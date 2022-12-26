ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

thecomeback.com

Condoleezza Rice makes major move in Broncos coaching search

The Denver Broncos will have a famous face to aid their search to replace fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Condoleezza Rice, the former Secretary of State under President George W. Bush and part of the Broncos’ ownership group, will join the search committee for the franchise’s next coach.
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Snubs Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen in Christmas Shoutout

Tom Brady did not have ex-wife Gisele Bundchen on his mind on Christmas Day, after leading the Buccaneers to a comeback win over the Cardinals. When sending out a number of holiday shoutouts on NBC after the game, he left out his former spouse. That shouldn’t be too surprising, right?...
The Spun

Chicago Bears Announce Starting QB For Final Two Weeks

At 3-12 on the season, the Chicago Bears aren't playing for much of anything anymore and have a bunch of injuries they're dealing with over these final 13 days of the regular season. Among those injuries is non-throwing shoulder issue for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. So will the Bears rest...
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season

The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
atozsports.com

One Bengals coach stands to gain everything on MNF

The firing of Nathanial Hackett by the Denver Broncos means one thing. “Coaching candidates” season is officially upon us in the NFL. And believe me, the Cincinnati Bengals will be a part of it. No, not because they’ll be looking for a head coach themselves but because their...
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star

Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
NBC Chicago

Bears' Kyler Gordon Predicted His Interception During Bills Game

Kyler Gordon predicted his Bills interception originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyler Gordon and his teammates felt something special would happen for Gordon during the Bears-Bills game on Christmas Eve. "Just wait, I'm about to. To the crib," Gordon said mic'd up on the sideline when Breon Borders said...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About AT&T Stadium

Jerry Jones is very much aware of the sun glare that peeks through AT&T Stadium on occasion, but he doesn't want to hear about it when it comes to Michael Gallup's dropped touchdown on Saturday. Telling 105.3 "The Fan," "The sun was there for both teams, so both teams had...
