesday, January 3. The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Crookston Lions on the week of December 26-30. The Crookston Public Library will have Storytime today from...
Mary Louise Amiot – Obit
Mary Louise Amiot, 84, of Crookston, MN, passed away peacefully at her home early Sunday morning, December 4, 2022, with loving family by her side. Mary Lou, as she was affectionately known throughout her life, was born on July 31, 1938, to Louis and Louise (Noel) Audette on their farm near Huot, MN. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith, then attended elementary school at Huot, and Lafayette High School in Red Lake Falls through her junior year. The family moved to Crookston in 1955 where Mary Lou graduated from the St. Joseph’s Academy as a member of the Class of 1956. She then began working for Fr. John O’Toole at the Our Northland Diocese newspaper. On July 6, 1957, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Joseph Amiot in St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Crookston. During the ensuing years, their marriage would be blessed by the births of Deb, Deanna, Doug, Denice, and Dale. In 1966 Mary and Ken opened Ken’s Drive-In in Crookston and ten years later purchased The Kegs in Grand Forks, ND from Martha Muzzy. Six months after that they opened Your Host Drive-In in Crookston. From 1992 through 2003 Mary Lou was employed in dining services at the University of Minnesota-Crookston. In retirement, she began volunteering at the Mount Saint Benedict Monastery and Riverview Hospital Gift Shop. Mary Lou couldn’t resist the lure of the food business so for ten years she worked part-time for New Horizons, the company that operated the RiverView Cafeteria.
Harlan “Red” Glenn Mosher – Obit
Harlan “Red” Glenn Mosher, 79, Beltrami, MN, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Riverview Health in Crookston, MN. Harlan was born on January 30, 1943, in Fertile, MN to Earl & June (Ogaard) Mosher. He attended elementary school in Beltrami until the 8th grade then came over to Fertile where he graduated in 1961.
CROOKSTON GIRL’S BASKETBALL KNOCKS OFF #1 RANKED HANCOCK
The Crookston Pirate Girls Basketball team trailed by seven points with over three minutes left but finished the game playing outstanding basketball and came from behind to beat the #1 ranked (Class A) Hancock Owls in the first round of the Fergus Falls Holiday Classic. Crookston had three players in double figures in the game but used their outstanding defense in the final minutes to win the game.
Sheriff: Polk County student arrested after report of "school violence" made on social media
POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a student is in custody after a social media post that involved school violence. According to the sheriff's office, they received a report Tuesday of "school violence made on social media" by a student at Fertile-Beltrami School, located in Fertile, Minnesota. The student, a juvenile, was later arrested. Authorities say there is no immediate threat at this time.The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sanford to merge with Valley Bone and Joint clinic in Grand Forks
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Sanford Health is merging with another clinic, one of many similar conversations the company is working towards completing. WDAY Radio spoke with Sanford Health and Valley Bone and Joint, a clinic based in Grand Forks, about their merge which will officially be complete by January 1st, 2023. According to a release sent to WDAY Radio, Valley Bone and Joint will begin operating under the Sanford banner and will be renamed to Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Grand Forks.
CROOKSTON BOY’S HOCKEY GIVES UP TWO LATE GOALS IN 5-3 LOSS TO TARTAN
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team started fast taking an early 2-0 lead but gave up five of the last six goals in the game in a loss to the Tartan Titans 5-3 at the Ralph Engelstad Arena Holiday Classic on Thursday afternoon. FIRST PERIOD – — It took...
PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY FALLS TO FARGO NORTH 8-1 AT THE RALPH ENGELSTAD ARENA HOLIDAY CLASSIC
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team fell to a very talented Fargo North (N.D.) Spartans team on Wednesday night 8-1 at the Ralph Engelstad Arena Holiday Classic. Scoring the lone goal for the Pirates was Jack Doda. FIRST PERIOD – — The first period has caused issues for the...
CROOKSTON GIRL’S BASKETBALL TAKES ON #1 HANCOCK IN FERGUS FALLS – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Girls Basketball team is 3-2 on the year after a win over the Roseau Rams a week ago, and now they travel to the Fergus Falls Holiday tournament where they will play the #1 ranked (in Class A) Hancock Owls in the first round at 4:00 p.m. today.
PIRATE BOYS BASKETBALL USES LATE 1ST HALF RUN TO BEAT ROSEAU
The Crookston Pirate Boys Basketball team used an 11-2 run at the end of the first half to build a double-digit lead and never looked back the rest of the game as they beat the Roseau Rams 74-63 in a Section 8AA and conference matchup in Roseau. FIRST HALF. Crookston...
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY EDGED BY LAKEVILLE NORTH 3-2
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team came into this afternoon’s game against Lakeville North wanting to start faster, as a slow start last night probably cost them a chance at a win over Proctor-Hermantown. The Pirates didn’t fall behind 2-0 after a period and ended up losing to the Panthers 3-2 on the second day of the Warroad Girl’s Hockey Classic at the Gardens in Warroad.
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY CAN’T STOP WARROAD’S BIG LINE IN A 6 -1 LOSS
The #1 ranked Warroad Warriors first line scored five of their six goals, and they didn’t give up a shot on the net in the second period as they beat the Crookston Pirate Girls Hockey team 6-1 on the final day of the Warroad Holiday Classic. Right off the...
KNOX News Radio
Resurfacer Problems Shorten Day One for Riders, Knights in Bismarck
BISMARCK,ND (knoxradio.com) Grand Forks Central won a thriller in the front-half of the hockey doubleheader between Grand Forks and Bismarck teams. Red River won the second half in very different fashion. Finn Lockwood scored on a high-slot wrister set up by a physical plan from Donavon Balek with 6:20 left,...
CROOKSTON BOY’S HOCKEY WRAPS UP RALPH ENGELSTAD ARENA HOLIDAY CLASSIC VS TARTAN – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team will wrap up the Ralph Engelstad Arena Holiday Classic today as they take on the Tartan Titans. The Pirates lost last night to Fargo North 8-1 and will now look for their second win of the season as they come into the matchup with a record of 1-7. Tartan also lost last night to Thief River Falls, and they are now 0-8 on the year. The puck will drop from the Ralph at 12:00 p.m. and we will have the game on KROX starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 11:30 a.m. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or anywhere at any time by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
