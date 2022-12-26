The Arizona Cardinals squandered quite the opportunity in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Arizona Cardinals are quite the football team. Of course, their 4-11 record reveals the sarcastic tone in the statement, as the Cardinals continue to find different ways to lose games. Week 16's 19-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their fifth in a row, provided some extra holiday pizzazz.

1 DAY AGO