Crews heading to Western New York for winter storm recovery

Nassau County sending crews to Western New York for winter storm recovery 02:35

NEW YORK -- People in Western New York were trapped in the cars and homes by a dangerous winter storm.

Those in the New York City area are stepping up to help the region recover.

The Nassau County Executive's Office told CBS2 it's sending a "caravan" of trucks and county employees to help with cleanup and recovery efforts.

There were no holiday travelers on the streets of Erie County - only mountains of snow. The dangerous conditions are keeping most people off the roads.

"We've been stuck in the house all these days," said Marlene Peralta. "The front porch is completely blocked with snow."

Peralta is from the Bronx and was visiting family near Buffalo for the holidays. Now, she can't get back home.

"We learned that the Rochester International Airport was open but we couldn't get out of Buffalo to try to get there," said Peralta.

Peralta had hoped to drive to Niagara Falls during her trip, but now she just hopes to make it back to the Bronx.

A countywide driving ban is in effect with many streets impassable.

"It is devastating," said Gov. Kathy Hochul .

Hochul, who is urging people to stay home, compared the area to a war zone.

"The vehicles along the sides of the roads are shocking. It's not just small vehicles. It is literally snow plows, it is major sized recovery vehicles and utility vehicles and tow trucks," said Hochul.

The governor said many emergency vehicles have gotten stuck in the snow. That's one reason Nassau County is sending a fleet to help.

The assistance will come as emergency crews continue to discover bodies of people who died in the storm. Victims range in age from 26 to 93.

"There is substantial, significant and devastating loss of life," said Hochul.

Thirty miles outside Buffalo, about 200 people spent Christmas Eve stranded inside a Denny's.

"There were families sleeping on tables, sleeping on, you know, three dining chairs, heads down on the table," said John Thornton.

We also learned Con Edison sent 25 overhead line workers to Buffalo on Sunday morning, as many are still dealing with power outages .

Hochul said she has been in touch with the White House to initiate a disaster declaration.