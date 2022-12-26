Read full article on original website
Romney among 18 Republican senators to vote for $1.7T omnibus bill
(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney was among 18 Republican senators who voted for the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that’s set to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The Senate earlier this month passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, which is made up of 12 appropriations bills. President Joe Biden has said he will sign the bill into law once it gets to the White House. ...
Manchin slams Treasury Department for delay on electric vehicle tax credits
Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin slammed the Treasury Department Thursday over its decision to delay its rules on tax credits for electric vehicles.
