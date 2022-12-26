On December 26, 2022, at 7:00 am, three suspects were interrupted in the act of stealing the catalytic converter from a victim’s vehicle at the 200 block of El Camino Real. A neighbor was able to smash the windshield of the suspect’s vehicle as it fled the area. A short time later, an Oceanside Police Sergeant leaving work noticed three subjects nervously walking away from a vehicle with a smashed windshield near the Police Department Headquarters. The Sergeant put out descriptions over the radio, and units flooded the area. Within minutes, police observed two subjects walking West on Mission Avenue, and they were detained.

