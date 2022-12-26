Bucs’ offensive tackle shortage goes from disconcerting to dire

Bucs veteran Josh Wells (72), starting in place of injured left tackle Donovan Smith, was carted off after injuring his left knee early in the second quarter Sunday night against the Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona. [ DARRYL WEBB | AP ]

A day after elevating an offensive tackle from the practice squad, the Bucs found themselves one more injury from using him Sunday.

Veteran Josh Wells, filling in for injured starting left tackle Donovan Smith (inactive), was carted off the State Farm Stadium field after contorting his left knee while pass-blocking less than a minute into the second quarter.

Seminole High alumnus Brandon Walton filled in for his first extensive offensive action in exactly three months. Walton had totaled five offensive snaps in the previous 11 contests after starting for Smith (hyperextended elbow) against the Packers on Sept. 25.

Moreover, right tackle Tristan Wirfs was playing his first game since suffering a high-ankle sprain Nov. 27 in Cleveland and appeared to be limping by game’s end. The only other available tackle Sunday? Justin Skule, one of two practice-squad elevations on Saturday.

The only other noticeable injury appeared to be sustained by receiver Russell Gage, who had two critical receptions in overtime but was bent backward awkwardly on the second catch.

Veteran safety Logan Ryan, who played every defensive snap the previous three games, had his iron-man streak end when he was shaken up after a hard downfield hit on Cardinals receiver Greg Dortch in the first quarter. Ryan reentered and finished with eight tackles.

Millennial mark within reach

With a pair of overtime receptions Sunday night, Mike Evans nudged closer to his ninth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season.

Evans, targeted only six times in regulation as Tom Brady was unable or chose not to let downfield plays develop, finished with 29 yards on three catches. With two games remaining, he still needs 83 yards to tie Tim Brown for second-most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in NFL history. His eight in a row are the most by anyone in the first eight seasons of their career.

Evans has 156 receiving yards in his last three games, but 83 came in the first half against the Bengals two weekends ago.

By the numbers

2 Forced fumbles in the last three games by Bucs outside linebacker Anthony Nelson, who had a strip sack of Trace McSorley on the Cardinals’ first possession

10 Games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage by Leonard Fournette since joining the Bucs in 2020, the most by any Tampa Bay player in that span. Fournette finished with 162 yards (including 90 yards on nine catches) in the overtime win.

12 Consecutive games with at least five catches by Chris Godwin, the NFL’s longest streak this season and second-longest in Bucs history. Godwin had eight catches for 63 yards Sunday night.

20 Years since Tom Brady had three consecutive games with multiple interceptions. Brady has had six interceptions in the last three games, and seven in the last four.

29 Made field goals this year by Ryan Succop, three shy of Matt Bryant’s franchise single-season record. Succop had four more Sunday, including the winning 40-yarder in overtime

Audible

“He should’ve had a kid a long time ago.” — NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth on Cardinals edge rusher J.J. Watt, who had six tackles (two for loss) and two quarterback hits. Watt’s 2-month-old son, Koa, attended his first game Sunday

