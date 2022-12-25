The Los Angeles Lakers suffered yet another disappointing loss on Christmas Day, this time to the Dallas Mavericks to start their road trip. The Lakers played a solid first half and went into the locker room leading by 11. The third quarter was an absolute disaster though as they gave up 51 points, which is the most in the NBA in a quarter this season. L.A. went into the fourth quarter trailing by 19 with the game out of reach, resulting in their fourth straight loss.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO