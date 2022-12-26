ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals Had 82.6% Win Probability in Fourth Quarter to Beat Bucs

The Arizona Cardinals squandered quite the opportunity in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Arizona Cardinals are quite the football team. Of course, their 4-11 record reveals the sarcastic tone in the statement, as the Cardinals continue to find different ways to lose games. Week 16's 19-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their fifth in a row, provided some extra holiday pizzazz.
Bucs HC Bowles Updates Injury Statuses For Key OL

The Bucs have a very important matchup ahead of them on New Year’s Day as they host the resurgent Panthers in a “hat and t-shirt game.” Even at 7-8, they can wrap up the NFC South and set themselves up for a home playoff game on Wild Card Weekend with a win over Carolina.
Brady, Bucs can clinch NFC South with victory over Panthers

TAMPA, Fla. — Little has come easy this season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite their struggles, though, they can repeat as NFC South champions and guarantee themselves a home playoff game by beating the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. “It always means something when you’re playing...
Patriots boost practice squad with DB signing on Tuesday

The New England Patriots boosted their defensive backfield on Tuesday by signing veteran cornerback Tae Hayes to the practice squad. Since going undrafted in 2019, the Appalachian State standout has bounced around to different teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers. He also...
Bucs make roster moves after comeback win vs. Cardinals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster a bit following Sunday night’s comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals. Offensive tackle Josh Wells has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter Sunday night. Linebacker J.J. Russell has been promoted from the practice squad to fill Wells’ spot on the Bucs’ 53-man active roster.
