Pollard OUT Again; Cowboys Have Emergency Plan
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard "looks good for the game.'' ... But there is a contingency plan at the Titans ... just in case.
Patrick Mahomes says Andy Reid's Christmas gift from team was decided by a poll
Andy Reid’s love of cheeseburgers is no secret. Following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV win, Reid said he would celebrate with “the biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen.” On Sunday, Reid was gifted a double cheeseburger by the team for Christmas.
Mac Jones gave the lamest excuses for his dirty hit on Eli Apple
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been racking up a bunch of dirty plays in his young career and that continued in Week 16 when he dove at the legs of Bengals DB Eli Apple during a fumble return that was later ruled intentional grounding. The NFL should suspended...
thecomeback.com
Condoleezza Rice makes major move in Broncos coaching search
The Denver Broncos will have a famous face to aid their search to replace fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Condoleezza Rice, the former Secretary of State under President George W. Bush and part of the Broncos’ ownership group, will join the search committee for the franchise’s next coach.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Tom Brady Snubs Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen in Christmas Shoutout
Tom Brady did not have ex-wife Gisele Bundchen on his mind on Christmas Day, after leading the Buccaneers to a comeback win over the Cardinals. When sending out a number of holiday shoutouts on NBC after the game, he left out his former spouse. That shouldn’t be too surprising, right?...
T.J. Watt’s instant reaction to J.J. Watt’s NFL retirement announcement
The NFL was hit with some big news on Tuesday when JJ Watt announced that this season would be his last. The legendary defensive end plans to call it a career after 10 seasons with the Houston Texans and two with the Arizona Cardinals. His brother, TJ Watt, was among the many football fans to react to the news.
Chicago Bears Announce Starting QB For Final Two Weeks
At 3-12 on the season, the Chicago Bears aren't playing for much of anything anymore and have a bunch of injuries they're dealing with over these final 13 days of the regular season. Among those injuries is non-throwing shoulder issue for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. So will the Bears rest...
Raiders' Derek Carr Decision Starts QB Carousel Bears Can Take Advantage of
Carr benching starts QB carousel Bears can take advantage of originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While the Bears were starting preparations for their Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, a decision was made 1,747 miles away that could eventually reverberate to Halas Hall. The 6-9 Las...
Cowboys at Titans Derrick Henry Injury? Status Revealed
The Dallas Cowboys could catch a break against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Who’s In and Who’s Out Heading Into Week 17?
A look at the 2022 NFL playoff picture heading into Week 17. The post NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Who’s In and Who’s Out Heading Into Week 17? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season
The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
atozsports.com
One Bengals coach stands to gain everything on MNF
The firing of Nathanial Hackett by the Denver Broncos means one thing. “Coaching candidates” season is officially upon us in the NFL. And believe me, the Cincinnati Bengals will be a part of it. No, not because they’ll be looking for a head coach themselves but because their...
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 17 vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ losing streak in white jerseys and teal pants finally ended in Week 14 when they beat the Tennessee Titans. Three weeks later, that combination will make its return for a divisional game against the Houston Texans. On Wednesday, the Jaguars announced they’ll wear the white-over-teal combo...
Bears' Kyler Gordon Predicted His Interception During Bills Game
Kyler Gordon predicted his Bills interception originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyler Gordon and his teammates felt something special would happen for Gordon during the Bears-Bills game on Christmas Eve. "Just wait, I'm about to. To the crib," Gordon said mic'd up on the sideline when Breon Borders said...
NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About AT&T Stadium
Jerry Jones is very much aware of the sun glare that peeks through AT&T Stadium on occasion, but he doesn't want to hear about it when it comes to Michael Gallup's dropped touchdown on Saturday. Telling 105.3 "The Fan," "The sun was there for both teams, so both teams had...
NFL power rankings: Eagles stay on top despite loss, Bengals right on their tail
The penultimate NFL power rankings see the Philadelphia Eagles still on top of the league with the Cincinnati Bengals in the second spot.
