Thompson, Poole play Grinch, Warriors beat Grizzlies on Christmas

SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry wore a furry green suit on the bench, but he wasn’t the Grinch who stole Grizzmas.

That title belonged to Jordan Poole and Klay Thomspon.

Poole and Thompson snatched all the joy from the Memphis Grizzlies’ first-ever Christmas Day game and the debut of Ja Morant’s signature “Ja 1” sneaker. The 123-109 Warriors victory was a spicy one.

Golden State made shots from everywhere. They dominated on the glass. Poole scored 32, and Thompson scored 24. They both celebrated accordingly.

Poole received two technical fouls and was ejected early in the fourth quarter. The Warriors had six technicals in the game.

But the most vicious one came vicious came from Thompson, who stood over Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks in the closing moment and showed him exactly how he felt.

“Just some good old fashioned trash talk,” Thompson said of the moment. “I didn’t think it warranted a tech but I forgot about the taunting rule. It’s always fun to talk trash. We’ve been doing that since we were in middle school.

“That’s when you play your best or get frazzled. For me, it’s usually the former.”

But Brooks, of course, had another opinion on the matter.

“Refs let it happen,” Brooks said. “He was doing it all game then they want to catch the bad guy. That’s wack to me. F------ up calls and putting the wrong guys at the free-throw line. It was a circus. Should have had different refs.”

On this night, another chapter in a budding rivalry, to the victors went trash talk. But Memphis isn’t hitting eject on its style just because one game didn’t go its way.

“(Confident talk) is part of our focus and our edge,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “It’s our swag and competitiveness. You have to bring it every single night. Obviously, we just have to perform a little bit better.”

Morant keeps the pace

Morant scored 36 in those new shoes. He was the reason his team had a chance.

As the Warriors bombed in 11 3-pointers during the first half, Morant had to put his team on his back. He scored 22 points on 10-16 shooting in the first two quarters and was responsible for more than half of the Grizzlies’ field goals (score or assist).

Everyone not named Morant? They were 11-for-31 from the floor with three turnovers.

“We just have to trust the looks that we are getting,” Jenkins said. “That’s what we tell our guys. We’ve had moments of this over the years, but we can’t let it impact our defense. That’s the biggest takeaway.”

So the Grizzlies were fortunate to enter the break down by only five. They were gifted four points by Poole and Thompson for a 3-shot foul and technical foul inside the last 10 seconds of the second quarter.

Some help, please?

Could Morant get the help needed to make it a close game? That was the question everyone wondered at halftime.

It was answered quickly.

After fouling three times in the first half, Jaren Jackson Jr. fouled again 11 seconds into the third quarter. It was his fourth. Immediately, he trotted to the bench to sit. He played only 21 minutes on the night.

Seconds later, Thompson, who publicly called Jackson a “bum” and “clown” after winning the title in the spring, knocked down a 3-pointer from the wing. Then he hit another, and the Grizzlies trailed again by double digits.

“I don’t know,” Jackson said about the calls. “I don’t know. There’s a lot of things I could say about it, but I don’t really want to.”

It was a repeated trend throughout: Morant would push his team back in the game with his offense, then Golden State would hit the 3s to extend the lead again.

Jenkins even tried using Jackson a second time in the third quarter when the Grizzlies fell behind by 14. Jackson grabbed the jersey of James Wiseman less than 30 seconds later, was whistled for it, then walked back to the bench in frustration.

It was that sort of night.

Home cookin’

Without Curry, who remains out for an unspecified amount of time with a shoulder injury, Golden State had trudged to a 1-6 record. But it’s important to note that all of those games came on the road, where the Warriors are just 3-16 this season.

Inside Chase Center, they are a different team — 12-2 — which follows the old adage that role players play better at home.

Golden State made 18 of 44 3-point attempts, outscoring the Grizzlies by 27 from beyond the arc.

The typical Memphis 3-point threats — Dillon Brooks, John Konchar, Ziaire Williams and Desmond Bane — shot 2-20 from deep and 7-36 from the floor (19%).

Even Morant, who was the only Grizzlies offensive threat, shot just 2-10 from 3. It marks the third straight game Memphis failed to reach at least 10 3-point makes.

“It came down to making shots,” Morant said. “I think they shot close to 50% from 3. And, s---, we shot terrible. So, there ya go. You’re not going to win too many games like that.”

So for the first time since February of 2020, the Grizzlies went on a road trip of three or more games and came back with a losing record (1-3). But this one will sting more than most, having lost to the rebuilding Thunder, twice on national television and against the rival Warriors.

Up next

The Grizzlies return home to play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, Dec. 27 (Bally Sports South/92.9 ESPN).