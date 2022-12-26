ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Zelenskyy, BlackRock CEO Fink Agree to Coordinate Ukraine Investment

BlackRock Financial Markets Advisory and the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy signed a memorandum of understanding in November. Zelenskyy and Fink agreed Wednesday to "focus in the near term on coordinating the efforts of all potential investors and participants in the reconstruction of our country, channelling investment into the most relevant and impactful sectors of the Ukrainian economy."
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Los Angeles

New Sanctions Starting to Bite Russia's Economy as Moscow Admits Deficit Impact

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov reportedly told journalists Tuesday that an oil price cap imposed by the Group of Seven major economies is squeezing Russian export income and will potentially push Moscow's budget deficit higher than the expected 2% of GDP next year. "It's still too early to fully assess...
Reuters

Montenegro's MPs approve PM-designate in disputed vote

PODGORICA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Montenegro's parliament on Thursday declared veteran politician Miodrag Lekic as Prime Minister-designate in a vote disputed by the president and under a procedure described by European Union officials as contravening the country's constitution.

Comments / 0

Community Policy