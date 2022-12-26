Read full article on original website
Perfect Swedes
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Illinois prairie air must have been especially invigorating back when this was still frontier. How else to explain the fact that back in the 1840s Henry, Knox, and Rock Island counties set a record for the highest number of perfect Swedes in one place at the same time. Three. Well, actually, two and one-half.
Reverend Esbjorn's Miracle
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. When the Reverend Lars P. Esbjorn and his party of Swedish immigrants landed in New York in September of 1849, he quickly discovered that he had overlooked something. There was not a single Swedish Lutheran congregation in the entire United States where he could hope to become pastor.
The Violin
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Early in April of 1832, the Sauk war leader, Black Hawk, and a thousand followers—men, women, and children—crossed the Mississippi from Iowa into Illinois near Oquawka, and turned north toward Saukenuk, his village near the mouth of the Rock River. This move violated a treaty he had just signed with the United States agreeing to remain in Iowa. He must have suspected his actions would result in war—a war he was not likely to win.
Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week
Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
