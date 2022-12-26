ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews heading to Western New York for winter storm recovery

By Tim McNicholas
 3 days ago

Nassau County sending crews to Western New York for winter storm recovery 02:35

NEW YORK -- People in Western New York were trapped in the cars and homes by a dangerous winter storm.

Those in the New York City area are stepping up to help the region recover.

The Nassau County Executive's Office told CBS2 it's sending a "caravan" of trucks and county employees to help with cleanup and recovery efforts.

There were no holiday travelers on the streets of Erie County - only mountains of snow. The dangerous conditions are keeping most people off the roads.

"We've been stuck in the house all these days," said Marlene Peralta. "The front porch is completely blocked with snow."

Peralta is from the Bronx and was visiting family near Buffalo for the holidays. Now, she can't get back home.

"We learned that the Rochester International Airport was open but we couldn't get out of Buffalo to try to get there," said Peralta.

Peralta had hoped to drive to Niagara Falls during her trip, but now she just hopes to make it back to the Bronx.

A countywide driving ban is in effect with many streets impassable.

"It is devastating," said Gov. Kathy Hochul .

Hochul, who is urging people to stay home, compared the area to a war zone.

"The vehicles along the sides of the roads are shocking. It's not just small vehicles. It is literally snow plows, it is major sized recovery vehicles and utility vehicles and tow trucks," said Hochul.

The governor said many emergency vehicles have gotten stuck in the snow. That's one reason Nassau County is sending a fleet to help.

The assistance will come as emergency crews continue to discover bodies of people who died in the storm. Victims range in age from 26 to 93.

"There is substantial, significant and devastating loss of life," said Hochul.

Thirty miles outside Buffalo, about 200 people spent Christmas Eve stranded inside a Denny's.

"There were families sleeping on tables, sleeping on, you know, three dining chairs, heads down on the table," said John Thornton.

We also learned Con Edison sent 25 overhead line workers to Buffalo on Sunday morning, as many are still dealing with power outages .

Hochul said she has been in touch with the White House to initiate a disaster declaration.

Related
CBS New York

Upstate New York restaurant covered in ice after snow storms

HAMBURG, N.Y. -- The recent snow storms in upstate New York turned one restaurant into ice.The owner of Hoak's Lakeshore Restaurant in Hamburg says the ice started forming on Friday when temperatures dropped from 45 to 12 degrees combined with spray from Lake Erie and blizzard-like conditions.Owner Kevin Holt says the ice acted as a shield and he doesn't believe anything inside is damaged.He is, however, worried about the foundation."I guess we won't know until it melts. It's pretty heavy. That's what I'm nervous about. But nothing broke. No windows broke. No leaks. And we just got new floor put in, and none of that was touched," he said.Holt says only the parking lot was in bad shape from the storm.
HAMBURG, NY
CBS New York

Death toll rises in western New York after winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The city of Buffalo continues to dig out of what many are calling the storm of the century. The mayor says the death toll is up to 32 and thousands are still without power.After facing blistering cold, hurricane-force winds and blinding snow piled up higher than 4 feet, officials are calling the Christmas blizzard the worst winter storm to blow through the western New York city, but Mayor Byron Brown said there were some signs of improvement on Tuesday."We are now down to under 4,000 households that are still without power in the city of Buffalo. That is...
BUFFALO, NY
wwnytv.com

8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Upstate New York blizzard death toll at 33 as officials try to get more help to enforce driving ban

The upstate New York blizzard death toll hit 33 on Tuesday — as officials desperately called up more military police and troopers to try to enforce a driving ban and tragic new details surfaced about yet another fatality. “People are just ignoring the driving ban,” a frustrated Mark Poloncarz, the executive of Erie County, which includes the hardest-hit city of Buffalo, said at a morning press conference. ‘“There’s people joyriding just to see the snow — why? They’re causing problems,” he said. “It’s not martial law,” the pol said of the restriction. “It’s a driving ban as a result of a serious emergency.” Poloncarz said 100 more...
BUFFALO, NY
The Jewish Press

Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again

Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
BUFFALO, NY
whcuradio.com

NYS gas tax suspension to end Jan. 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — New York’s gas tax holiday is set to end New Year’s Day. The six-month suspension of the state’s gas tax began in June, as gas prices across the Empire State began to soar. State officials say it’s saved drivers an estimated 48 cents a gallon.
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

4 Winter Coaster Rides Through Snowy New York Mountains

If skiing or snowboarding just isn't your thing, you can still enjoy winter in the New York mountains on a mountain coaster. Which mountain would you like to fly down? There are four to choose from. Channel your inner Olympian on the longest mountain coaster in the country. Cliffside Coaster...
CORTLAND, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Are New York Homes Covered For Damage From Blizzard?

As Western New Yorkers continue to dig out from the weekend blizzard that impacted the area over the weekend some homeowners are dealing with damage from the blizzard. According to insurnace.com, your homeowner's insurance should cover most problems that happened due to the weather conditions over the weekend. WATER DAMAGE.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS New York

New York, New Jersey among 23 states increasing minimum wage

NEW YORK -- Minimum wage will go up in 2023 for workers in 23 states, including New York and New Jersey.Most of New York state will see the minimum pay rise to $14.20/hour. There's already a $15 minimum for New York City, Long Island and Westchester County.In New Jersey, the minimum hourly wage goes to $14.13 for most employees starting Jan. 1.Connecticut's minimum wage rose in July and will increase to $15/hour on June 1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KISS 104.1

Beauty of Mother Nature: Ice Volcano Forms Every Winter at New York State Park

Make plans this winter to travel to the Grand Canyon of the East and see the magical ice volcano that forms every year. Inside Letchworth State Park there's a fountain in front of the Glen Iris Inn. It's been spraying water all year long since 1860. Once the weather gets cold, the water turns to ice, creating a magical ice volcano people travel from miles around to see.
