Dak Prescott has given away millions of dollars to worthy causesAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Sets Record Against KnicksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Which articles were the most popular with Dallas readers in 2022?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
TEXAS Live: New Year's Live! is back in Texas and better than ever!Sheeraz QurbanArlington, TX
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster
The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan reveals why he confronted Bucks’ Grayson Allen after dirty shove
Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan admitted that Grayson Allen’s reputation as a dirty player pushed him to confront the Milwaukee Bucks guard during their Wednesday showdown. DeRozan was seemingly ready to attack Allen after the Bucks swingman shoved him during the third quarter of their meeting. They were quickly...
Russell Westbrook’s insane feat never seen since box score invention in 1970 in Lakers win vs. Magic
Another night, another historic triple-double for Russell Westbrook. Westbrook sparked the Los Angeles Lakers to a 129-110 win over the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Tuesday with a 15-point, 13-rebound, 13-assist performance. In 29 minutes, he shot 6-of-11 from the field and put up a team-high +18. Westbrook finds a cutting Troy Brown […] The post Russell Westbrook’s insane feat never seen since box score invention in 1970 in Lakers win vs. Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker
It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies of late. The team’s detractors are keeping quiet about it, either. Ever since Ja Morant claimed that he’s not worried about any Grizzlies rival in the Western Conference, they can’t seem to figure out a way to fend off those same foes […] The post Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pollard OUT Again; Cowboys Have Emergency Plan
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard "looks good for the game.'' ... But there is a contingency plan at the Titans ... just in case.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Terrell Owens Says He’s Been in Contact With the Dallas Cowboys About a Possible Return
Is it possible? At 49 years old Terrell Owens claims that he’s been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about a potential return. Imagine T.O. in the NFL Playoffs in the year 2023 – kinda hard to believe, right? What is even harder to believe is that the receiver might be able to do it.
RUMOR: Christian Wood hit with grim extension update that won’t please Luka Doncic, Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks acquired Christian Wood to help fill the void Jalen Brunson’s departure left in their roster alongside megastar Luka Doncic. However, despite playing well for the most part, Wood hasn’t earned the full trust of the Mavs’ coaching staff. Thus, Wood’s uncertain Mavs role has led to questions about his impending free agency, […] The post RUMOR: Christian Wood hit with grim extension update that won’t please Luka Doncic, Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trae Young defends ‘misunderstood’ Kyrie Irving after heartfelt moment in Nets vs. Hawks
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young came to the defense of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, whom he believes is greatly misunderstood. Young and Irving shared a moment together after the Nets came from behind to beat the Hawks on Wednesday. Ice Trae didn’t play in the contest due to the left calf contusion he suffered on Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers, but he was on the bench to cheer for his team.
Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move
Kyrie Irving is still a master in the art of breaking people’s ankles. His latest victim was Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday, who got taught a tough lesson on the perils of guarding the Brooklyn Nets guard early in Wednesday night’s game when he got sent by Irving crashing to the ground after a sick […] The post Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CJ McCollum’s message to Zion Williamson that triggered wild takeover vs. Timberwolves
Zion Williamson put the New Orleans Pelicans on his back and carried his team to a 119-118 victory Wednesday night at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After the game, Williamson revealed that it was his teammate, CJ McCollum, who really fired him up before taking over in the second half. Zion stepped up to the […] The post CJ McCollum’s message to Zion Williamson that triggered wild takeover vs. Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 trades Suns must make with Devin Booker out a month
The Phoenix Suns have a solid record early on in the 2022-23 season, but they could be in some serious trouble over the next few weeks. That’s because star guard Devin Booker was ruled out for at least the next four weeks with a left groin strain. Given how good Booker has been for the Suns so far this season, this could end up being a huge loss for them.
Cardinals DE JJ Watt drops truth bomb on reason behind retirement decision
JJ Watt’s decision to retire at the end of the 2022 season shocked the whole NFL world. After all, he is only 33 years old and still playing some of the best football of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. However, there is a good reason why the star defensive end decided to call it […] The post Cardinals DE JJ Watt drops truth bomb on reason behind retirement decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damian Lillard gets love from Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, other stars after scoring record
Damian Lillard is the new king of buckets for the Portland Trail Blazers franchise after surpassing Clyde Drexler for the most points in Blazers history. It wasn’t just big news within the team and for its supporters, though. Lillard’s historic accomplishment, as other superstars outside of Portland sent out congratulatory greetings for the Blazers spitfire guard.
RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest
The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
Mark Cuban’s head-numbing reaction to Luka Doncic going god-mode with 60-21-10 triple-double
On Tuesday night, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic did something basketball fans had never seen. Doncic helped the Mavs erase a 10-point 4th quarter deficit and force overtime. The Mavs would end up winning 126-121 in OT. Luka finished with an eye-popping 60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and a block. In doing […] The post Mark Cuban’s head-numbing reaction to Luka Doncic going god-mode with 60-21-10 triple-double appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Malcolm Brogdon, Blake Griffin injury updates vs. Clippers
Malcolm Brogdon and Blake Griffin are questionable for the Boston Celtics ahead of their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Both players are dealing with a non-COVID related illness, according to Celtics reporter Keith Smith. Griffin didn’t play in the Celtics 126-102 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night because of […] The post Malcolm Brogdon, Blake Griffin injury updates vs. Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant reveals subtle Jacque Vaughn move that’s fired up Brooklyn
Much has been said about the scorching offense of the Brooklyn Nets which is fueling the success the team is having of late, but Kevin Durant is also here to say that it’s more than just about the team’s ability to get buckets in bunches that is propelling the Nets.
Dejounte Murray swoops to Nate McMillan’s defense after roasting over loss to Nets
Few expected the Atlanta Hawks to beat the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Not only did Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and company enter the game as owners of basketball’s longest winning streak, but the Hawks were playing without Trae Young, Clint Capela and De’Andre Hunter, leaving them without one of basketball’s preeminent offensive engines and […] The post Dejounte Murray swoops to Nate McMillan’s defense after roasting over loss to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter goes crazy after Killian Hayes knocks out Moe Wagner in mayhem
The whole NBA world got one hell of a shock after Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes punched Orlando Magic big man Moe Wagner during a heated altercation. Late in the second quarter while both players were running for a loose ball, Wagner surprisingly shoved Hayes into the Pistons bench. Of course the young playmaker didn’t […] The post NBA Twitter goes crazy after Killian Hayes knocks out Moe Wagner in mayhem appeared first on ClutchPoints.
