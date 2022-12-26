ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 8

Burglary suspect arrested on USD campus

SAN DIEGO — An investigation is underway after a man suspected of vandalizing and burglarizing cars on the University of San Diego campus was arrested Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department. SDPD was called just before 5:40 a.m. Thursday by USD's Department of Public Safety, which claimed...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man on Electric Scooter Hospitalized After Crash on Euclid Avenue

A 54-year-old man riding an electric scooter was recovering in a hospital Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in the Webster neighborhood of San Diego. Just before 5 p.m. on Monday, a 49-year-old man was driving southbound on Euclid Avenue when the victim riding eastbound on Elm Street entered the intersection against a red light, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Fatally Hit on Riverside Street Identified

A 34-year-old man struck and killed while walking along a west Riverside street on Christmas night was identified Tuesday. Jarron Bonner of Riverside was fatally injured about 11 p.m. Sunday on Tyler Street, just south of Hole Avenue, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. James Elliott said Bonner was...
RIVERSIDE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Catalytic Converter Thieves Flee the Scene of the Crime and Drive Straight to Police Headquarters

On December 26, 2022, at 7:00 am, three suspects were interrupted in the act of stealing the catalytic converter from a victim’s vehicle at the 200 block of El Camino Real. A neighbor was able to smash the windshield of the suspect’s vehicle as it fled the area. A short time later, an Oceanside Police Sergeant leaving work noticed three subjects nervously walking away from a vehicle with a smashed windshield near the Police Department Headquarters. The Sergeant put out descriptions over the radio, and units flooded the area. Within minutes, police observed two subjects walking West on Mission Avenue, and they were detained.
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

36 years have passed since San Diego State student Cara Knott was killed by a CHP officer

SAN DIEGO — It was 36 years ago, when a CHP officer killed San Diego State Student Cara Knott. Cara Knott’s body was found in a deserted area off the Old Highway 395 bridge. The 20 year old had called her parents saying she was leaving her boyfriend’s house in Escondido. She stopped to put gas in her car then drove on I-15 toward her home in El Cajon. But she never made it.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Vehicle Pursuit – Vista Three Hurt

On Saturday, December 24 around 8:00 p.m., deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to a home along Casa Bonita Way to investigate a family disturbance. Family members had reported they believed the suspect, James Park (DOB 12/29/1979), was under the influence of either drugs or alcohol. At one point, Park armed himself with a metal rod, threatened his family and damaged property.
VISTA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities confirm body found is missing Orange County woman

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. – Orange County sheriff’s investigators confirmed Tuesday that the body of a woman found in San Juan Capistrano Monday was that of a 94-year-old woman who went missing last week. Coroner’s officials confirmed that the deceased person is Shirley “Jean” Airth, who was last...
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
