NBC Miami
Family Spots Florida Panther Roaming in Backyard of SW Florida Home
A family in southwest Florida got quite the surprise on Christmas Eve when they spotted a panther roaming in the backyard of their home. Sean Burlarley told NBC affiliate WBBH-TV he has seen all type of wildlife at the home in Lehigh Acres, but when he and his fiancé looked outside on Saturday they were in for quite a sight.
Collier County officials reopen Vanderbilt Beach
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — The access point and parking garage at Vanderbilt Beach are now open to the public. “It looks way different …we were talking about it before we left about how the beaches were gonna be … it’s just so crazy how bad it looked on TV and how it looks now,” said Kyle Siniski, who is visiting Naples from the northeast.
Clam Pass Beach reopens to visitors as some remain wary of post Ian water
It’s one of the first beaches in Southwest Florida to open after Hurricane Ian, as many were washed away or left devastated by debris. A recovery that may still require a little more time.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest offers apology, cancels more flights at RSW
People trying to get home after the holidays are now stuck after a massive backlog by Southwest Airlines. There are mountains of bags that are filling Southwest Florida International Airport with no one claiming them. Southwest has issued an apology, but that apology does very little for people who are...
Florida Weekly
IN THE NEWS / ON THE MOVE
Working with the Chamber of Commerce of Cape Coral, natural health store Mercola Market of Cape Coral continues to host its Mid-Cape Sunshine Farmers Market every Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at its centrally located campus at 125 SW 3rd Place. “The Mid-Cape Sunshine Farmer’s Market has shown...
New Year, New Gardens, STILL YOUR WONDER GARDENS!
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Wonder Gardens is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and will be closed on New Year’s Day. However, the Wonder Gardens Welcome Center is still closed for restoration following Hurricane Ian’s flood and wind damage. A pop-up area is...
More Explores: The Shell Factory Nature Park welcomes visitors once again
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Shell Factory Nature Park has re-open!. Hurricane Ian caused significant damage to the Shell Factory property. All of the critters survived, but some enclosures were damaged. The team has been working hard and they’re officially open to the public to enjoy!. The...
Manatees look for warmer waters at Manatee Park
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee Park is a seasonal location for non-captive Florida manatees looking for a temporary shelter during winter. Temperatures across Southwest Florida reached the low 50s on Monday after a cold weekend with temperatures in the upper 30s. According to the Lee County government page, many...
businessobserverfl.com
Chicken salad franchise owners fly through first three locations
Despite construction delays, finding team members to fill spots has been relatively easy, allowing the new Chicken Salad Chick locations to open quickly. A Fort Myers couple is popping out new Chicken Salad Chick locations at a rapid rate. Since opening their first location in Fort Myers three months ago,...
Southwest passengers struggle to fly into RSW as cancellations mount
"You should have plans in place for things like this. Why were they not prepared for this to happen?" one passenger said as they're trying to fly to Florida from Ohio.
Puppy dies one day after Cape Coral family purchased it
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It was a $1,000 investment plus vet bills that a Cape Coral family said turned into a nightmare within hours. “My son has been wanting a puppy for a while. Sort of like a companion or a friend. He’s 10 years old, so it’s one of those things you want to do as a parent. Christmas time seemed like the perfect moment to do it,” said Damon Saxton.
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do List: ‘Hadestown,’ Vicki Barbolak at Off the Hook and more
The Tony- and Grammy-award winning musical is various times between Dec. 27 and Jan. 1 at Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. The production combines two mythic tales, a "haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go," reads the Artis—Naples website. From $89, excluding fees. artisnaples.org.
gulfshorebusiness.com
New businesses fill Shoppes at Vanderbilt in North Naples
New businesses that recently launched or are coming soon to the Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt have filled the available units at the North Naples lifestyle center. “We’ve really maintained over 90% occupancy here within the center over the past few years, and at this point now we’re at 100%, full capacity, which is great. It’s continuing to grow,” said P.J. Hill, leasing manager for the Shoppes at Vanderbilt, the sprawling commercial center on the northwest corner of Airport-Pulling and Vanderbilt Beach roads.
Florida Weekly
Lee County’s road deaths make 2022 second-highest for fatalities
A crash Saturday, Dec. 17 on the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers showed a truck driven by Thomas Gorman, 40, seen at far right, swerve toward the side of the span during the crash and catapult over. Fort Myers Fire Department and other emergency personnel rescued Gorman, but Fort Myers police reported that he died on Monday, Dec. 19.
$41M lottery ticket sold at Florida Publix on Christmas Eve
A $41 million lottery ticket was sold at a Florida Publix on Christmas Eve, according to the Florida Lottery's website.
NBC 2
Forecast: Cool weather remains though the night
Cloud cover will be tough to budge for the rest of today and a few showers linger in Collier County. It’s possible this disturbance could move farther north later today, but rain totals would likely be low. Tonight, cool weather remains though it won’t be quite as cold. Instead...
Naples seasonal employee steals over $800 in unauthorized markdowns
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — There are several “perks” that come from taking a seasonal position with a store, but one Naples woman learned that with those advantages comes responsibility. And a lesson was truly learned when she tried using her “employee privileges” to steal over $750 worth...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral hardware store hindered by construction
Construction is causing a big headache for Family Hardware, a Cape Coral business with its front parking lot completely blocked off from road access. Currently, the only way to get to Family Hardware, located at 622 SE 4th Terrace, is by driving through an alley behind the building. The construction along Southeast 47th Terrace started Wednesday morning and immediately halted business.
WINKNEWS.com
Construction begins at Habitat for Humanity Kaicasa subdivision in Collier County
One of the largest affordable communities built by Habitat for Humanity is in Southwest Florida. After many years in development, construction at the long-anticipated Habitat Collier subdivision of Kaicasa is officially underway. The neighborhood had its first wall-raising. The home will soon be occupied by a family. Volunteers, staff and...
