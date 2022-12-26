Read full article on original website
Related
Rishi Sunak confirms UK could block Scotland’s gender recognition bill
Rishi Sunak has waded into the row over Scotland’s gender recognition bill, insisting it was “perfectly reasonable” to assess its potential impact on women. The prime minister confirmed on Friday that the UK government is considering blocking the new law, which makes it easier for trans people to legally change their gender.
Strep A news – live: More child deaths confirmed in the UK
The number of children under 15 who have died from invasive Strep A illness in the UK has risen to 15, health officials have confirmed.Most recent figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) catalogue 13 fatalities relating to the bacterial infection in England. Meanwhile, one child has died in Northern Ireland and a second in Wales.Group A strep bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to deadly diseases. It comes as NHS England has sent a warning to healthcare leaders over the increased demand driven by Strep A concerns on Thursday.Experts have warned the NHS...
The Guardian view on the NHS in peril: the risks are multiplying
Hospitals are crammed full of patients, the staffing crisis in adult social care continues to escalate, and alarming numbers of junior doctors report that they are planning to quit their NHS posts to work abroad. The multiple problems confronting the UK’s health and care system are interconnected and have been years in the making. While the pandemic exacerbated many of them, hugely increasing pressures on staff, political failures and, above all, a lack of investment are making it impossible for the service to stand still this winter – let alone recover.
Virgin Media down for users in some parts of UK
Virgin Media appears to be down for thousands of users in the UK, leaving customers without access to internet services.An outage map from online monitor DownDetector showed hundreds of reports from cities around the country, though Glasgow and its surrounding areas appeared to be the worst impacted.“We are aware of an issue currently in the Glasgow area,” the company’s official Twitter account wrote to a customer on Wednesday.“The current estimated fix date is 5 January 2023 although this is being worked on to fully resolve as quickly as possible.”A spokesperson for Virgin Media told The Independent that this date was...
Diphtheria cases discovered among asylum seekers housed at Humber hotel
Several asylum seekers in a hotel in the Humber region have tested positive for the highly contagious disease diphtheria. The government was warned at the start of October about the spread of the illness among migrants in crowded settings by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. Now a “small number” of diphtheria cases have been confirmed in a hotel in northeast England that is being used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers, the BBC has reported. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that the “risk of diphtheria to the wider public remains low”. It...
BBC
Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner
A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A scan on 10 April...
BBC
Isle of Wight scarlet fever cases quadruple in fortnight
The number of cases of scarlet fever on the Isle of Wight has quadrupled in a fortnight, according to the government. The Island has recorded 32 cases, the highest number in England and Wales, figures from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) show. There have been no confirmed cases...
BBC
North Korea drones: South's military apologises for pursuit failure
South Korea's military has apologised for failing to shoot down five drones that North Korea flew across their mutual border on Monday. Seoul fired warning shots and sent jets and attack helicopters to shoot down the aircraft, one of which flew close to the capital. Despite a five-hour pursuit, the...
BBC
Royal Navy digs out world's most remote post office from Antarctic snow
The Royal Navy has come to the aid of four UK women working at an isolated Antarctic scientific base after its buildings were buried in heavy snow. Sailors and Royal Marines from HMS Protector spent two days digging out the Port Lockroy site. The damaged roof of Bransfield Hut -...
NHS warns of rise in children admitted to hospital for ingesting toy parts
Leading NHS doctors have issued a warning to parents ahead of Christmas following an increase in the number of children admitted to hospital having swallowed small objects from toys.Surgeons have had to perform life-saving operations to remove button batteries, magnetic balls and Christmas cracker toys in previous years, doctors said.The number of young people taken to hospital after ingesting small objects has doubled over the last 10 years to 228, according to the latest data, some of whom have suffered devastating consequences.Doctors are particularly concerned about “small button batteries” that they say make up part of several “high-profile Christmas gifts”...
Virgin deactivated my husband’s only form of contact with family
My husband is deployed overseas for four months with the RAF. I am at home in the UK with our two young children. We are reliant on him having a functioning phone to maintain contact since his wifi access is hit and miss. He received an email from Virgin telling him that his old sim card would shortly stop working, and that a new one would be posted, which would need to be activated. My husband immediately explained his circumstances and asked not to be cut off. Post to his base is not reliable and takes an average of four weeks to reach him.
BBC
Needle spiking: 'I'm losing out on my 20s and having fun'
It was during a night out with friends in the Suffolk town of Ipswich that Chloe Ward's speech became slurred and she passed out. She had been spiked by injection. A year on from the incident, with her attacker still at large, she remains too scared to go for a night out with friends.
BBC
Russian sausage tycoon Pavel Antov dies in Indian hotel fall
Russian sausage tycoon Pavel Antov has been found dead at an Indian hotel, two days after a friend died during the same trip. They were visiting the eastern state of Odisha and the millionaire, who was also a local politician, had just celebrated his birthday at the hotel. Antov was...
BBC
Record number of Irish passports issued in 2022
A record number of Irish passports have been issued in 2022, the Irish Department for Foreign Affairs has said. About 1,080,000 Irish passports were issued over the past 12 months, beating the previous record of 935,000 in 2019. In November the Passport Service announced it had issued over a million...
BBC
UK-Guernsey reciprocal health deal including Alderney and Sark
A new agreement enabling Bailiwick of Guernsey residents to access free healthcare when in the UK starts from 1 January. The Reciprocal Health Arrangement (RHA) also allows UK residents to access necessary healthcare when visiting the islands. The RHA extends to the whole of the bailiwick, so visitors to and...
BBC
Critical incident declared across all Derbyshire hospitals
Hospital bosses in Derbyshire have declared a critical incident after describing the health and social care system as "exceptionally busy". A statement said the move was designed to "prioritise and maintain safe services". Hospitals are seeing more people arrive for treatment, with extended waits for beds and "difficulties discharging patients...
BBC
Migrants: Ninety people cross Channel on Christmas Day
Ninety people crossed the English Channel in two small boats on Christmas Day, the Ministry of Defence said. More than 45,000 migrants have made the perilous crossing from France to England so far this year. In 2021, the figure was far less, at almost 28,500. On 14 December, four people...
UK rail system described as ‘broken’ as 2022 data reveals extent of disruption
Rail passengers have been delayed or disrupted on more than half of all train services departing from 15 of Great Britain’s busiest stations in the last year, Guardian analysis shows, exposing what has been described as a “broken” railway system that cannot easily be fixed. Experts said...
UK households wake up on Christmas with no running water
Households in parts of the UK woke up on Christmas day without running water, in an outage which has impacted thousands of people over the past week.After some of the coldest weather in a decade, temperatures shot up by almost 20C in some places last weekend, in a rapid thaw that burst pipes across the country and wrought havoc on the water network.Tens of thousands of homes have been affected, mainly in the south of England, and water supplies have largely been restored as engineers worked through the night to locate and fix the broken pipes.But homes in Hertfordshire and...
kalkinemedia.com
UK Says 122 Deaths Across All Age Groups In England So Far This Season
* UK HEALTH SECURITY AGENCY: SO FAR THIS SEASON (FROM 19 SEPTEMBER TO 25 DECEMBER) THERE HAVE BEEN 33,836 NOTIFICATIONS OF SCARLET FEVER. * UK HEALTH SECURITY AGENCY: THIS SEASON THERE HAVE BEEN 122 DEATHS ACROSS ALL AGE GROUPS IN ENGLAND; FIGURE INCLUDES 25 CHILDREN UNDER 18 IN ENGLAND. Disclaimer.
Comments / 0