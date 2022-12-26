ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montenegro's MPs approve PM-designate in disputed vote

PODGORICA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Montenegro's parliament on Thursday declared veteran politician Miodrag Lekic as Prime Minister-designate in a vote disputed by the president and under a procedure described by European Union officials as contravening the country's constitution.
Putin Attempts to Undermine Oil Price Cap as Global Energy Markets Fracture

A price cap was introduced on Dec. 5 and requires traders using Western services such as maritime routes, insurance and financing to pay no more than $60 per barrel for Russian oil. Urals crude is currently trading around $50 per barrel, according to Finnish refining firm Neste. President Vladimir Putin's...
