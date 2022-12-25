Read full article on original website
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
Ice Cream at Downtown Disney: Where To Find the Best Frozen TreatsTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Dodgers News: Kershaw Excited to See What Noah Syndergaard Can Unlock with LA
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw told MLB Network he's excited to team up with former Mets All-Star Noah Syndergaard.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with one trade deadline acquisition
When recalling the 2022 trade deadline, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was aggressive, to say the least. The Yankees were all in on competing for a World Series, landing Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics and contact hitter Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Both of those...
NBC Sports
Giants agree to three-year, $33M deal with Taylor Rogers
After his twin brother was acquired by the San Diego Padres earlier this year, Giants reliever Tyler Rogers joked that the NL West had become "the best looking division in baseball." He now can use the same line about his bullpen. The Giants have agreed to terms on a three-year,...
Yardbarker
Yankees could fill left field with economical veteran
The New York Yankees may have to take a more economical approach toward filling the left field position. Having lost out on Michael Conforto, Michael Brantley, Andrew Benintendi, and others, general manager Brian Cashman could turn his attention toward the trade market for a player like Max Kepler or Bryan Reynolds.
Yardbarker
Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Interested In Joining Lakers As Free Agent
Is a homecoming in the cards for ex-Showtime Laker (and current Lakers radio broadcaster) Mychal Thompson's Hall of Fame son?. Four-time Golden State Warriors title-winning shooting guard Klay Thompson could potentially consider leaving the Warriors as a free agent in 2024... and there are two big Western Conference Dubs rivals he's contemplating, per Sean Deveney and Jack Simone of Heavy.com.
Yardbarker
Yankees could strike deal with Diamondback to solve left field position
The New York Yankees are still waiting patiently to solve their vacant left field position. With Michael Conforto signing a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, all of the top free agents are off the board, leaving the trade market as the prime suspect for general manager Brian Cashman.
Yardbarker
Former All-Star Pitcher Hopes To Revive His Career With LA
Although many Dodger fans might consider this offseason a complete failure, L.A. made under-the-radar moves that could benefit them this upcoming season. Their biggest signing came in Noah Syndergaard, a former All-Star looking to regain his groove with the Boys in Blue. However, Los Angeles’ first signing of the offseason,...
Yardbarker
The Yankees are gearing up for an intense shortstop position battle led by top prospect
The New York Yankees have a few big decisions to make in the infield this upcoming season, especially with Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the roster. General manager Brian Cashman has had a difficult time offloading some of the bigger contracts on the team, notably players that failed to make a significant impact in 2022. Donaldson put together a stellar defensive season but struggled offensively, and considering he’s set to earn $21 million next year, saving a bit of his salary seems to be an obvious move.
Yardbarker
Front Office Doesn’t Want To ‘Compound Its Previous Mistakes With More Win-Now Moves’
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered yet another disappointing loss on Christmas Day, this time to the Dallas Mavericks to start their road trip. The Lakers played a solid first half and went into the locker room leading by 11. The third quarter was an absolute disaster though as they gave up 51 points, which is the most in the NBA in a quarter this season. L.A. went into the fourth quarter trailing by 19 with the game out of reach, resulting in their fourth straight loss.
