Warwick, RI

GoLocalProv

Wayland Bakery Closing—East Side Institution Since 1928

Wayland Bakery is closing after nearly 100 years. Known for its classic cakes and desserts, the shop has been one of the East Side’s longest-standing businesses. It opened in 1928. It will cease operations on Saturday. GoLocal spoke with former owner Anthony “Buzz” Basilico, whose family owned the bakery...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Man Charged With Kidnapping Mother and Daughter in Providence

A 27-year-old man is facing felony kidnapping charges after breaking into a residence in Providence — and holding a mother and her daughter against their will. As GoLocal previously reported, Brian Medina, age 27, was arrested last Friday after he flipped the Mercedes SUV he was driving on Route 10 fleeing from police — and then fled on foot into the adjacent neighborhood.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Here Is When Christmas Trees Will Be Picked Up by City of Providence

The City of Providence has announced that free, curbside pick-up of Christmas trees will take place from Monday, January 3 through Friday, January 20 on regularly scheduled trash pickup days. All trees collected by the City will be delivered to the Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation and recycled into compost.
PROVIDENCE, RI

