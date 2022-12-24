Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Don't Miss This Kid-Friendly New Year's Eve Pool Party Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park ZooDianna CarneyProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East ProvidenceEdy ZooEast Providence, RI
Related
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Departure of Police Chief Clements Is a Big Loss for City
Hugh Clements took over as Police Chief in Providence in July of 2011. He was first named acting chief after a GoLocal exposé uncovered former Police Chief Dean Esserman had hosted a party at his home, allowing high school students to drink and more. Clements was first named acting...
GoLocalProv
Hugh Clements Leaving as Chief of Police, Paré Out, Union Head to Run Fire Department
On Tuesday, Mayor-elect Brett Smiley announced a complete changeover in the leadership of the Providence Police, Fire, and Public Safety departments. Hugh Clements, the Providence Police chief, is stepping down, and while he would not disclose his future plans, he will be making an announcement in the near future. The...
GoLocalProv
Wayland Bakery Closing—East Side Institution Since 1928
Wayland Bakery is closing after nearly 100 years. Known for its classic cakes and desserts, the shop has been one of the East Side’s longest-standing businesses. It opened in 1928. It will cease operations on Saturday. GoLocal spoke with former owner Anthony “Buzz” Basilico, whose family owned the bakery...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Sophia Academy Names New Head, Dubés Retire, St. Elizabeth Award
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Sophia Academy Names New Head. Sophia Academy, an independent all-girls middle school in Providence (grades 5-8), recently announced Marie D....
GoLocalProv
Brawl at Providence School Involving 15 People Leads to 4 Students’ Arrests, Staff Assaulted
A fight at a Providence public charter school involving approximately 15 individuals — including adults — led to the arrest of four juveniles, GoLocal has learned. Providence police were called on Thursday afternoon to Charette Charter School on Westminster Street. According to police, chairs and tables had been...
GoLocalProv
Man Charged With Kidnapping Mother and Daughter in Providence
A 27-year-old man is facing felony kidnapping charges after breaking into a residence in Providence — and holding a mother and her daughter against their will. As GoLocal previously reported, Brian Medina, age 27, was arrested last Friday after he flipped the Mercedes SUV he was driving on Route 10 fleeing from police — and then fled on foot into the adjacent neighborhood.
GoLocalProv
“Better Communication” Demanded From DOT by State Rep on Pell Bridge Realignment Project
Rhode Island State Rep. Lauren H. Carson is demanding that Department of Transportation officials "do a better job" communicating to the public about the day-to-day changes to traffic patterns. Carson issued the call to action after major temporary changes to the traffic pattern around the Pell Newport Bridge began last...
GoLocalProv
Here Is When Christmas Trees Will Be Picked Up by City of Providence
The City of Providence has announced that free, curbside pick-up of Christmas trees will take place from Monday, January 3 through Friday, January 20 on regularly scheduled trash pickup days. All trees collected by the City will be delivered to the Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation and recycled into compost.
Comments / 0