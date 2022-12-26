ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested in Christmas Eve stabbing of NYPD officer

NEW YORK -- A 26-year-old man is facing assault charges after the Christmas Eve stabbing of an NYPD officer in the Bronx .

Police said the officer was wounded in the arm by an emotionally disturbed man Saturday evening near Dekalb Avenue and East 212th Street in Norwood.

On Twitter, Mayor Eric Adams identified the officer as Lin Zhen.

Adams visited Zhen at St. Barnabas Hospital. According to the mayor, Zhen and his partner were responding to a person with mental health issues.

Both Zhen and the suspect were taken to the hospital.

In a statement on Twitter, the Police Benevolent Association said, "New Yorkers can celebrate in safety today because heroes like P.O. Lin Zhen are on the street and in harm's way. We're grateful that our brother is going to be OK. His fellow NYC police officers will carry on keeping the peace while he's on the mend."

