musictimes.com
Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction
Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
Celine Dion Reveals Heartfelt Christmas Wish to Fans After Worrying Diagnosis
Celine Dion spread the love this Christmas despite her health battles. Following the revelation that she suffers from Stiff Person Syndrome, Dion returned to social media with a new Christmas post. The singer uploaded a video message dedicated to her fans to mark the Holiday season. She offered the message both in English and French.
Kanye West missing? Ex-business manager can’t find rapper to serve him lawsuit
Where is Kanye West? Wild rumors are swirling that the artist now known as Ye is “missing” – as his ex-business manager tries to serve him with a $4.5 million lawsuit, The US Sun reports. Thomas St. John, who is suing the erratic “Gold Digger” rapper and his company Yeezy over alleged unpaid fees, told a court that he has also been unable to find a proper address for Ye. The rumors about the 45-year-old mogul’s whereabouts began to spread after a tweet sent by Daily Loud, who wrote: “Kanye West has reportedly been missing and unable to find [sic] for weeks according...
Janet Jackson Gets Stage-Ready Makeover From Sweats & Socks to Tracksuit & Boots
Janet Jackson took to Instagram to show off a makeover video today to promote her newly announced “Together Again” tour. The singer will be taking the road again next year in a two-month national tour with special guest Ludacris. The “Poetic Justice” actress first appeared wearing a comfy black tie dye set with a crewneck top and a zip-up sweater and crunched bottom. The relaxed look featured no jewelry or shoes. Jackson kept it comfy with a simple pair of white ankle socks. The video follows with a quick transition and comes back with Jackson posing in an all-black ensemble that featured black...
Usher Shuts Down Who's Better Debate: G Herbo Claims R&B Icon Can't Beat Him?
Do you think anyone could outsing Usher's songs other than himself?. Well, G Herbo begs to differ. In an Instagram post he shared recently, the Chicago rapper was one not to hold back on his thoughts that he's a better singer than the "DJ Got Us Falling In Love Again" hitmaker.
Cher, Kelly Clarkson Poke Fun at Willie Nelson's "Terrible Old Bus": 'Smells Exactly Like Marijuana!'
Cher took a trip down memory lane when she came on the "Kelly Clarkson Show" on Dec. 26, and let's just say it was a hilarious story. The 70s was a time to be alive: music was booming and the fun never ended-or at least that's what it felt like to be in Willie Nelson's tour bus.
Dylan Minette Now 2022: Age, Birthday, Net Worth, Girlfriend, The Wallows
For those who didn't know, Dylan Minette ventured into music way before he was known to be Clay Jensen in the sensational Netflix hit drama "13 Reasons Why." He has been in the music scene with his band, Feaver, and later the Narwhals, but later became Wallows. With his birthday...
Finneas Speaks Up About Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford's 10-Year Age Gap
Finneas defended his sister, Billie Eilish, and her relationship with Jesse Rutherford. The buzz started when fans slammed the 31-year-old "The Neighbourhood" frontman and 20-year-old Eilish after confirming their relationship at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022. The surprising move came after the couple went Instagram official before the event. At that time, they sparked issues again as the two wore costumes that poked fun at their age gap - with Eilish dressing up as a baby and Rutherford as an old man.
Grammy Awards 2023 Predictions: Beyonce vs Adele or Taylor vs Lizzo?
The 2023 Grammy Awards is fast approaching, and with the nominees for all the categories already announced, fans can't help but wonder who will win in the Big 4 categories. In the past few years, the Big 4 has been the most-anticipated category in the annual ceremony that everyone is talking about on social media.
Piers Morgan Twitter Hacked: Ed Sheeran, Queen Elizabeth, and More Targeted
British writer and producer Piers Morgan was the victim of an unidentified hacker, who took over his Twitter account to spew some pretty nasty and mean things about some of the world's most prominent public figures. On Dec. 27, Ed Sheeran, Queen Elizabeth II, and Andrew Tate and many others...
Ozzy Osbourne Dead? New TikTok Trend is 'Killing' Musicians For KIDS' Entertainment
Music fans, particularly elderly ones, here's a public service announcement: don't trust everything your kids say about your favorite music artists. They may be deliberately killing them for their amusement, at your expense of course. There's a new trend on TikTok called #fakecelebritydeath, which has 16 million views so far.
Terry Hall Dead: Inspiring Video of The Specials Frontman Talking About This Goes Viral
A Terry Hall video that went popular over the Christmas break is shared by fans. The Specials leader passed away on December 18 at the age of 63. His colleagues referred to Terry as a "wonderful friend, brother, and one of the most creative singers, songwriters, and lyricists our nation has ever produced," in a statement announcing his passing.
Paris Hilton Music Comeback? Fans Speculate Over Star’s ‘Surprise’ on December 30
It's been a year since Paris Hilton released a song and it seems like she's going to have a music comeback before the year ends as she teased fans online. Taking to her official TikTok account, the socialite shared a video of herself strutting down her front yard before getting into her iconic pink sportscar.
Morrissey Meltdown: Singer Leaves Label as Miley Cyrus Drops from Collab Song for His Upcoming Album
Morrissey clearly did not have a merry Christmas. The singer-songwriter is taking a completely different direction with his music and his career by parting ways with his label. According to reports, just before the holiday weekend, the 63-year-old singer took to his website to announce some big and shocking news.
Kendrick Lamar Net Worth 2022: Kdot Hailed 'Greatest Rapper Of His Generation'
Kendrick Lamar gave his fans the ultimate treat this year when he released the highly-anticipated follow-up to his 2017 album "DAMN." His newest album, "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppes," received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and from fans. The Guardian, The Independent, The Times, NME, and The Evening Standard...
Richie Faulkner Shares Judas Priest's Songs He Loves To Perform — 'The Sentinel,' 'Painkiller,' & More
Richie Faulkner revealed all the Judas Priest's songs he loves to perform. Although Judas Priest has been around since 1969, Faulkner was not the metal band member not until 2011, when he replaced the original member, K.K. Downing. He was recommended by guitarist Pete Friesen, his friend who he previously worked with in Metalworks.
Lizzo Reacts to Flutist Icon James Galway's Surprise Personal Message to Her [Watch]
Lizzo just got a fangirl-worthy moment as a certified "band geek," when her childhood idol wished her a Merry Christmas and proclaimed that he is her "number one fan." One of the "Truth Hurts" singer's idols from childhood up until adulthood, James Galway, sent a personal message to Lizzo, playing "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" with the flute.
Mr. Big Reunion 2023: Eric Martin Finally Confirms Comeback After Months of Hinting
After four years of being inactive because of the death of their drummer Pat Torpey, Mr. Big is finally gearing up for a reunion comeback slated for 2023. Rumors about Mr. Big having a reunion comeback have been going on for some time now, thanks to Eric Martin hinting so much about it in recent months.
