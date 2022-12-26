My husband is deployed overseas for four months with the RAF. I am at home in the UK with our two young children. We are reliant on him having a functioning phone to maintain contact since his wifi access is hit and miss. He received an email from Virgin telling him that his old sim card would shortly stop working, and that a new one would be posted, which would need to be activated. My husband immediately explained his circumstances and asked not to be cut off. Post to his base is not reliable and takes an average of four weeks to reach him.

8 DAYS AGO