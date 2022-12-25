Read full article on original website
A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors
The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
Mets suddenly have some serious competition for Carlos Correa
While Carlos Correa and Scott Boras have remained patient with the Mets as they look at his physical, they’re starting to turn up the heat. Correa-mas may come a day late after all. While the events which led to Carlos Correa agreeing to a deal with the New York...
Yankees land 2 stud bullpen arms in MLB Network Gleyber Torres mock-trade
The New York Yankees trading Gleyber Torres is entirely contingent on DJ LeMahieu’s health and Anthony Volpe’s readiness to make the jump to Major League Baseball. Reports have indicated that DJ is progressing nicely from a toe injury that ended his 2022 season prematurely. Volpe is expected to...
Mets are in trouble: Carlos Correa’s camp won’t budge on contract demands
The New York Mets could be in trouble, as Carlos Correa has set a firm stance that he won’t renegotiate his contract. It’s important to note that the Mets are still looking into Correa’s medical records after a routine physical revealed some concerning information regarding a past injury to his lower leg. Correa suffered said injury in the minor leagues, and even had surgery.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
10 convicted in shooting of Red Sox legend David Ortiz – but alleged mastermind walks free
A Dominican Republic court on Monday convicted 10 of the 13 people accused of attempting to murder Red Sox legend David “Big Papi” Ortiz in Santo Domingo in June 2019. Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, the alleged mastermind behind the mistaken-identity shooting, along with two other defendants, were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. Gomez Vasquez covered his eyes and cried after he heard the verdict Monday night, the Dominican newspaper Diario Libre reported. Ortiz, 47, was shot in the back at the Dial Bar and Lounge in his native country on June 9, 2019, and underwent three surgeries — two in Boston and one on the...
Yankees could strike deal with Diamondback to solve left field position
The New York Yankees are still waiting patiently to solve their vacant left field position. With Michael Conforto signing a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, all of the top free agents are off the board, leaving the trade market as the prime suspect for general manager Brian Cashman.
Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star
The Boston Red Sox have already made some major changes this offseason, and they are reportedly open to parting with at least one more of their former All-Star players. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that teams have been checking in with Boston about Chris Sale. While the Red Sox are not actively... The post Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
John Henry propaganda machine doing damage control for Boston Red Sox
This has not been the type of offseason that the Boston Red Sox envisioned. In the ideal universe, Xander Bogaerts would still be in Boston. Their numerous offseason targets would be coming on board instead of spurning them, in some cases, for the exact same contract elsewhere. The Red Sox would not have needed to overpay for an aging closer and an “outfielder” with a questionable glove.
The Yankees are gearing up for an intense shortstop position battle led by top prospect
The New York Yankees have a few big decisions to make in the infield this upcoming season, especially with Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the roster. General manager Brian Cashman has had a difficult time offloading some of the bigger contracts on the team, notably players that failed to make a significant impact in 2022. Donaldson put together a stellar defensive season but struggled offensively, and considering he’s set to earn $21 million next year, saving a bit of his salary seems to be an obvious move.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Red Sox Insider Believes Boston's Most Durable Starter Is On Trade Block
The majority of the Red Sox's rotation are either oft-injured or relatively inexperienced but one reliable arm remains, for now.
Report: Knicks Have Discussed Acquiring Star Player
Seemingly against all odds, the New York Knicks are now one of the hottest teams in the Association. They’re coming off a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers but had the best defense in the league during their last eight-game stretch. Notably, that hot streak may have changed the Knicks’...
New York Mets and Carlos Correa 'are confident they can iron out a deal despite surgery concerns'
The New York Mets and Carlos Correa are 'confident they can find a contract agreement in the coming days', despite concerns from the team about his 2014 leg injury that needed surgery.
Angels Roster News: Halos Bring Back Infielder on Minor League Pact
He played in Double-A and Triple-A with the Halos last season.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Signs With Pirates To Continue Storied Career
The Boston Red Sox will not bring back left-handed pitcher Rich Hill for another year despite the lack of quality options in the rotation.
Mets and Carlos Correa are still in limbo; what could come next?
Nearly a week after owner Steve Cohen and the New York Mets agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa, the two sides are still in limbo over the infielder's questionable physical examination. The prolonged silence from both Correa's camp — Scott Boras' agency — and the Mets suggests an impasse.
Meet Texas Rangers Nathan Eovaldi’s Wife, Rebekah Eovaldi
Veteran MLB player Nathan Eovaldi is in the news for agreeing to a two-year contract with the Texas Rangers. The athlete is also thriving personally, having just celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary. Nathan Eovaldi’s wife, Rebekah Eovaldi, has known the baseball pro for a long time, and they have practically spent half of their life together. The charming baker has brought sweetness to her husband’s life. We reveal more about Nathan Eovaldi’s wife in this Rebekah Eovaldi wiki.
Ex-Red Sox Star Pitcher Signs With Rangers; Boston's Options Running Out
The Boston Red Sox have not had much success re-signing their free agents this winter.
Report: Red Sox sign two-time Cy Young Award winner to one-year deal
The Boston Red Sox have finally made a meaningful upgrade to their starting rotation. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday afternoon that the Red Sox have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent pitcher Corey Kluber. The deal also includes a 2024 club option. Kluber played for the Tampa Bay...
