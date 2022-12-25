ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

KSLA

NOPD locates car, all ‘persons of interest,’ but still no arrest in killing of comedian Boogie B.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said Wednesday (Dec. 28) that they have located a car and four ‘persons of interest’ to their investigation into last Friday’s homicide of Brandon “Boogie B.” Montrell. But the NOPD still has not made an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of the comedian outside a Warehouse District grocery store.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KSLA

Man dies after being shot outside West Bank home, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man shot outside a West Bank home Wednesday morning (Dec. 28) has died from his injuries, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported at 11:13 a.m. outside a house in the 3100 block of Pittari Place, police said. The circumstances of the fatal shooting...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Woman shot in the Seventh Ward, police report

The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in the Seventh Ward. According to police, a woman sustained a gunshot wound at the 2000 block of North Rocheblave Street around 5:25 p.m. No other information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Video captures shooting that left 2 dead, 4 wounded in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Security camera video captures the moment a party in the Lower 9th Ward turned deadly. The video shows a gunman open fire outside a house party in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Avenue. Ultimately, two 19-year-old's were killed and four more teenagers were wounded in the shooting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot and killed on Julia Street, police report

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Warehouse District on Tuesday morning. A 29-year-old man sustained one gunshot wound to his body on the 300 block of Julia Street around 8:43 a.m. and was transported to the hospital, where he later died. No other information is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KSLA

2 killed, 4 wounded in overnight New Orleans mass shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An overnight mass shooting killed two 19-year-olds and wounded four others in the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans, according to police. The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. on Mon., Dec. 26 in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Street, the New Orleans Police Department reports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

VIDEO: Suspects Sought in Shooting on Main Street in Houma

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that an investigation is being conducted into a shooting that occurred in the 7100 block of Main Street, on Monday afternoon, shortly after 5:00pm. Terrebonne Parish Violent Crimes Detectives have been assigned and are actively investigating the incident. On Monday, December 26, 2022, Terrebonne...
HOUMA, LA
WWL-AMFM

Two shot on Expressway near CCC

NOPD say bullets were flying on the elevated Pontchartrain Expressway early Monday morning. “The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on US 90 at the Tchoupitoulas Exit,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

