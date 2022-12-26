ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

New Year’s Day hikes in Middle Tennessee offer a healthy start to 2023

By Erin McCullough
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee State Parks will ring in the New Year with the annual First Day Hikes on Jan. 1 in parks across the state.

The hikes are for all ages and abilities and will be held at nearly all of the 57 state parks. Hikers are also encouraged to enjoy overnight stays at campsites, cabins or lodge rooms at parks throughout the state.

This is the best restaurant in Tennessee, according to Guy Fieri

The hikes serve as opportunities to jumpstart those New Year’s resolutions for good health or simply to enjoy the beauty of nature in the state parks. Many parks have their own special features for the hikes, and details for the individual parks can be found here .

Closest to Nashville, Radnor Lake State Park will kick off the new year at 6 a.m. with a sunrise hike to Harris Ridge. The strenuous 3.5-hour hike is limited to just 30 park visitors aged 15 and up. To register for the hike and learn more about it, click here .

In Hermitage, hikers at Long Hunter State Park can start the new year on the Big Year Bird Hike to see multiple wading birds, woodpeckers and waterfowl. For more information on the hike, click here .

In Wilson County, Cedars of Lebanon State Park is inviting visitors to come trek the new paved, ADA-accessible pedestrian trail on the “Get Off On the Right Foot” hike on Jan. 1. For more information or to register, click here .

‘Experience the call’: 2023 Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival set for January

Bledsoe Creek State Park in Gallatin’s first day hike will be a 2-mile trek along the Mayo Wix and Shoreline trails.

Hikers are urged to prepare for the weather, have sturdy footwear, and bring water and snacks. The First Day Hikes are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states. They also begin Tennessee State Parks’ annual Signature Hikes series held throughout the year.

While Tennesseans are encouraged to participate in First Day Hikes, visitors are reminded that the parks are open 365 days a year and are great places anytime to improve mental and physical well-being. Tennessee State Parks have more than 1,000 miles of trails.

Here are more First Day Hikes in the Nashville area and beyond:

David Crockett State Park

Dunbar Cave State Park: Cultural Landscape

Harpeth River State Park: Narrows of the Harpeth

Henry Horton State Park: New Year 4-Legged Hike

Montgomery Bell State Park

Old Stone Fort State Park

Port Royal State Park: Free Historic Townsite Tour

Tims Ford State Park

South Cumberland State Park / Savage Gulf – Stone Door

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

