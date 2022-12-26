This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Early in April of 1832, the Sauk war leader, Black Hawk, and a thousand followers—men, women, and children—crossed the Mississippi from Iowa into Illinois near Oquawka, and turned north toward Saukenuk, his village near the mouth of the Rock River. This move violated a treaty he had just signed with the United States agreeing to remain in Iowa. He must have suspected his actions would result in war—a war he was not likely to win.

