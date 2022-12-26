Read full article on original website
2022: a year of living dangerously
From the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the overturning of abortion laws in the United States, here is a roundup of the biggest events to mark 2022. - War in Ukraine - Russian President Vladimir Putin launches the biggest invasion in Europe since World War II when he sends troops into Ukraine on February 24, causing millions of Ukrainians to flee abroad.
Montenegro's MPs approve PM-designate in disputed vote
PODGORICA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Montenegro's parliament on Thursday declared veteran politician Miodrag Lekic as Prime Minister-designate in a vote disputed by the president and under a procedure described by European Union officials as contravening the country's constitution.
