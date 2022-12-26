ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Christmas gifts 2022: Marines deliver toys with snowmobiles, aircraft to remote Alaskan villages

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Az0L_0juVBWLi00

The Marines’ “Always Faithful” motto takes a whole new meaning around Christmastime as troops brave wintery and often dangerous conditions to deliver thousands of gifts hundreds of miles to children in remote Alaskan villages.

Giving Santa a much-needed break, Marines with Delta Company, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, also known as the Alaska Marines, use snowmobiles and aircraft to support Toys for Tots and make sure children have something to open for the holidays.

“Really, it seems like a lot of trouble, but it’s not,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Keith Lowell, according to KMSP. “To see the sparkle in these kids’ eyes when they see Santa Claus coming into their school. When they come up and they get a gift from Santa Claus, it’s so special.”

After the toys are sorted at a base near Anchorage, Marines transport them 500 miles north to the city of Kotzebue, according to the report.

Located 26 miles above the Arctic Circle, Kotzebue is a travel destination for shopping.

The Marines, many donning Santa hats, jackets, and pants, utilize the central hub to then disperse the gifts to the remote communities, hopping on snowmobiles and confronting sub-zero temperatures.

Dark Takeoff!

Our #Marines from VMGR-152 recently conducted a night takeoff in Alaska while supporting joint training and Toys For Tots missions. pic.twitter.com/SXPA4jR1Yq

— 1st MAW Marines (@1stMAW_Marines) January 5, 2022

Our #Marines with VMGR-152 conducted proficiency training in arctic climates while supporting joint operations with the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program in Alaska. pic.twitter.com/s8hHtRQQg6

— 1st MAW Marines (@1stMAW_Marines) January 5, 2022

The Toys for Tots program is run by the Marine Corps and a nonprofit foundation. It started in 1947.

In total, the program delivers 18 million toys to 7 million less fortunate children each year.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

A look at the craziest New Year’s Eve events where you can ring in 2023

A change in the weather pattern across North America will mean a significant temperature shift, with those impacted by the Christmas arctic blast seeing incredible warmth to end 2022 and ring in the new year. The FOX Forecast Center is not anticipating a record-breaking warm spell but expects high temperatures to be 10-20 degrees above average for areas of the Southeast, Northeast and Midwest. The warmth in the East will not keep precipitation at bay but will ensure most of it falls from the sky in the form of rain versus snow or ice for this holiday weekend. It will be a different story in areas of...
WISCONSIN STATE
maritime-executive.com

USCG Receives Authorization for New Great Lakes Heavy Icebreaker

Contained within the massive new National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 is the start of a program to add a new heavy icebreaker for the U.S. Coast Guard to operate on the Great Lakes. The vessel would increase the Coast Guard’s capacity and supplement an aging fleet that plays a vital role in the commercial trade on the Great Lakes.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
134K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy