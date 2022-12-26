Read full article on original website
What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against Tampa Bay
Can the Panthers pull off the season sweep?
Cardinals Had 82.6% Win Probability in Fourth Quarter to Beat Bucs
The Arizona Cardinals squandered quite the opportunity in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Arizona Cardinals are quite the football team. Of course, their 4-11 record reveals the sarcastic tone in the statement, as the Cardinals continue to find different ways to lose games. Week 16's 19-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their fifth in a row, provided some extra holiday pizzazz.
Pewter Report
Bucs HC Bowles Updates Injury Statuses For Key OL
The Bucs have a very important matchup ahead of them on New Year’s Day as they host the resurgent Panthers in a “hat and t-shirt game.” Even at 7-8, they can wrap up the NFC South and set themselves up for a home playoff game on Wild Card Weekend with a win over Carolina.
Brady, Bucs can clinch NFC South with victory over Panthers
TAMPA, Fla. — Little has come easy this season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite their struggles, though, they can repeat as NFC South champions and guarantee themselves a home playoff game by beating the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. “It always means something when you’re playing...
Six Takeaways Cardinals Hard Knocks Episode Seven
Hard Knocks begins to wind towards an end for the Arizona Cardinals - here's our takeaways from the seventh episode of the series.
NFL playoff picture: AFC-NFC clinching scenarios for Week 17
With just a handful of teams still competing in the NFC, Philadelphia has a clinching scenario that involves the overall No. 1 seed for Week 17. NFL research released the clinching scenarios for the AFC and NFC, excluding any tiebreaker scenarios. NFL Communications just released the official scenario with tie-breakers...
Patriots boost practice squad with DB signing on Tuesday
The New England Patriots boosted their defensive backfield on Tuesday by signing veteran cornerback Tae Hayes to the practice squad. Since going undrafted in 2019, the Appalachian State standout has bounced around to different teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers. He also...
Cardinals Reveal Starting QB vs. Falcons - Colt McCoy or Trace McSorley?
Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
Why Are Hog Fans Complaining so Much After Win?
Usually that works best after a loss, but after Liberty Bowl a waste of time.
Bucs make roster moves after comeback win vs. Cardinals
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster a bit following Sunday night’s comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals. Offensive tackle Josh Wells has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter Sunday night. Linebacker J.J. Russell has been promoted from the practice squad to fill Wells’ spot on the Bucs’ 53-man active roster.
Bucs vs. Panthers injury report: Encouraging signs for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their initial injury report for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and even though it’s a long list, there are some encouraging signs for the Bucs. In addition to the return of Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen to practice, the Bucs saw...
Saints’ Thomas Seems Excited by Brady, Payton Rumor
The story is very much a rumor, but it didn’t stop the former Offensive Player of the Year from sharing it on Instagram.
Previewing the San Francisco 49ers Offense
Despite going through three quarterbacks this season, the San Francisco 49ers offense has remained a top-10 unit in the NFL
NFL Playoff Scenarios for Full Week 17 Schedule
Here are which teams can clinch playoff positioning and how this weekend.
