Read full article on original website
Related
Somebody Won Some ‘Jumbo Bucks’ for Christmas
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone had a very merry Christmas after winning some big money playing a lottery scratch-off game. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $200,000 winner for the game "Jumbo Bucks" on Friday. The ticket was sold at a HolidayStation Store in Little Falls. The game...
A $200,000 Winning Scratch Off Ticket Sold In Little Falls Before Christmas
Someone in Central Minnesota recently had a payday! The Holiday Stationstore in Little Falls had a $200,000 winning scratch-off ticket sold right before Christmas!. According to the Minnesota State Lottery website the scratch-off sold was a winning Jumbo Bucks $10 ticket. But that wasn't the only big-money winner in Central...
Eater
Twin Cities Dining Experts’ Favorite Meals of 2022
It’s an Eater tradition to round out the year with a survey of local food experts — editors, writers, reporters, and a select few others — on the highs, lows, and surprises of the past 365 days in dining. Today, our panel looks at our favorite restaurant meals of 2022. Have thoughts to share? Feel free to add them in the comments.
7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota
Have you tried any of these 7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota?. Head Cheese: This ain't cheesy at all. No dairy. Just meaty parts from pig or cow heads that are boiled together in a gelatinous concoction and formed into loaves for your dining pleasure. Oh, sometimes they'd toss in the animal's tongues, hearts, and feet.
10 Money Saving Tips for Minnesota Heating Costs This Winter
Experts are predicting an increase of somewhere between fifteen and twenty percent for heating costs in Minnesota this winter. That's the largest jump in more than a decade. And what Mother Nature decides to do to us over the next few months will determine just how hard of an impact that will be to our wallets.
voiceofalexandria.com
Young girl from western Minnesota granted wish on Christmas Day
(Barnesville, MN)--A family from western Minnesota says they received a special delivery despite severe weather. The family says 13-year-old Shelby Sistad's wish was granted after she had sent a letter to Santa asking for a three-wheeled bicycle. She received the special bike in time for Christmas. Sistad continues to battle epilepsy and cerebral palsy. Her first regular bike was stolen before she got to ride it, and she was injured after riding her second bike.
Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’
I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
See What Celestial Christmas Gift Minnesota Might Get this Year!
It was around this time of the year, 37 years ago, that I saw the show in the sky for the first time and ever since that day I have been mesmerized. It is a challenge often to figure out when to watch, but today's technology has at least made it a bit better to predict.
This is Minnesota’s Favorite Christmas Movie, is it Yours?
Only 2 days till Christmas!! And hey if you can’t go anywhere for the holidays due to Minnesota’s blizzard, might as well spend time watching Christmas movies!. Did you know today is National Christmas Movie Marathon Day? What better way to celebrate it than a Friday night with family when it’s oh-so cold outside, and watch Minnesota's favorite holiday movie!
mprnews.org
Minnesota-based collective supports transgender Christians worldwide
When people ask Austen Hartke what his job is he says it’s a little hard to explain. “I usually say that I work to support transgender people of faith, and that can look like a lot of different things.”. Hartke is the executive director of Transmission Ministry Collective, a...
St. Paul teen hockey player dies Christmas Day
ST PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul teen died on Christmas Day after suffering a stroke earlier this month, according to a post from a youth hockey organization he previously played with. Cormick Scanlan, a sophomore at Cretin-Derham Hall, died Sunday night "peacefully" and "surrounded by family," a social...
thefmextra.com
Minnesota green-lights funds for Silver Linings Apartments
Churches United’s proposal to build deeply affordable housing for older homeless men and women is finally moving toward reality, thanks to approval by the Minnesota Housing and Finance Agency of $9,585,000 in interest-deferred, forgivable bonds from Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. With that approval — plus $600,000 already committed locally...
fox9.com
Cattle spotted on I-35 in Minnesota
MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. FOX 9 has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for more information.
boreal.org
How Minnesota Appeared in Film and TV in 2022
This year gave us everything from an intimate documentary with a homegrown pop star, to a show that took on the Minnesota State Fair, and a locally filmed Christmas special. The Apple TV+ anthology series Little America adapts real-life immigrant stories across the country to show the vast amount of experiences our nation contains. One episode in its second season visits Minnesota, illuminating chef Jamal Hashi’s experience and runaway success with introducing camel-on-a-stick at the State Fair in 2010. It’s historic too for depicting what is believed to be the first major Hollywood studio production of Somali life in the U.S. or Minnesota, and also features Somali actors and writers (some who have local ties).
tcbmag.com
Did the Booze Boom Bust?
Over one week in October, Craft & Crew Hospitality, a restaurant group that owns six spots across the Twin Cities, sold 500 nonalcoholic beverages. We’re not talking Coca-Cola here—we’re talking about a well-crafted mixed drink or a nonalcoholic beer or wine. This is in addition to the sale of 200 THC beverages, which only became an option at the restaurant after Minnesota’s July law change. Over the same period last year, the company sold fewer than 100 nonalcoholic (NA) beverages.
A cancerous year
I was extremely excited to start working at the Reformer this summer. A small independent newsroom, punching above its weight, dedicated to telling stories others wouldn’t? Sign me up! Then, I got cancer. It’s fine, all things considered. It’s a type of lymphoma that’s highly curable, and I’m in the middle of chemotherapy that will […] The post A cancerous year appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
News for all of Minnesota. Not just the Twin Cities.
Big news isn’t limited to the metro area, and neither is MinnPost’s essential reporting. We bring you stories from all over Minnesota, especially legislative news, that you just can’t find anywhere else. Will you pitch in with a tax-deductible donation of ANY amount right now to help...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota
Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
marketplace.org
A Minnesota company says its ecological logging approach is good for the forest — and the bottom line
John Rajala hiked into a 6,000-acre tract of land he calls Wolf Lake Camp that his family bought over 50 years ago. “This is hallowed ground that we’re about to walk into now,” he said on that fall day. He’s a fourth-generation logger, an Ivy League grad who...
Cretin-Derham Hall student-athlete dies on Christmas following stroke
Sixteen-year-old Cormick "Mick" Scanlan died on Christmas Day, just shy of three weeks after suffering a stroke caused by a rare blood vessel disorder. Scanlan was a sophomore at Cretin-Derham Hall in St. Paul, where he played football, basketball and hockey, according to a tribute posted by the school on Tuesday.
Comments / 0