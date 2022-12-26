ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

MIX 106

Proof That Idaho is The Ultimate Battleground for Scammers

We may have just finished Christmas but that's not stopping scammers from continuing their criminal assault on unsuspecting Idahoans who are still in the holiday spirit. Plus, we're about to enter a season that will have scammers salivating at the mouth. Here comes scam season - er... tax season!. With...
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for serving great food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho Department of Corrections is without hot water

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Correctional Center has lost two of the three boilers that provide hot water for about 1,800 of the 2,100 residents. CBS2 received news from the partner of someone who's currently an inmate at the center. We reached out to a spokesperson for more details on the situation.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Favorite Will Shut It’s Doors After This Week

2022 hasn't been easy on the food industry with various businesses experiencing difficulty bouncing back from staff shortages, risings costs, etc. Now, the Treasure Valley will have to bid farewell to another local favorite that will close after this week. The end of an era... for good?. In posts to...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

How Did No One Notice Boise Just Survived a Hurricane?

Can someone explain to me how no one noticed that the city of Boise quite literally just endured a hurricane? No, seriously. How did no one catch this? While people were enjoying their new iPhones from Santa and finding cars with big red bows in their driveways like in those stupid commercials, the state of Idaho was in the middle of a hurricane.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled

Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

The Empowering Parents application portal has reopened

IDAHO, USA — The Office of the State Board of Education is accepting new applications for the Empowering Parents grant program. The program helps parents who are eligible by giving them $1,000 per student and up to $3,000 per family. The money can be used to buy education resources like tutoring, therapy services, instructional materials, computers and computer software.
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are highly praised for their food and service.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Bogus Basin opens Pioneer Lodge 'High Peak Hangout'

BOISE, Idaho — A combination of year-old ideas, a commitment to reinvesting profits back into customer experience, and a proposed collaboration from Garden City Brewery Western Collective all led to a new 21+ lounge at Bogus Basin. The 'High Peak Hangout' is placed on the third floor of the...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Should Idaho Retire These Words & Catch Phrases In 2023?

With the 2023 New Year fast approaching, social media is once again buzzing with unsolicited advice and old go-to resolutions!. For the most part, we get it. A lot of us feel inspired by the prospects of a fresh start. We're psyched to embrace new and healthier habits. Some of the most common resolutions include:
IDAHO STATE
ksl.com

Watch: Slick driveway a dream come true for Idaho ice skater

IDAHO FALLS — While others were unintentionally slipping and sliding on the ice on Tuesday morning, one local woman broke out her skates. Freezing rain made for extremely slick roads Tuesday morning, prompting law enforcement to warn drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible. In...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
MIX 106

15 Spots Where You’ll Find The Best Meal in Boise

The most popular indulgence in the entire Treasure Valley is food. Honestly, let's not kid ourselves - who isn't looking up where to go to eat on the weekends in Boise? While nothing beats a good home-cooked meal, there are several places in Boise that offer up what could arguably be considered: the best meal in Boise.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

ITD: 11 plows hit this winter

Boise, Idaho (CBS2) - It's happened again. Idaho State Police says a driver was passing on the right of the plow and took out the wing plow on Christmas eve. No one was hurt and a repair crew was able to get the plow back on the road. 11 plows...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Opening for Meridian Olive Garden delayed

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The new Olive Garden in Meridian has pushed back its opening to Feb. 27. The new location was originally scheduled for late January. The new location is on Chinden and Linder in Meridian across the Eagle island Fred Meyer.
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

