Providence, RI

Amos House Accepting Donations

Earlier this month Governor McKee wisely put Amos House in charge of operating the Cranston Street Warming Station. Check out the Amos House FB page to see what they — with the help of a wonderful gang of volunteers — are getting accomplished over there. Of course donations of money are always welcome, but the organization is also in need of the following practical items:
Things To Do On NYE

PPAC — Annie. Rooftop at the G (dinner and soiree) — Musician Adam Hanna, Big Nazo, Cedric the Magician, Eunice the Belly Dancer, Miles Long the Wonder Python, Aerialicious Entertainment, electric violinist Joshua Knowles. **************************************. A thing you can not do on New Year’s Eve: You can not...
Free Zoo Admission

(12.27) Enjoy free admission to the Roger Williams Park Zoo this Tuesday when you bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. The event lasts five hours, but the zoo remains open. The holiday lights are still up through the end of the month. From FB Event page:
