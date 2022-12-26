Suns guard Booker (groin) exits overtime loss in first quarter

DENVER -- Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker left with a groin injury early in the first quarter of a 128-125 overtime loss Sunday night to the Denver Nuggets .

He had two points in 4:20 after missing the past three games because of groin soreness.

Booker entered the game averaging 28 points, scoring a season-best 58 points against New Orleans in his last appearance Dec. 17.

Booker has made 1,045 3-pointers in his career. He needs seven more to pass Steve Nash for No. 1 on the franchise list.

Without Booker, Deandre Ayton went on to post 22 points and 16 rebounds, and Chris Paul added 17 points and 16 assists, but Phoenix couldn't overcome Nikola Jokic 's triple-double to close out the league's Christmas Day five-game slate. Jokic had 41 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists as Denver scored 77 points after halftime.

The Suns entered the game having won two straight following a three-game skid.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.