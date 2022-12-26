Read full article on original website
DFL-led MN House forms first Queer Caucus ahead of 2023 session
ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 in November 2022. The Minnesota House of Representatives has formed its first-ever Queer Caucus, which will be led by Representative-elect Leigh Finke, the state's first openly transgender lawmaker. According to a House spokesperson, Finke (DFL-St....
KNOX News Radio
Potential changes to MN voting laws
An explosion of new election-related legislation followed former President Donald Trump’s claims about losing the 2020 presidential election due to fraud. Next year is shaping up to be another busy one for state legislatures seeking to change voting laws. Democrats are readying bills that would make it easier to vote in Michigan and Minnesota, two states where they won control of the statehouses in November.
These Minnesota State Senate candidates raised the most money and lost
Elections for all 67 seats in the Minnesota State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 34-31-1 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 59 of 67 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
boreal.org
Video: Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids
Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids A grandfather in Minnesota constructed an impressive sledding course for his grandchildren, which they've named "Papa Bear Plunge" after their grandfather. Photo: Fox 9. A grandfather in Minnesota built his grandchildren their own personal sledding course. Nicole Warner shot the video on...
"It's a full-blown crisis": State leaders hope to address PCA shortage in upcoming session
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota leaders say the state is in a home healthcare crisis.The most recent data show Minnesota has more than 7,000 job vacancies in the personal care industry.WCCO covered the story of Dennis Prothero in November, a Stillwater man who suffered the effects of not being able to find a personal care assistant (PCA) to hire.READ MORE: Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"Prothero died shortly after that story aired of COVID and pneumonia."That was heartbreaking to know you can't physically be there to help your father through these tough times,"...
FOX 21 Online
CHUM to Receive $2 Million from Minnesota Congressionally Directed Spending
DULUTH, Minn. – “We’re so happy to have heard the news that CHUM is receiving two million dollars from congressionally-directed spending. This will allow us to be able to expand our shelter capacity to respond to the shelter crisis that we are having now,” CHUM Executive Director, John Cole says.
Native victims of mass execution remembered in Minnesota
The Dakota 38+2 memorial runners met the horseback riders in southwestern Minnesota the day after Christmas. ‘It’s important to learn about history. This ride and run keep that history alive’
2022: Right-wing fights, election deniers, Brady violations, police PTSD, 3M chemicals
What I love about journalism is that every day is different, and this year was no exception. This year I spent time with cops, chemists and pillow mogul Mike Lindell, among many, many others. I had three main areas of focus: The election deniers and other far-right insurgents who are trying to wrest control of […] The post 2022: Right-wing fights, election deniers, Brady violations, police PTSD, 3M chemicals appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
willmarradio.com
DFLers setting priorities for upcoming session
(St. Paul, MN) -- DFL lawmakers are setting priorities as the Minnesota Legislature prepares to convene. Democrats will control the House and Senate for the first time in eight years. The majority gives DFL legislators power to decide how to use a 17-point-six billion dollar projected budget surplus. The legislative session will open January 3rd. Legalizing recreational cannabis will likely be proposed.
MSNBC
Gov. Tim Walz: 'This is a critical time in our nation's history'
After eight years of Republicans controlling both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature, Democrats are now in charge. Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) is asking his fellow Democrats to "think big" when it comes to voting issues and other reforms, the party is hoping to put into action.Dec. 27, 2022.
News for all of Minnesota. Not just the Twin Cities.
Big news isn’t limited to the metro area, and neither is MinnPost’s essential reporting. We bring you stories from all over Minnesota, especially legislative news, that you just can’t find anywhere else. Will you pitch in with a tax-deductible donation of ANY amount right now to help...
Take a Guess at Minnesota’s Most-Common Last Name?
The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
arizonasuntimes.com
Michigan, Minnesota Among States Democrats Move to Rewrite State Voting Laws After Midterm Wins
Democrats are moving to implement new voting laws at the state level following their midterm wins, according to The New York Times. Democratic governors and state legislators have expressed plans to push automatic voter registration, voter pre-registration for minors, an expansion of early and absentee voting and criminalization of election misinformation, according to the NYT. The party retained most of its governors in the 2024 election and maintained its hold over several key state legislatures, creating a clear path to instating many of its favored voting policies.
Democrats to wield power when Minnesota Legislature convenes
ST PAUL, Minn. — Democrats will control both the House and Senate for the first time in eight years when the Minnesota Legislature convenes Jan. 3, giving them power to decide how to use a $17.6 billion projected budget surplus — and new opportunities to pass liberal initiatives that the outgoing Senate Republican majority had blocked.
mnprairieroots.com
Dealing with derailed plans & loss at Christmas
SATURDAY MORNING I OPENED the blinds to a winter landscape awash in brilliant sunlight. That’s not particularly unusual for December in Minnesota. But what proved different were the two pillars of light flanking the sun with a rainbow arcing between. Sun dogs glared stronger than the center sun and I couldn’t stop looking at the scene.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota
Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota finalizes plan to keep wolf population stable
Minnesota wildlife officials have finalized a plan to keep the state's wolf population stable for the next decade. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources would aim to keep the population between 2,200 and 3,000 animals, which is where it has been for about 30 years. Gray wolves are an endangered...
YAHOO!
Del Giudice, longtime DNR researcher of state’s wildlife, dies
Glenn Del Giudice, a longtime Department of Natural Resources wildlife researcher known for his work on yearslong studies of whitetail deer habitat and threats to Minnesota's fragile moose population, has died. He was 68. "He made a name for himself well beyond the boundaries of Minnesota,'' said Mike Larson, supervisor...
7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota
Have you tried any of these 7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota?. Head Cheese: This ain't cheesy at all. No dairy. Just meaty parts from pig or cow heads that are boiled together in a gelatinous concoction and formed into loaves for your dining pleasure. Oh, sometimes they'd toss in the animal's tongues, hearts, and feet.
A cancerous year
I was extremely excited to start working at the Reformer this summer. A small independent newsroom, punching above its weight, dedicated to telling stories others wouldn’t? Sign me up! Then, I got cancer. It’s fine, all things considered. It’s a type of lymphoma that’s highly curable, and I’m in the middle of chemotherapy that will […] The post A cancerous year appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
