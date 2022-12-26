Busted water pipes leaving Little Rock Fire Department busy and apartment residents without water

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the weather starts to warm up, some apartment complexes have shut off water to avoid busted pipes, leaving people without water.

The Little Rock Fire Department called in extra help to assist with calls about busted water pipes.

“We will have been without water for at least 24 hours,” Hometown Apartment resident, Leon Settle said.

As the arctic freeze recked havoc on water pipes, the Little Rock Fire Department experienced a large uptick in calls.

“It’s been a very busy couple of days here around the fire department. We have had the very cold temperatures which has its impact on people’s home pipes,” Captain of the Little Rock Fire Department, Jacob Lear-Sadowsky said.

According to their reports, from Christmas Eve to Sunday afternoon, “we’ve run 320 calls across the city. I narrowed that search down to about 80 with water-related issues,” Lear-Sadowsky said.

Compared to last year when Captain Lear-Sadowsky said they only received around 160 calls, so they added nine extra men to the Christmas shift.

“Today we are staffing four of our squads with additional personnel to start handling some of the load for these busted water pipe type calls and service calls,” Lear-Sadowsky said.

Meanwhile, in Conway, a resident at Hometown Apartments said they turned off the water to avoid pipes bursting.

“It’s inhumane, it’s just not right,” Settle said.

Without giving the residents any warning Settle said.

“No notification, no one has called me, no one has left a note on my door,” Settle explained.

When he tried to get answers as to when it would come back, on both lines of the apartment, it said, “the mailbox is full and cannot accept any messages at this time”.

Settle said he hopes the water will come back on and there won’t be any more issues with the water due to busted water pipes, and that is exactly what the fire department said they hope for too.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.