Great Falls, MT

'Operation Santa' delights Great Falls neighborhood

By Asher Lynde
 3 days ago
The roads were icy this Christmas, but that didn't stop Santa and his elves from delivering presents and joy to Great Falls families during the third annual Operation Santa.

Volunteers, elves, music, horses and many more in the Morningside School District were handing out gifts to kids and spreading joy through the neighborhoods, giving residents a spectacle to see drive down their streets.

"Oh, it's fantastic," resident Bobbie Batson said. "I had no idea they did this but it's amazing to see."

Residents woke up to quite the surprise with fire truck sirens blaring and a parade of volunteers giving gifts and candy canes at door steps. There were more than 1,100 gifts 3,400 candy canes bought and spread throughout town.

"This is pretty cool," resident Danielle Woods said. "We've never seen anything like this but it's super cool. This is awesome. It's a really nice Christmas morning thing."

For everyone involved, it's all about spreading joy and cheer during the holidays.

Chris Steinlage flew up from Kansas City to spend time with the holidays and volunteered to be part of the operation for the first time. Walking around put smiles on many faces, including his.

"This is outstanding. It's just so heartwarming to see the smiles on the kids faces. It's just hard to put into words," Steinlage said.

Comments / 4

Cindy Sturgis
2d ago

Thank You, my 17 yr old got gifts for her 3 younger cousins and gave them theirs when they got to my house. I thought it was so cool and I am a 65 year old Nana.

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

