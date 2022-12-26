Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
Berrien County boy donates 115 coats to those in need
RIVERSIDE, Mich. (WNDU) - What started with one boy’s desire to donate his outgrown coat turned into 115 coats being collected and donated to people in need. Daniel Ganus is an 8-year-old boy from Riverside, Mich. “I had an outgrown coat; I think I bought it like the beginning...
WNDU
Schools, businesses and homes deal with burst pipes from the cold in Michiana
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s about that time when we start to see the damage of the sub-zero temperatures brought to Michiana over the weekend. And even though some are still handling car headaches after winter road conditions, many are now dealing with burst pipes from the cold.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Catholic Parish flooded
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --The Mishawaka Catholic Parish reported a pipe in the wall of their kitchen burst, which the water shut off their furnace and alerted them about the problem. This allowed them to start cleaning up the flooding before any major damage.
Indiana police officers save Christmas for local family: 'Makes everything worthwhile'
South Bend police officers sprang into action to save Christmas for a family, replacing stolen presents after a break-in left them with nothing under the tree.
WNDU
South Bend celebrates Kwanzaa by recognizing elders in the community
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kwanzaa is observed December 26th to January 1st. On its second day, the South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo hosted its annual Kwanzaa celebration, honoring black culture and African diasporic unity. “Of course, you know due to slavery there’s been lots of disconnection that’s happened,...
WNDU
Social Cantina to open in Mishawaka on Monday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The grand opening of the Bloomington-based restaurant Social Cantina is happening next week!. Starting on Monday, Jan. 2, the restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Social Cantina offers a variety of Mexican food, even describing itself as “modern Mexican street fare including...
WNDU
19th annual Hunter Ice Festival headed to Niles in January
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Plans for the 19th annual “Hunter Ice Festival” in downtown Niles have been announced!. The festival will be held from Jan. 13 through 15, but the ice carving will start on the 9th! There will be fire and ice that Friday night, a frigid 5K run on Saturday morning, as well as ice and speed carving contests throughout the weekend.
Food Bank of Northwest Indiana Mobile Market helps curb hunger in Lake, Porter counties
"It helps families just know we can celebrate and that the food is being taken care of."
22 WSBT
Mishawaka assisted living facility residents left in the cold for almost a week
That's what some at River View Vannoni Living Center in Mishawaka have been dealing with during freezing temperatures. WSBT checked in with several of the people living at the center. Many were afraid to speak on camera for fear of getting evicted or written up. But ultimately, they're looking for...
WNDU
Blood donations needed after winter storm in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation needs your help!. The foundation is asking community members to register to give blood, especially if they are O+ or O-. Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent and weigh at least 110 lbs....
abc57.com
Granger Morris Animal Hospital flooded
ST. JOSEPH, Ind. --After another water pipe froze and burst, the Morris Animal Hospital in Granger, on State Road 23 closed its doors as well. There are vets on site to handle medication pickups and phone calls, but they are currently unable to see any animals as of now, as stated by the company.
WNDU
New Year’s Eve food ideas
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re planning on ringing in the new year with some tasty food, we have some easy ideas for you. 16 Morning News Now stopped by St. Clair’s Butcher Shoppe to speak with the experts. According to local Chef Bela Szalay, tasty finger...
WNDU
City of Elkhart reflects on warming center plan
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - With the worst of the cold behind Michiana for now, the City of Elkhart weighed in on its decision to designate one location, Faith Mission of Elkhart, as the municipal warming center. “Even some of our folks who are unhoused and are choosing to live outside,...
WNDU
City of South Bend offering free Christmas tree recycling for residents
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is offering free Christmas tree recycling for residents within city limits from Jan. 3 through Jan. 31. Christmas trees will be collected on the same day as trash pickup. Residents can schedule their pickup by submitting a request online or by calling 311.
WNDU
VIDEO: Winter storm leaves St. Joseph Lighthouse covered in ice
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Well, the weather got a little cold up by the St. Joseph Lighthouse in Michigan this past weekend. This video comes from Mark Maxwell, at our Gray Sister Station at WNEM in Saginaw. It showcases the lighthouse with giant icicles surrounding it. Berrien County was...
WNDU
Free hearing, vision screening clinics available for students in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Health Department will host walk-in clinics for kindergarten through 9th-grade students who are homeschooled or attend virtually. The screenings will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the BCHD offices in both Benton Harbor and Niles.
hometownnewsnow.com
Big Comedy Bails Out Stranded Motorists
(La Porte, IN) - The recent Christmas blizzard created road hazards that dampened the holidays for some. For plow drivers and tow trucks, it was a chance to cash in, but one La Porte local decided to use his new Ford pickup for the public good. As the storm hit,...
WNDU
Top baby names in 2022 announced for Corewell Health Lakeland hospitals in Niles, St. Joseph
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The BirthPlace at Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals in Niles and St. Joseph, which is the new name for Spectrum Health Lakeland hospitals, is sharing the most popular names for both genders out of the 1,316 babies born in 2022. Jayden and Charlotte were the most...
WNDU
Chuck Heaver Weather 122722
City of South Bend offering free Christmas tree recycling for residents. Christmas trees will be collected on the same day as trash pickup for residents who submit a request a request for it. Strike continues at LaPorte plant after union rejects latest contract proposal. Updated: 41 minutes ago. Since Nov....
WNDU
Elkhart railroad museum looks to expand, $20,000 price tag
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) — For over 30 years, the National New York Central Railroad Museum has been preserving Elkhart’s rich locomotive history—and now they’re hoping to expand. Since 1987, the National New York Central Railroad Museum in Elkhart has been preserving their city’s railroad history while...
Comments / 0