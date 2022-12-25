Read full article on original website
Related
Whitney Houston’s Net Worth Reveals Who Inherited Her Estate & How Much She Made Before Her Death
Since her death, there have been a lot of questions over Whitney Houston’s net worth and who inherited her estate after she died. Houston, whose full name was Whitney Elizabeth Houston, was born on August 9, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey. Nicknamed “The Voice,” Houston signed to her first record label at 19 years old with Arista Records chairman Clive Davis, who would later become her mentor and close friend. Her first two albums, 1985’s Whitney Houston and 1987’s Whitney, both reached number one on the Billboard 200 and are among the best-selling albums of all time. After her debut, Houston...
Whitney Houston’s Daughter: Learn About Bobbi Kristina & Her Tragic Death
Bobbi Kristina Brown is Whitney Houston’s only child. Bobbi adored her mother and called her a ‘best friend’. She claimed to have gotten married to Nick Gordon in 2014. Bobbi tragically died in 2015, similar to the way her mother passed. Pop icon Whitney Houston is remembered as...
musictimes.com
Dolly Parton 'Freaked Out' after Hearing Whitney Houston Singing Her Song: 'I Was Gonna Wreck!'
Dolly Parton walked down memory lane during her appearance at "The Kelly Clarkson Show," as she recalled exactly when and how she first heard Whitney Houston's version of "I Will Always Love You." Many associates "I Will Always Love You" with Houston nowadays, but for at least twenty years before...
The Promise Clive Davis Made and Broke to Whitney Houston
Clive Davis signed Whitney Houston and helped to craft her into the icon she became. He was instrumental in both her professional and personal life.
Tina Turner’s Son, Ronnie Turner’s Cause of Death Revealed
Days after it was confirmed that Tina Turner’s son, Ronnie, passed away, the cause of death for the singing icon’s youngest child has been revealed. According to Fox News, the autopsy of Tina Turner’s son Ronnie revealed that he passed away from complications of metastatic colon carcinoma. It was also noted that other significant conditions were listed in the report. This included atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. His death has been listed as naturally caused.
T.J. Holmes' Wife Marilee Fiebig Says She's 'Exhausted' Amid Affair Rumors
The attorney returned to Instagram after her account had previously been made private.
Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On
Carrie Underwood is trading in her microphone for some cuddles with her kiddos.Though the country songstress is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made sure there was enough time for her to run home ahead of the holidays to be with her husband and brood.With her not set to return to the stage until February, the mother-of-two — who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher — is getting in as much quality time with her family as possible, with her documenting an adorable mother-son moment on Tuesday, December 13.CARRIE UNDERWOOD HITS RED CARPET SOLO AT...
Lizzo Gets Emotional About Her $20 Million Mansion After Her Past of Being Homeless
Lizzo is extremely grateful to be able to conduct her first interview from inside her $26 million mansion 10 years after she had to couch surf to survive. In a preview for her upcoming interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Lizzo, 34, was asked about how it feels to be seated inside her Los Angeles mansion one decade after “sleeping in your car,” Daily Mail reports.
Jhené Aiko's Dad Welcomes 9th Baby At 78 Years Old
The news comes about a month after Jhené Aiko welcomed her second baby.
hotnewhiphop.com
Darris Love Arrested On Christmas, Nickelodeon Alum Accused Of Domestic Violence
The 42-year-old was previously seen on “The Secret Life of Alex Mack” several years ago. The holidays are a time of cheer for many, however, they can’t go over smoothly in every home across the world. Surprisingly, this holiday season has seen a sudden surge in outbursts from former child stars in particular. Just days after the arrest of Disney star Orlando Brown in Ohio, a former Nickelodeon actor, Darris Love, is facing similar charges.
Loving Wife Soulfully Sings “Amazing Grace” To Her Dying Husband
CJD, or Creutzfeldt-Jacob disease, is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by loss of coordination, vision problems and sometimes loss of sight, slurred speech, and sudden, abnormal jerking movements. Doctors have called this disease the “human form of mad cow disease.”. The disease, although rarely affecting people worldwide, had affected Tony...
Popculture
Tish Cyrus Confirms Romance With 'Prison Break' Star Following Billy Ray Cyrus Divorce
Tish Cyrus just made her relationship with Dominic Purcell Instagram official while celebrating daughter Miley Cyrus' 30th birthday. Tish, 55, confirmed her romance with the Prison Break star, 52, on social media Sunday, posting a photo of the two loved up and looking out at the ocean at Miley's party to her Story.
realitytitbit.com
Pregnant Juju Castaneda thanks Love & Hip Hop fans for ‘manifesting’ it
Juju Castaneda from Love & Hip Hop: New York shared some jolly news with her fans this year-end – she’s pregnant with her first baby!. The 41-year-old media personality rose to popularity thanks to her recurring role in the VH1 series. It showcased her long-term relationship with Dipset’s...
Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Celebrates 'Prankmas' by Stealing Singer's Car — and Pranking His Mom!
The country star got in on the fun too with a practical joke on mom LeClaire It's the holiday season, and for Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline, that means just one thing — practical jokes! Caroline's annual "Prankmas," which she is chronicling on her Instagram page, is in full swing, and her first victim this year was Luke's mother, LeClaire. LeClaire's gag found her on the receiving end of a piece of paper from Caroline that read "Mike Who Cheese Hairy," which she read aloud to hilarious results. Caroline, 42, played her...
Popculture
'Teen Mom': Ashley Jones Confirms Brother's Death
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Ashley Jones opened up about her brother's death in a heartbreaking Instagram Story message published days before Christmas. Deandre Davoughn Washington, 32, was found dead at a train station outside San Francisco on Dec. 17, the local coroner's office told The U.S. Sun on Dec. 22. The investigation into Washington's death is ongoing as medical examiners await the toxicology report.
The Inspiration and Meaning Behind “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is an iconic song that was born in the in-between spaces of life. Written by Shannon Rubicam and George Merrill, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” became a global hit following its release in 1987, quickly becoming one of the powerhouse vocalist’s most identifiable songs.
musictimes.com
Whitney Houston Dead: Did Singer Suffer From Illnesses Before Her Death?
Did Whitney Houston suffer from any health issues before her tragic death?. On Feb. 11, 2012, Houston was found unconscious and submerged in the bathtub at the Beverly Hilton's Suite 434. Paramedics arrived at the scene and tried to revive her through CPR. However, the legendary musician passed away a few minutes later.
NeNe Leakes shares tweet about receiving ‘grace’ to make ‘RHOA’ return
NeNe Leakes wants to receive the same “grace” as other “Housewives” who’ve returned to the franchise. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 55, retweeted on Tuesday a message from a fan who reacted to rumors that Brandi Glanville is going back on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” “It’s Amazing to me how everyone can get an opportunity to return to these housewives shows but @NeNeLeakes,” the fan tweeted, “when we know that’s Housewife a Royalist. Where is the grace?” While a lot of Bravo viewers have called on executive producer Andy Cohen to bring Leakes, 55, back on television, there has been...
Kim Kardashian Bursts Into Tears Discussing Co-Parenting With Kanye West
Kim Kardashian opened up about her struggles with co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West.
Blueface’s Mom Offers Chrisean Rock Advice After He Spends Christmas With Mother of His Child
Blueface's mother is offering words of advice to Chrisean Rock after Blue spent his Christmas with the mother of his child and his kid. On Sunday (Dec. 25), Blueface's mother Karlissa shared a messages on her Instagram Story directed at her son's current girlfriend, Chrisean Rock. "Merry Christmas, [Chrisean Rock],...
Comments / 1