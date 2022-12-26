Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Zelenskyy, BlackRock CEO Fink Agree to Coordinate Ukraine Investment
BlackRock Financial Markets Advisory and the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy signed a memorandum of understanding in November. Zelenskyy and Fink agreed Wednesday to "focus in the near term on coordinating the efforts of all potential investors and participants in the reconstruction of our country, channelling investment into the most relevant and impactful sectors of the Ukrainian economy."
NBC Los Angeles
New Sanctions Starting to Bite Russia's Economy as Moscow Admits Deficit Impact
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov reportedly told journalists Tuesday that an oil price cap imposed by the Group of Seven major economies is squeezing Russian export income and will potentially push Moscow's budget deficit higher than the expected 2% of GDP next year. "It's still too early to fully assess...
Montenegro's MPs approve PM-designate in disputed vote
PODGORICA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Montenegro's parliament on Thursday declared veteran politician Miodrag Lekic as Prime Minister-designate in a vote disputed by the president and under a procedure described by European Union officials as contravening the country's constitution.
Comments / 0