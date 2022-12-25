ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Miami

Family Spots Florida Panther Roaming in Backyard of SW Florida Home

A family in southwest Florida got quite the surprise on Christmas Eve when they spotted a panther roaming in the backyard of their home. Sean Burlarley told NBC affiliate WBBH-TV he has seen all type of wildlife at the home in Lehigh Acres, but when he and his fiancé looked outside on Saturday they were in for quite a sight.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Collier County officials reopen Vanderbilt Beach

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — The access point and parking garage at Vanderbilt Beach are now open to the public. “It looks way different …we were talking about it before we left about how the beaches were gonna be … it’s just so crazy how bad it looked on TV and how it looks now,” said Kyle Siniski, who is visiting Naples from the northeast.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest offers apology, cancels more flights at RSW

People trying to get home after the holidays are now stuck after a massive backlog by Southwest Airlines. There are mountains of bags that are filling Southwest Florida International Airport with no one claiming them. Southwest has issued an apology, but that apology does very little for people who are...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

IN THE NEWS / ON THE MOVE

Working with the Chamber of Commerce of Cape Coral, natural health store Mercola Market of Cape Coral continues to host its Mid-Cape Sunshine Farmers Market every Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at its centrally located campus at 125 SW 3rd Place. “The Mid-Cape Sunshine Farmer’s Market has shown...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Manatees look for warmer waters at Manatee Park

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee Park is a seasonal location for non-captive Florida manatees looking for a temporary shelter during winter. Temperatures across Southwest Florida reached the low 50s on Monday after a cold weekend with temperatures in the upper 30s. According to the Lee County government page, many...
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Chicken salad franchise owners fly through first three locations

Despite construction delays, finding team members to fill spots has been relatively easy, allowing the new Chicken Salad Chick locations to open quickly. A Fort Myers couple is popping out new Chicken Salad Chick locations at a rapid rate. Since opening their first location in Fort Myers three months ago,...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Puppy dies one day after Cape Coral family purchased it

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It was a $1,000 investment plus vet bills that a Cape Coral family said turned into a nightmare within hours. “My son has been wanting a puppy for a while. Sort of like a companion or a friend. He’s 10 years old, so it’s one of those things you want to do as a parent. Christmas time seemed like the perfect moment to do it,” said Damon Saxton.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Marconews.com

SWFLA To Do List: ‘Hadestown,’ Vicki Barbolak at Off the Hook and more

The Tony- and Grammy-award winning musical is various times between Dec. 27 and Jan. 1 at Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. The production combines two mythic tales, a "haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go," reads the Artis—Naples website. From $89, excluding fees. artisnaples.org.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

New businesses fill Shoppes at Vanderbilt in North Naples

New businesses that recently launched or are coming soon to the Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt have filled the available units at the North Naples lifestyle center. “We’ve really maintained over 90% occupancy here within the center over the past few years, and at this point now we’re at 100%, full capacity, which is great. It’s continuing to grow,” said P.J. Hill, leasing manager for the Shoppes at Vanderbilt, the sprawling commercial center on the northwest corner of Airport-Pulling and Vanderbilt Beach roads.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Lee County’s road deaths make 2022 second-highest for fatalities

A crash Saturday, Dec. 17 on the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers showed a truck driven by Thomas Gorman, 40, seen at far right, swerve toward the side of the span during the crash and catapult over. Fort Myers Fire Department and other emergency personnel rescued Gorman, but Fort Myers police reported that he died on Monday, Dec. 19.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Forecast: Cool weather remains though the night

Cloud cover will be tough to budge for the rest of today and a few showers linger in Collier County. It’s possible this disturbance could move farther north later today, but rain totals would likely be low. Tonight, cool weather remains though it won’t be quite as cold. Instead...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral hardware store hindered by construction

Construction is causing a big headache for Family Hardware, a Cape Coral business with its front parking lot completely blocked off from road access. Currently, the only way to get to Family Hardware, located at 622 SE 4th Terrace, is by driving through an alley behind the building. The construction along Southeast 47th Terrace started Wednesday morning and immediately halted business.
CAPE CORAL, FL

