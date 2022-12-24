Read full article on original website
Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update
The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
Derek Carr inadvertently throws Josh McDaniels under the bus
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr may have thrown head coach Josh McDaniels under the bus, albeit inadvertently. The Las Vegas Raiders appeared to be heading in the right direction following a disastrous start to the year, highlighted by blown leads. But with the team needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive late in the season, the Raiders blew a late 10-6 lead to the Pittsburgh Steelers and lost 13-10. With that, they are 6-9 on the year with two games remaining and one Wild Card spot left.
NFL Week 17 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars are among the NFL teams that should be on upset alert entering Week 17. Just two weeks remain in a wild NFL season that has been far from predictable since things kicked off in September. 24 of the league’s 32 teams are mathematically alive for a playoff spot as we flip the calendar to 2023, meaning we could be in for a chaotic final two weeks of football.
Best College Football bowl game picks today, Wednesday December 28th (Which underdogs should you back?)
College football bowl season continues on Wednesday with another quartet of games, all featuring Power Five competition. The highest billing is the Holiday Bowl between Oregon and ACC runners up North Carolina doing battle, but the three other games have plenty of intrigue, namely Kansas’ first bowl game since 2008 against Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl.
Terrell Owens hints at possible return to Eagles rival
He wasn’t here long. His final game in a Philadelphia Eagles jersey was played one day before Halloween back in 2005. He played in 22 games with 22 starts as a member of the franchise if you include his heroic showing during Super Bowl XXXIX. Still, even with that being said, Terrell Owens ranks as one of the better wide receivers to don the midnight green. He’s also remembered as being a villain of sorts.
Nathaniel Hackett was doomed from the start thanks to Aaron Rodgers
The Denver Broncos brought in Nathaniel Hackett in hopes it would lead to a packaged deal with Aaron Rodgers. That didn’t happen. Aaron Rodgers had nothing but good things to say about his time with Nathaniel Hackett before the start of the regular season. This offseason, Rodgers was reportedly available for trade, but at an immense price tag.
