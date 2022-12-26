Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness says green light uses blinking method to move great distancesRoger MarshOceanside, CA
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenTemecula, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
Related
Cut-out catalytic converters found in car that led Oceanside chase
Four people suspected in a reported catalytic converter theft were taken into custody by Oceanside Police following a high-speed chase early Thursday morning.
Suspect Sought After Pedestrian Struck in Oceanside Freeway Off-Ramp Hit-and-Run
A female pedestrian suffered major injuries Wednesday when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver on an Oceanside freeway off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol-Oceanside area office responded at 11:24 a.m. to the hit-and-run collision on the eastbound Mission Road off-ramp from Interstate 5 northbound in Oceanside. “A female pedestrian was...
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in East County crash
A man was hospitalized Saturday after slamming his motorcycle into a vehicle at a stop light in the El Cajon area, authorities said.
Burglary suspect arrested on USD campus
SAN DIEGO — An investigation is underway after a man suspected of vandalizing and burglarizing cars on the University of San Diego campus was arrested Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department. SDPD was called just before 5:40 a.m. Thursday by USD's Department of Public Safety, which claimed...
Three Injured in Rollover Crash on Northbound Interstate 5 Near Old Town
Three people were hospitalized after being pulled from the wreckage of a single-vehicle rollover crash on northbound Interstate 5, fire officials said Wednesday. San Diego fire crews responded around 11 p.m. Tuesday to the crash, which occurred just south of Interstate 8. “Three people were extricated from a vehicle,” said...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Authorities Seek Driver of Big Rig Involved in Fatal Rollover Christmas Night
(CNS) – Authorities Tuesday sought help from the public to identify the driver of a tractor-trailer that was involved in a fatal rollover crash that killed a 32-year-old man and injured four others Christmas night. Officers responded at around 9:45 p.m. Sunday to Interstate 10, west of state Route...
Man on Electric Scooter Hospitalized After Crash on Euclid Avenue
A 54-year-old man riding an electric scooter was recovering in a hospital Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in the Webster neighborhood of San Diego. Just before 5 p.m. on Monday, a 49-year-old man was driving southbound on Euclid Avenue when the victim riding eastbound on Elm Street entered the intersection against a red light, according to the San Diego Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Fatally Hit on Riverside Street Identified
A 34-year-old man struck and killed while walking along a west Riverside street on Christmas night was identified Tuesday. Jarron Bonner of Riverside was fatally injured about 11 p.m. Sunday on Tyler Street, just south of Hole Avenue, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. James Elliott said Bonner was...
Driver killed in hit-and-run SR-94 crash identified
A woman killed in a hit-and-run crash while driving on state Route 94 in the Lemon Grove area Friday was identified, officials said.
Dog, motorcycle found in stolen U-Haul after pursuit in Riverside County
A dog and a motorcycle were found inside a stolen U-Haul when a pursuit with authorities came to an end in Riverside County Monday night. Deputies responded to the area of San Jacinto Avenue and 7th Street in San Jacinto to assist Hemet police who were in pursuit of the U-Haul, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department […]
Family remembers woman killed in hit-and-run, suspect faces judge
California State Highway Patrol said Payne was driving at a high rate of speed while intoxicated when he hit Leslie Nunez Rosas' car near the College Avenue offramp on State Route 94.
Electric Scooter Driver, 54, Runs Red Light, Breaks Leg in Collision with Car in Webster
A 54-year-old man was recuperating Tuesday after being hospitalized with a broken leg he sustained Monday when he drove his electric scooter through a red light and was struck by a car. The collision occurred about 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Elm Street, according to the...
Three injured during pursuit when SUV crashes into ambulance
Three people were hospitalized after an SUV being pursued by deputies crashed into an ambulance, the Oceanside Fire Department said Sunday.
northcountydailystar.com
Catalytic Converter Thieves Flee the Scene of the Crime and Drive Straight to Police Headquarters
On December 26, 2022, at 7:00 am, three suspects were interrupted in the act of stealing the catalytic converter from a victim’s vehicle at the 200 block of El Camino Real. A neighbor was able to smash the windshield of the suspect’s vehicle as it fled the area. A short time later, an Oceanside Police Sergeant leaving work noticed three subjects nervously walking away from a vehicle with a smashed windshield near the Police Department Headquarters. The Sergeant put out descriptions over the radio, and units flooded the area. Within minutes, police observed two subjects walking West on Mission Avenue, and they were detained.
36 years have passed since San Diego State student Cara Knott was killed by a CHP officer
SAN DIEGO — It was 36 years ago, when a CHP officer killed San Diego State Student Cara Knott. Cara Knott’s body was found in a deserted area off the Old Highway 395 bridge. The 20 year old had called her parents saying she was leaving her boyfriend’s house in Escondido. She stopped to put gas in her car then drove on I-15 toward her home in El Cajon. But she never made it.
northcountydailystar.com
Vehicle Pursuit – Vista Three Hurt
On Saturday, December 24 around 8:00 p.m., deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to a home along Casa Bonita Way to investigate a family disturbance. Family members had reported they believed the suspect, James Park (DOB 12/29/1979), was under the influence of either drugs or alcohol. At one point, Park armed himself with a metal rod, threatened his family and damaged property.
Pursuit suspect crashes into ambulance in Oceanside; all aboard transported to hospital
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Three people aboard an ambulance in Oceanside were transported to hospitals Saturday night after a speeding pursuit suspect struck them. San Diego Sheriff's were called to a home on Casa Bonita Way in the Vista area around 8 p.m. following reports of a disturbance or altercation, according to a Sheriff's Watch Commander on duty.
San Diego failed to fix a broken sidewalk, exposed bolts; now a teen is prepared to sue after serious injuries
SAN DIEGO — A fourteen-year-old boy and his family are preparing to sue the city of San Diego after he was ejected from his bike from an uprooted portion of sidewalk along Mission Gorge Road and into an exposed metal bolt fastened to the adjacent guardrail. The bolt ripped through the boy's flesh, causing serious injuries to his leg.
NBC San Diego
‘She Had Christmas Presents in Her Trunk': El Cajon Mother Dies in Crash Days Before Christmas
She was run off the road by a driver under the influence on her way to work just before 8:30 a.m. Friday morning according to the California High Patrol. The victim’s family spoke with NBC 7, expressing the joy she brought to their lives. Twenty-five-year-old Leslie Nunez Rosas' sister...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities confirm body found is missing Orange County woman
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. – Orange County sheriff’s investigators confirmed Tuesday that the body of a woman found in San Juan Capistrano Monday was that of a 94-year-old woman who went missing last week. Coroner’s officials confirmed that the deceased person is Shirley “Jean” Airth, who was last...
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 3