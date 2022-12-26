ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Berrien County boy donates 115 coats to those in need

RIVERSIDE, Mich. (WNDU) - What started with one boy’s desire to donate his outgrown coat turned into 115 coats being collected and donated to people in need. Daniel Ganus is an 8-year-old boy from Riverside, Mich. “I had an outgrown coat; I think I bought it like the beginning...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Mishawaka Catholic Parish flooded

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --The Mishawaka Catholic Parish reported a pipe in the wall of their kitchen burst, which the water shut off their furnace and alerted them about the problem. This allowed them to start cleaning up the flooding before any major damage.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

South Bend celebrates Kwanzaa by recognizing elders in the community

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kwanzaa is observed December 26th to January 1st. On its second day, the South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo hosted its annual Kwanzaa celebration, honoring black culture and African diasporic unity. “Of course, you know due to slavery there’s been lots of disconnection that’s happened,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Social Cantina to open in Mishawaka on Monday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The grand opening of the Bloomington-based restaurant Social Cantina is happening next week!. Starting on Monday, Jan. 2, the restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Social Cantina offers a variety of Mexican food, even describing itself as “modern Mexican street fare including...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

19th annual Hunter Ice Festival headed to Niles in January

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Plans for the 19th annual “Hunter Ice Festival” in downtown Niles have been announced!. The festival will be held from Jan. 13 through 15, but the ice carving will start on the 9th! There will be fire and ice that Friday night, a frigid 5K run on Saturday morning, as well as ice and speed carving contests throughout the weekend.
NILES, MI
WNDU

Blood donations needed after winter storm in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation needs your help!. The foundation is asking community members to register to give blood, especially if they are O+ or O-. Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent and weigh at least 110 lbs....
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Granger Morris Animal Hospital flooded

ST. JOSEPH, Ind. --After another water pipe froze and burst, the Morris Animal Hospital in Granger, on State Road 23 closed its doors as well. There are vets on site to handle medication pickups and phone calls, but they are currently unable to see any animals as of now, as stated by the company.
GRANGER, IN
WNDU

New Year’s Eve food ideas

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re planning on ringing in the new year with some tasty food, we have some easy ideas for you. 16 Morning News Now stopped by St. Clair’s Butcher Shoppe to speak with the experts. According to local Chef Bela Szalay, tasty finger...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

City of Elkhart reflects on warming center plan

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - With the worst of the cold behind Michiana for now, the City of Elkhart weighed in on its decision to designate one location, Faith Mission of Elkhart, as the municipal warming center. “Even some of our folks who are unhoused and are choosing to live outside,...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

VIDEO: Winter storm leaves St. Joseph Lighthouse covered in ice

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Well, the weather got a little cold up by the St. Joseph Lighthouse in Michigan this past weekend. This video comes from Mark Maxwell, at our Gray Sister Station at WNEM in Saginaw. It showcases the lighthouse with giant icicles surrounding it. Berrien County was...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Big Comedy Bails Out Stranded Motorists

(La Porte, IN) - The recent Christmas blizzard created road hazards that dampened the holidays for some. For plow drivers and tow trucks, it was a chance to cash in, but one La Porte local decided to use his new Ford pickup for the public good. As the storm hit,...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Chuck Heaver Weather 122722

City of South Bend offering free Christmas tree recycling for residents. Christmas trees will be collected on the same day as trash pickup for residents who submit a request a request for it. Strike continues at LaPorte plant after union rejects latest contract proposal. Updated: 41 minutes ago. Since Nov....
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart railroad museum looks to expand, $20,000 price tag

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) — For over 30 years, the National New York Central Railroad Museum has been preserving Elkhart’s rich locomotive history—and now they’re hoping to expand. Since 1987, the National New York Central Railroad Museum in Elkhart has been preserving their city’s railroad history while...
ELKHART, IN

