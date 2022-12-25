Read full article on original website
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
New Year's Eve celebrations throughout New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
Louisiana man arrested for secretly recording woman and juvenile girl while they changed clothesEdy ZooMarrero, LA
New Orleans girl paralyzed by gunshot flown out for shopping spree with former NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS — It was around Thanksgiving 2020, when the life of a 7-year-old little girl would be forever changed. But from that same day forward, the life of the NOPD officer who came to her aid would never be the same as well. And it’s a bond that...
KSLA
NOPD locates car, all ‘persons of interest,’ but still no arrest in killing of comedian Boogie B.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said Wednesday (Dec. 28) that they have located a car and four ‘persons of interest’ to their investigation into last Friday’s homicide of Brandon “Boogie B.” Montrell. But the NOPD still has not made an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of the comedian outside a Warehouse District grocery store.
WDSU
NOPD provides updated photo of the suspects in the homicide of famous comedian
New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a suspect accused of killing famous New Orleans comedian Brandon Montrell. Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was shot and killed in his vehicle in the parking lot after being caught in a crossfire at a Rouses on Friday, just two days before Christmas.
Suspect apprehended after Bourbon St. homicide
New Orleans Police say they have a man in custody after a deadly shooting this afternoon in the heart of the French Quarter. It happened near the intersection of Bourbon and Toulouse streets.
KSLA
Man dies after being shot outside West Bank home, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man shot outside a West Bank home Wednesday morning (Dec. 28) has died from his injuries, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported at 11:13 a.m. outside a house in the 3100 block of Pittari Place, police said. The circumstances of the fatal shooting...
WDSU
Woman shot in the Seventh Ward, police report
The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in the Seventh Ward. According to police, a woman sustained a gunshot wound at the 2000 block of North Rocheblave Street around 5:25 p.m. No other information is available at this time.
WWL-TV
Video captures shooting that left 2 dead, 4 wounded in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Security camera video captures the moment a party in the Lower 9th Ward turned deadly. The video shows a gunman open fire outside a house party in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Avenue. Ultimately, two 19-year-old's were killed and four more teenagers were wounded in the shooting.
NOPD cancels search for persons of interest in shooting death of ‘Boogie B’
They are not wanted on criminal charges but are believed to have information on the homicide.
NOPD seeks two more ‘persons of interest’ in local comedian’s homicide investigation
NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are searching for another ‘person of interest’ they want to question in their homicide investigation of local comedian, Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell. Police need the public’s help locating Darryl Love, 24, is wanted for questioning in connection with this ongoing...
WDSU
Man shot and killed on Julia Street, police report
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Warehouse District on Tuesday morning. A 29-year-old man sustained one gunshot wound to his body on the 300 block of Julia Street around 8:43 a.m. and was transported to the hospital, where he later died. No other information is...
KSLA
2 killed, 4 wounded in overnight New Orleans mass shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An overnight mass shooting killed two 19-year-olds and wounded four others in the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans, according to police. The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. on Mon., Dec. 26 in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Street, the New Orleans Police Department reports.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for missing teenager, last seen on Christmas Eve
New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a runaway teenager in the First District. According to police, Allison Diaz, 14, was last seen leaving her residence in the 2900 block of Palmyra on Dec. 24 around 11 p.m. She has not been seen or heard from since. She...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating carjacking and armed robbery in the Westbank
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is currently investigating two armed robberies in the Westbank. According to police, four black men with weapons in a dark-colored sedan on the 3200 block of Rue Parc Fontaine demanded a woman get out of her vehicle. The victim complied, and...
WDSU
Southern University nursing student one of the victims in Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting
NEW ORLEANS — A Southern University student was one of the victims who was shot and killed at a Lower Ninth Ward party the day after Christmas. Courtney Hughes, 19, was a freshman nursing major from New Orleans who was visiting home for the holidays. She and Kyron Peters,...
Man wounded during gunfire in Plum Orchard neighborhood Sunday, NOPD
The NOPD says just after 10 p.m., a man heard gunshots in the 7500 block of Dreaux Avenue. Realizing he had been shot, he was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
wbrz.com
Convicted killer who was mistakenly freed from La. jail recaptured in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Michael "Ma Man" LeBlanc — a convicted killer from Ascension Parish — was captured Wednesday morning in New Orleans, nearly a month after a series of errors led to his release from state custody. U.S. Marshals had chased LeBlanc into Texas and back before nabbing...
houmatimes.com
VIDEO: Suspects Sought in Shooting on Main Street in Houma
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that an investigation is being conducted into a shooting that occurred in the 7100 block of Main Street, on Monday afternoon, shortly after 5:00pm. Terrebonne Parish Violent Crimes Detectives have been assigned and are actively investigating the incident. On Monday, December 26, 2022, Terrebonne...
Shooting in Ninth Ward kills 2 teens, injures 4 others
A young man and woman, both 19-years-old, are dead and four other teenagers are wounded after a shooting early Monday morning.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating shooting that killed 2 teens and injured 4 others
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a mass shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward on the 2000 block of St. Maurice Avenue. Police say two people were killed and four others were hurt around 12:30 a.m. Monday. This investigation unfolded the day after Christmas when families gathered for events.
Two shot on Expressway near CCC
NOPD say bullets were flying on the elevated Pontchartrain Expressway early Monday morning. “The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on US 90 at the Tchoupitoulas Exit,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
