Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Southern Touch Entertainment hosting MLK Day parade

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Downtown Lake Charles will be filled for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on Monday, January 16. Lineup will begin at 8 a.m., with the parade starting at 10 a.m. The parade route will begin at the Lake Charles Civic Center, and move down...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Celebration of life announced for Aiden Shotwell

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Westlake teen who died after being struck by a police unit along Westwood Rd. in November. Aiden Christoper Shotwell, 14, passed away in a local hospital on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Shotwell was raised in LeBleu Settlement and attended...
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Historic DeRidder building receives $10k revitalization grant

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A 105-year-old building in DeRidder is in for a $10,000 restoration. 121 South Washington St. is one of 10 buildings to receive a revitalization grant from the state’s Louisiana Main Street program, city officials said. Owners Mac and Tami Courvelle have owned the building since...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Giving ‘City of Refuge’ veteran community hope

VINTON, LA (KPLC) - A homeless shelter for veterans in need continues to rebuild its facilities. The City of Refuge in Vinton was hit hard by hurricanes Laura and Delta. But in the midst of recovery, The City of Refuge’s founder, a Vietnam veteran, also died. Through it all,...
VINTON, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Animal Services hosting dog adoption event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Animal Services is hosting an adoption event showcasing small, medium and big sized dogs. The event will be held at Meet Me at the Market, located at 1001 Ryan St., on January 7, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Adoptions cost $90....
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles firefighters remember Hurricane Laura

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - First responders put their lives on the line during Hurricane Laura. We caught up with some Lake Charles firefighters who are looking back and telling us why they are so grateful two years after the storm. On Aug. 27, 2020, Laura made landfall in Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Jeff Foxworthy bringing laughs to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Comedian Jeff Foxworthy is returning to Lake Charles for a night of laughs. He will be hosting a show at the L’Auberge Casino Resort on January 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. Attendees must be 21 years old or older. Tickets are almost sold out....
LAKE CHARLES, LA
therecordlive.com

Seventy years ago, some history repeats

As Orange County went from a year ending in 2 to a year ending in 3, residents had good news about an industrial boom, bad news about epidemics, and a good turnout of Republicans at the voting boxes. But that year was 1952 into 1953. Some of the same news...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Cold Case: disappearance of Wilda Mae Benoit

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - 7News investigates the disappearance of Wilda Mae Benoit. Down in the deep south all the way down in Cameron Parish. It’s the year 1992, with population at just over 9,000 people. It’s an otherwise untouched marsh, but in the quiet, secrets lie in the shadows....
CAMERON PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Pat’s of Henderson: Hurricane rebuild has allowed landmark Lake Charles restaurant to re-emerge better than ever

Most Lake Area residents know Pat’s of Henderson is one of the area’s iconic go-to restaurants for special occasions, including date night. Whether it’s the food, the hospitality or the atmosphere that keeps regulars going back for more is hard to say. The three are blended as inextricably and as necessarily as the Cajun Holy Trinity.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
tmpresale.com

The Marshall Tucker Band in Vinton, LA Feb 11th, 2023 – presale code

New Marshall Tucker Band presale password has been published. During this presale YOU WILL have a fantastic opportunity to buy sweet seats in advance of members of the public!. You owe it to yourself, your friends who will be glad to go with you or those special someones in your life – how often will you get the chance to get The Marshall Tucker Band tickets during a presale like this?
VINTON, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 28, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 28, 2022. Corey James Brooks, 35, Lake Charles: Threatening a public official. Ernesto Manuel Geli II, 42, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $1,000.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act program available for youth

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Taking the next steps after high school is different for everyone. Some go on to college right away, but others may want to get straight to work. It’s not always easy to know where to start but the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act program through the American Job Center gives young adults options.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022

Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
LOUISIANA STATE

