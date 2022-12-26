Read full article on original website
Parents looking for financial help as Los Banos High School senior battles rare cancer
LOS BANOS, Calif. (FOX26) — A Los Banos football player has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in the first couple of weeks of his senior year. Now his family is pleading for any financial help. Weslee Allison, 18 was a star athlete before he found out...
Coarsegold mother and son missing since Christmas Eve mall trip
Authorities are searching for a mother and son who were last seen leaving their Coarsegold home on Christmas Eve.
Man killed in Christmas eve crash in Hollister identified
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- A family has helped identify a 25-year-old man from North Hollywood that died in a crash on Christmas eve on Highway 152 east of Lovers Lane. Family says Azriel Avila was driving home from work when he was killed in the crash. According to California Highway Patrol, this incident occurred at 5:55 The post Man killed in Christmas eve crash in Hollister identified appeared first on KION546.
Money returned to owner of large sum of money found at River Park Best Buy
The large sum of money that was found at Best Buy in River Park has been returned to its owner.
KMPH.com
Mother and son reportedly missing out of Madera County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Wednesday in finding both a mother and son who have been reported missing. According to deputies, Ashley Rose Teuton, 35, and her son, Dylan Lucas Teuton, 6, left their home in...
Madera Community Hospital to close Friday, labor and delivery stop immediately
Madera Community Hospital has moved up its closing date from early January to just before New Year's eve. All labor and delivery services have been put to a stop.
Man, 60, killed in Calaveras County crash on Christmas Day
CALAVERAS COUNTY – A 60-year-old man from Murphys died after crashing his vehicle in Calaveras County on Christmas Day. California Highway Patrol says, just after 6 p.m., a vehicle crashed off Railroad Flat Road near Sierra Oaks Drive after failing to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle continued down until it crashed into a large tree. Firefighters and medics responded and started live-saving measures, but CHP says the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed.
City of Modesto braces for incoming storm, potential flood
MODESTO — The Central Valley is bracing for an incoming storm, including in Modesto where the city is preparing for a potential flood.But why is the Central Valley vulnerable to flooding and what's being done to prevent it?Paul Quillin and Noah Postley work for the downtown partnership. They're responsible for Modesto holiday decorations and keeping downtown clean, but flood prevention is priority number one."We clear out the drains. We try to keep all the gutters clear of leaves," Quillin said.It's a job more important than ever with rain on its way to the Central Valley, an area vulnerable to flooding."A...
Why the Grisly Murder of Laci Peterson Remains So Haunting
To look at Scott Peterson before Christmas Eve in 2002 was to see a young, handsome family man, a 30-year-old fertilizer salesman living in Modesto, Calif., who was about to become a first-time...
KMPH.com
Five arrested, face weapons charges following possible kidnapping in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — Five men were arrested just before Christmas following a possible kidnapping in Merced. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called on Friday morning to the 1200 block of Tahoe Street. When deputies arrived, they say five men were spotted on the property...
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in canal crash in Mendota
MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old man killed following a single-vehicle crash in Mendota was identified Tuesday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Authorities say on Saturday before 9:00 p.m. dispatchers received a call reporting a vehicle crash north of Bass Avenue in Mendota. According to officials from the California Highway Patrol Los Banos, when […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Collision Fatality Reported on Tully Road in Modesto
Authorities reported a fatality following a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Tully Road in Modesto. The incident occurred on the night of Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., according to the Modesto Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Crash Fatality on Tully Road in Modesto. Modesto PD reported...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Two Killed in Head-On Collision on Avenue 9 in Madera County
On the morning of Thursday, December 22, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported that two parties were killed, and two others were injured in a head-on crash on Avenue 9 in Madera County. The incident involved two vehicles and occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Avenue 9 in the vicinity of Children’s Boulevard, officials said.
centralvalleytv.net
Three People Detained in Auto Theft Investigation
MODESTO – Police detained three people who were in a reported stolen vehicle Monday night. At about 10:00pm a vehicle that was reported stolen was located near downtown Modesto. An officer was able to locate the vehicle as it was driving north on 9th Street. As the vehicle approached...
centralvalleytv.net
Police Investigate Christmas Eve Homicide
STOCKTON – Police investigated the killing of a 31 year old man on Christmas Eve as a homicide. At about 10:42pm officers with the Stockton Police Department responded to the area of Country Club Boulevard and Fontana Avenue where they located an injured 31 year old man. Police officers...
KMPH.com
Two wanted, suspected of check fraud in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Do you know these two?. The Madera Police Department is on the lookout Wednesday for two people they say are responsible for check fraud. According to investigators, the two suspects, who have yet to be identified, are believed to be involved in several cases and need to be caught.
Two CHP aircraft respond to pursuit from Livermore to Modesto
The California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Air Division was involved in its sixth vehicle pursuit in 48 hours on Friday night. This time, CHP followed a suspect from Livermore all the way to Modesto.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Driver killed in fiery crash near Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — A man is dead after an early Saturday morning crash near Modesto, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. Around 1:55 a.m. Saturday, officers and fire crews were called to Highway 99 near Keyes Road after a Toyota Rav4 crashed into a tree and caught fire.
