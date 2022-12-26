ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs’ offensive tackle shortage goes from disconcerting to dire

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AhrC7_0juV8MGU00
Bucs veteran Josh Wells (72), starting in place of injured left tackle Donovan Smith, was carted off after injuring his left knee early in the second quarter Sunday night against the Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona. [ DARRYL WEBB | AP ]

A day after elevating an offensive tackle from the practice squad, the Bucs found themselves one more injury from using him Sunday.

Veteran Josh Wells, filling in for injured starting left tackle Donovan Smith (inactive), was carted off the State Farm Stadium field after contorting his left knee while pass-blocking less than a minute into the second quarter.

Seminole High alumnus Brandon Walton filled in for his first extensive offensive action in exactly three months. Walton had totaled five offensive snaps in the previous 11 contests after starting for Smith (hyperextended elbow) against the Packers on Sept. 25.

Moreover, right tackle Tristan Wirfs was playing his first game since suffering a high-ankle sprain Nov. 27 in Cleveland and appeared to be limping by game’s end. The only other available tackle Sunday? Justin Skule, one of two practice-squad elevations on Saturday.

The only other noticeable injury appeared to be sustained by receiver Russell Gage, who had two critical receptions in overtime but was bent backward awkwardly on the second catch.

Veteran safety Logan Ryan, who played every defensive snap the previous three games, had his iron-man streak end when he was shaken up after a hard downfield hit on Cardinals receiver Greg Dortch in the first quarter. Ryan reentered and finished with eight tackles.

Millennial mark within reach

With a pair of overtime receptions Sunday night, Mike Evans nudged closer to his ninth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season.

Evans, targeted only six times in regulation as Tom Brady was unable or chose not to let downfield plays develop, finished with 29 yards on three catches. With two games remaining, he still needs 83 yards to tie Tim Brown for second-most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in NFL history. His eight in a row are the most by anyone in the first eight seasons of their career.

Evans has 156 receiving yards in his last three games, but 83 came in the first half against the Bengals two weekends ago.

By the numbers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Tkla_0juV8MGU00
Bucs tailback Leonard Fournette had 162 yards from scrimmage in Sunday night's 19-16 overtime win against the Cardinals. [ RICK SCUTERI | AP ]

2 Forced fumbles in the last three games by Bucs outside linebacker Anthony Nelson, who had a strip sack of Trace McSorley on the Cardinals’ first possession

10 Games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage by Leonard Fournette since joining the Bucs in 2020, the most by any Tampa Bay player in that span. Fournette finished with 162 yards (including 90 yards on nine catches) in the overtime win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6sOP_0juV8MGU00

12 Consecutive games with at least five catches by Chris Godwin, the NFL’s longest streak this season and second-longest in Bucs history. Godwin had eight catches for 63 yards Sunday night.

20 Years since Tom Brady had three consecutive games with multiple interceptions. Brady has had six interceptions in the last three games, and seven in the last four.

29 Made field goals this year by Ryan Succop, three shy of Matt Bryant’s franchise single-season record. Succop had four more Sunday, including the winning 40-yarder in overtime

Audible

“He should’ve had a kid a long time ago.” — NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth on Cardinals edge rusher J.J. Watt, who had six tackles (two for loss) and two quarterback hits. Watt’s 2-month-old son, Koa, attended his first game Sunday

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Rob Gronkowski contacted Bucs last month about possible return

TAMPA ― Saying he was “bored” not playing football, retired tight end Rob Gronkowski contacted the Bucs last month about a possible return to the team. The Bucs had several conversations with Gronkowski around Thanksgiving about him possibly reuniting with quarterback Tom Brady to help the struggling squad secure a playoff berth.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

A Florida woman shot and killed an endangered Key deer. Was it a crime or mercy?

A 77-year-old Florida Keys woman is accused of the shooting death of an endangered Key deer and could face a year in federal prison if she’s convicted. Wendy Kilheffer of Big Pine Key shot the animal on Nov. 16, according to authorities. In addition to prison time, she would also face, if judged guilty, a $100,000 fine and a year of supervised release following her incarceration.
BIG PINE KEY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa police officer loses job after dragging woman into jail

TAMPA — The Tampa Police Department fired one of its officers Tuesday after he was recorded dragging a handcuffed woman across the ground toward a Hillsborough County jail booking room. An investigation found that Officer Gregory Damon violated several department policies during the Nov. 17 incident. It happened after...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Purdue brings in major QB from transfer portal

The Purdue Boilermakers will be making a significant addition to their quarterback room in 2023 thanks to the transfer portal. Former Texas quarterback Hudson Card will transfer to Purdue, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Card, a former top-40 recruit, will have three years of eligibility remaining. Card appears to have been drawn to Purdue... The post Purdue brings in major QB from transfer portal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team

It has been over a decade since Terrell Owens last played in the NFL, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver remains convinced that that he could contribute if a team signed him. He also claims he has had discussions with at least one team about returning to the field. Owens’ agent, Gregory Daniel, told... The post Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tampa Bay Times

Todd Bowles wants more running back balance. Will he get it?

TAMPA — While the perpetual debate over how to handle the Bucs’ platoon system at tailback lingers among fans, Byron Leftwich seems more resolute on the issue. Speaking to reporters Thursday, the fourth-year offensive coordinator suggested the team may continue to ride the guy in a better groove on that particular day. Such was the case Sunday, when the Bucs employed veteran Leonard Fournette (162 total yards) almost exclusively down the stretch in a 19-16 overtime win against the Cardinals.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs rally to defeat the Cardinals in overtime

GLENDALE, Arizona — Win and they’re in. That’s the scenario for the Bucs (7-8), who could clinch the NFC South with a victory over Carolina next Sunday at home. The Bucs put themselves in that position by rallying from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to force overtime and beating the Cardinals 19-16 when Ryan Succop connected on a 40-yard field goal with 3:41 left in the extra period.
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Ed Reed's Big Career Step

Ed Reed is one of the most accomplished football players of all time.  Tallying nine Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro nominations and one Defensive Player of the Year Award in his storied 12-year NFL career, Reed has now chosen to transition into the collegiate coaching ranks this ...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

It’s not hyperbole: Tom Brady has spent half his life in the NFL

TAMPA — In a pure mathematical sense, the most ageless quarterback to drop back on this planet only has reached middle age. As of Thursday, Tom Brady literally had spent half his life in the NFL: 8,292 days between being born (Aug. 3, 1977) and being drafted by the Patriots (April 16, 2000); and 8,292 days between being drafted and Thursday’s practice.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Donovan Smith back at Bucs practice; Tristan Wirfs says he feels ‘fantastic’

TAMPA — Turns out, the sight of Ryan Jensen in shoulder pads for the first time in five months wasn’t the only encouraging image at Bucs practice Wednesday. Several other players recently sidelined by injuries also worked out in a limited capacity as the team (7-8) embarked on preparations for Sunday’s de facto playoff game against the Panthers (6-9) at Raymond James Stadium.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers reunite with former All-Pro for playoff push

The Carolina Panthers are bringing back a former All-Pro player as they try to make a push for the playoffs. The Panthers announced Monday that they have signed cornerback Josh Norman to the practice squad. The practice squad designation is largely a formality, as the Panthers will be able to elevate him to the active... The post Panthers reunite with former All-Pro for playoff push appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tampa Bay Times

Leonard Fournette tweets he’s playing through painful foot injury

Less than 12 hours after his most prolific performance of the season, Bucs tailback Leonard Fournette lowered his head once more, directly toward his critics via Twitter. In the process, he revealed his 162-yard effort in Sunday night’s 19-16 overtime win against the Cardinals came despite a Lisfranc injury — one of his profession’s most serious foot ailments.
TAMPA, FL
On3.com

Grading the class: LB position added a lot of depth, talent with signees

Grading the Class: Miami got a playmaker at quarterback with a bright future … Grading the class: OL class loaded with talent, a home run for Cristobal and Mirabal … Grading the class: Adding Fletcher to Johnson in class gives Miami bigtime thunder-and-lightning duo … Grading the class: Miami WR position needed a lot of help and got 2 speedy playmakers in this year’s class … Grading the class: Miami lands two playmaking tight ends … Grading the class: Miami cleaned up on D line in this recruiting cycle.
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Will Muschamp hits Kirk Herbstreit with epic zinger

Will Muschamp hit Kirk Herbstreit with an epic zinger on Tuesday. Muschamp is the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for Georgia. His Bulldogs are getting set to face Ohio State in the CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. The teams have only met one other time, and that was in the 1993 Citrus... The post Will Muschamp hits Kirk Herbstreit with epic zinger appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
88K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy