Proof That Idaho is The Ultimate Battleground for Scammers
We may have just finished Christmas but that's not stopping scammers from continuing their criminal assault on unsuspecting Idahoans who are still in the holiday spirit. Plus, we're about to enter a season that will have scammers salivating at the mouth. Here comes scam season - er... tax season!. With...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for serving great food, every day of the week.
Post Register
Idaho Department of Corrections is without hot water
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Correctional Center has lost two of the three boilers that provide hot water for about 1,800 of the 2,100 residents. CBS2 received news from the partner of someone who's currently an inmate at the center. We reached out to a spokesperson for more details on the situation.
Boise Favorite Will Shut It’s Doors After This Week
2022 hasn't been easy on the food industry with various businesses experiencing difficulty bouncing back from staff shortages, risings costs, etc. Now, the Treasure Valley will have to bid farewell to another local favorite that will close after this week. The end of an era... for good?. In posts to...
How Did No One Notice Boise Just Survived a Hurricane?
Can someone explain to me how no one noticed that the city of Boise quite literally just endured a hurricane? No, seriously. How did no one catch this? While people were enjoying their new iPhones from Santa and finding cars with big red bows in their driveways like in those stupid commercials, the state of Idaho was in the middle of a hurricane.
One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled
Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
The Empowering Parents application portal has reopened
IDAHO, USA — The Office of the State Board of Education is accepting new applications for the Empowering Parents grant program. The program helps parents who are eligible by giving them $1,000 per student and up to $3,000 per family. The money can be used to buy education resources like tutoring, therapy services, instructional materials, computers and computer software.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are highly praised for their food and service.
Bogus Basin opens Pioneer Lodge 'High Peak Hangout'
BOISE, Idaho — A combination of year-old ideas, a commitment to reinvesting profits back into customer experience, and a proposed collaboration from Garden City Brewery Western Collective all led to a new 21+ lounge at Bogus Basin. The 'High Peak Hangout' is placed on the third floor of the...
Should Idaho Retire These Words & Catch Phrases In 2023?
With the 2023 New Year fast approaching, social media is once again buzzing with unsolicited advice and old go-to resolutions!. For the most part, we get it. A lot of us feel inspired by the prospects of a fresh start. We're psyched to embrace new and healthier habits. Some of the most common resolutions include:
ksl.com
Watch: Slick driveway a dream come true for Idaho ice skater
IDAHO FALLS — While others were unintentionally slipping and sliding on the ice on Tuesday morning, one local woman broke out her skates. Freezing rain made for extremely slick roads Tuesday morning, prompting law enforcement to warn drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible. In...
Idaho’s Ultimate Guide: When To Take The Christmas Tree Down
Christmas 2022 is officially in the books and if any of you are like my wife, you're probably asking yourself: "When in the hell can we take this Christmas tree down so we can have our living room back?" Sure, there are some people who love Christmas so much they...
15 Spots Where You’ll Find The Best Meal in Boise
The most popular indulgence in the entire Treasure Valley is food. Honestly, let's not kid ourselves - who isn't looking up where to go to eat on the weekends in Boise? While nothing beats a good home-cooked meal, there are several places in Boise that offer up what could arguably be considered: the best meal in Boise.
Post Register
ITD: 11 plows hit this winter
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) - It's happened again. Idaho State Police says a driver was passing on the right of the plow and took out the wing plow on Christmas eve. No one was hurt and a repair crew was able to get the plow back on the road. 11 plows...
KIVI-TV
Inmates and Canines Prison program returns to the Idaho Department of Correction
KUNA, Idaho — When covid surfaced, prisons were among the many impacted, and visitors were denied into correctional facilities, resulting in programs offered to inmates being suspended. But now, after a two-year hiatus, the Idaho Department of Correction is resuming its inmate and canines project. "Ever since the program...
Everything You Need to Know About The Gangs Invading Idaho
Recently, Caldwell was the site of a horrific stabbing that officials later learned was a gang-related conflict between members of the Norteños and Sureños gangs at Extra Mile Chevron gas station on Freeport Street. It's a terrifying thought to conceive as this type of crime is relatively uncommon...
Post Register
Opening for Meridian Olive Garden delayed
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The new Olive Garden in Meridian has pushed back its opening to Feb. 27. The new location was originally scheduled for late January. The new location is on Chinden and Linder in Meridian across the Eagle island Fred Meyer.
Idaho Housing and Finance expects Emergency Rental Assistance funds to run out by next month
IDAHO, USA — Idaho Housing and Finance Association (IHFA) is pausing their Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program application Thursday at noon in response to dwindling available funds, according to IHFA Marketing and Communications Director Jason Lantz. The program has distributed $81.5 million to more than 24,000 Idaho families since...
Viral Idaho TikTok Star 'Doggface' Arrested on Misdemeanor Marijuana Charge
A local celebrity featured in a Klypso music video with Cheech and Chong and Snoop Dogg released on 4/20 was recently arrested on misdemeanor marijuana possession and paraphernalia charges. Nathan Apodaca, the 40-year-old Idaho Falls man who has the online moniker “Doggface” and reached internet stardom after a TikTok video...
Layton mother reunites with Utah AMBER Alert victim in Nebraska
A 13-year-old boy who was the focus of an AMBER Alert in Utah on Tuesday is safe this evening, with the suspect in custody.
