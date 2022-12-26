Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Southern Touch Entertainment hosting MLK Day parade
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Downtown Lake Charles will be filled for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on Monday, January 16. Lineup will begin at 8 a.m., with the parade starting at 10 a.m. The parade route will begin at the Lake Charles Civic Center, and move down...
KPLC TV
Celebration of life announced for Aiden Shotwell
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Westlake teen who died after being struck by a police unit along Westwood Rd. in November. Aiden Christoper Shotwell, 14, passed away in a local hospital on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Shotwell was raised in LeBleu Settlement and attended...
KPLC TV
Historic DeRidder building receives $10k revitalization grant
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A 105-year-old building in DeRidder is in for a $10,000 restoration. 121 South Washington St. is one of 10 buildings to receive a revitalization grant from the state’s Louisiana Main Street program, city officials said. Owners Mac and Tami Courvelle have owned the building since...
KPLC TV
Giving ‘City of Refuge’ veteran community hope
VINTON, LA (KPLC) - A homeless shelter for veterans in need continues to rebuild its facilities. The City of Refuge in Vinton was hit hard by hurricanes Laura and Delta. But in the midst of recovery, The City of Refuge’s founder, a Vietnam veteran, also died. Through it all,...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Animal Services hosting dog adoption event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Animal Services is hosting an adoption event showcasing small, medium and big sized dogs. The event will be held at Meet Me at the Market, located at 1001 Ryan St., on January 7, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Adoptions cost $90....
KPLC TV
Ragley families lose everything in house fire days before Christmas
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several Ragley families living under one roof are trying to recover after a house fire days before Christmas. “I heard a loud boom, like it sounded like a bomb went off,” Janna Every said. What’s left of the Evey home is now charred, burnt...
KPLC TV
Local baby joins Elf on the Shelf’s antics this Christmas season
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This time of year, in many houses, a little elf is ever present monitoring the behavior of the children and taking notes for Santa on whether they are naughty or nice. 7News caught up with one local family whose baby boy has given Elfie plenty...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles firefighters remember Hurricane Laura
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - First responders put their lives on the line during Hurricane Laura. We caught up with some Lake Charles firefighters who are looking back and telling us why they are so grateful two years after the storm. On Aug. 27, 2020, Laura made landfall in Lake...
KPLC TV
Closed Grand Lake Bridge forcing some to drive miles out of their way
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Residents who use the Grand Lake Bridge in Cameron Parish are having to detour miles out of their way because that structure is again closed. It’s a concern to many, including some members of St. Mary of the Lake Church. First, the hurricane took...
KPLC TV
Jeff Foxworthy bringing laughs to Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Comedian Jeff Foxworthy is returning to Lake Charles for a night of laughs. He will be hosting a show at the L’Auberge Casino Resort on January 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. Attendees must be 21 years old or older. Tickets are almost sold out....
Have Trash Pickup Times Changed For Lake Charles And Calcasieu Residents For New Years’ Holiday?
We just finished the Christmas holiday and now it's on to the New Years' holiday. Most folks will be off starting on Friday for a holiday and will be off through Monday and return back to work on Tuesday. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has announced that their offices will...
therecordlive.com
Seventy years ago, some history repeats
As Orange County went from a year ending in 2 to a year ending in 3, residents had good news about an industrial boom, bad news about epidemics, and a good turnout of Republicans at the voting boxes. But that year was 1952 into 1953. Some of the same news...
KPLC TV
Cold Case: disappearance of Wilda Mae Benoit
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - 7News investigates the disappearance of Wilda Mae Benoit. Down in the deep south all the way down in Cameron Parish. It’s the year 1992, with population at just over 9,000 people. It’s an otherwise untouched marsh, but in the quiet, secrets lie in the shadows....
Lake Charles American Press
Pat’s of Henderson: Hurricane rebuild has allowed landmark Lake Charles restaurant to re-emerge better than ever
Most Lake Area residents know Pat’s of Henderson is one of the area’s iconic go-to restaurants for special occasions, including date night. Whether it’s the food, the hospitality or the atmosphere that keeps regulars going back for more is hard to say. The three are blended as inextricably and as necessarily as the Cajun Holy Trinity.
URGENT – These Dogs Have Until Friday to Find a Family
These dogs are in desperate need of a loving home, as Friday is their final chance at finding one.
tmpresale.com
The Marshall Tucker Band in Vinton, LA Feb 11th, 2023 – presale code
New Marshall Tucker Band presale password has been published. During this presale YOU WILL have a fantastic opportunity to buy sweet seats in advance of members of the public!. You owe it to yourself, your friends who will be glad to go with you or those special someones in your life – how often will you get the chance to get The Marshall Tucker Band tickets during a presale like this?
KPLC TV
Lake Charles makes exceptions to Sunday alcohol sales ordinance for New Year’s Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - City officials are making exceptions to Lake Charles’s Sunday alcohol sales ordinance for New Year’s Day. The City Council voted earlier this month to allow retail permit holders to sell alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day until 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 28, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 28, 2022. Corey James Brooks, 35, Lake Charles: Threatening a public official. Ernesto Manuel Geli II, 42, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $1,000.
KPLC TV
Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act program available for youth
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Taking the next steps after high school is different for everyone. Some go on to college right away, but others may want to get straight to work. It’s not always easy to know where to start but the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act program through the American Job Center gives young adults options.
Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022
Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
