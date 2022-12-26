Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Rams, Chargers to meet for first time in stadium they share
LOS ANGELES RAMS (5-10) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (9-6) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Chargers by 6 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Rams 5-9-1; Chargers 10-5. SERIES RECORD: Rams lead 7-5. LAST MEETING: Rams beat Chargers 35-23 on Sept. 23, 2018. LAST WEEK: Rams beat Broncos 51-14;...
Baylor names Matt Powledge defensive coordinator
Matt Powledge, who is from Texas, was Baylor's safeties coach and special teams coordinator in 2020 and 2021.
Porterville Recorder
No. 6 Tennessee, No. 10 Clemson to meet in Orange Bowl
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, SEC) vs. No. 10 Clemson (11-2, ACC), Friday, 8 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) FanDuel Sportsbook College Line: Clemson by 5 1/2. Series record: Tennessee leads 11-6-2. WHAT’S AT STAKE. Tennessee can win 11 games for the first time...
Porterville Recorder
Jags look to snap 9-game skid against Texans on Sunday
JACKSONVILLE (7-8) at HOUSTON (2-12-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Jaguars by 4 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Jaguars 7-8; Texans 7-7-1. SERIES RECORD: Texans lead 28-13. LAST MEETING: Texans beat Jaguars 13-6 on Oct. 9 in Jacksonville. LAST WEEK: Jaguars beat Jets 19-3; Texans beat Titans...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Thomas sets scoring record with 52
1956 — The New York Giants win the NFL title with a 47-7 rout of the Chicago Bears. 1962 — The Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants 16-7 to win the NFL title for the second straight year. 1973 — The Minnesota Vikings beat the Dallas...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead
1920 — Boston Red Sox owner Harry Frazee sells pitcher-outfielder Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees for $125,000 plus a $350,000 loan. 1931 — Nels Stewart of the Montreal Maroons scores two goals four seconds apart in the third period of a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins.
Porterville Recorder
James and the Lakers visit the Hawks
Los Angeles Lakers (14-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (17-18, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Atlanta. He's ninth in the league scoring 27.8 points per game. The Hawks are 11-7 in home games. Atlanta has a...
Fred VanVleet's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Raptors Game
Fred VanVleet is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors.
Porterville Recorder
Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance
Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
What a year: WWL’s top stories of 2022
Here are the stories that gripped New Orleans’ attention in 2022. From Sean Payton leaving the Saints to a movement to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell, it has been a busy year.
Porterville Recorder
Wizards face the Magic, look for 4th straight victory
Washington Wizards (15-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Magic are 2-4 in division play. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds...
Porterville Recorder
DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game
Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
Porterville Recorder
Lightning host the Rangers following Point's 2-goal performance
New York Rangers (19-12-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (21-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -145, Rangers +123; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the New York Rangers after Brayden Point's two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens...
Porterville Recorder
Panthers bring losing streak into home matchup with the Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens (15-17-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (15-16-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -290, Canadiens +234; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers play the Montreal Canadiens after losing three games in a row. Florida is 15-16-4 overall and 4-3-1...
Porterville Recorder
Williamson leads New Orleans against Philadelphia after 43-point showing
Philadelphia 76ers (20-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-12, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Philadelphia 76ers after Zion Williamson scored 43 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans are 15-4 on their...
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Cal Perry senior vice president and chief content officer. ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed WR Ra'Shaun Henry to the practice squad. Placed WR Emeka Emezie on the practice squad injured reserve. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Keke Coutee to the practice squad. Released TE Dominique...
Porterville Recorder
Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento and Utah face off in conference matchup
Utah Jazz (19-18, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (18-15, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz take on De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference play. The Kings are 7-7 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 7-11 against opponents...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 127, Denver 126
DENVER (126) Nnaji 7-9 0-0 14, Porter Jr. 6-12 3-3 19, Jokic 15-24 10-10 40, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 0-0 7, Hyland 8-16 1-1 20, Cancar 3-4 0-0 9, Jordan 0-2 1-2 1, Braun 4-5 0-0 9, Reed 1-2 1-2 3, Smith 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 49-85 16-18 126. SACRAMENTO (127) Barnes...
