LG Chem Makes Equity Investment in Battery Recycler Jae Young Tech; Targeting Recycling JV in North America in 2023

Elon Musk Warns About a Bad Decision
The deterioration of the economic climate has been one of the main concerns for investors for several months now. This is reflected in particular in the fall of nearly 33% of the Nasdaq 100 stock market index, dominated by technology companies which are mainly growth stocks. Price increases for goods...
u.today
Bitcoin Worth Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Keeps Outflowing from Exchanges
According to Glassnode, the equivalent of $265.6 million worth of Bitcoin has been withdrawn from centralized exchanges in the past 24 hours, with a net outflow of $43.1 million. At the same time, yesterday was just another day in an ongoing stream of BTC withdrawals from exchanges and transfers to...
teslarati.com
Tesla Fremont Factory fills up outbound lot with vehicles on Christmas Eve
It’s the final stretch of Q4 2022, and Tesla is once more engaged in an end-of-quarter delivery push. This is hinted at in the company’s recent strategies to push more vehicle sales — such as the rollout of discounts — as well as the strong stream of vehicles coming out of Tesla’s EV plant in California, the Fremont Factory.
insideevs.com
Hybrid Or Electric Power: Toyota's Dilemma
Toyota is the world's largest automobile manufacturer by production and sales. Thanks to its commitment to quality and the efficiency of its factories around the world, this Japanese manufacturer is known in every single country. It has a strong presence on five continents through manufacturing factories and design centers. Much...
torquenews.com
Tesla's 4680 Cells: Capacity 5 Times Higher, Cost 75% Less
Introduced more than two years ago, Tesla's 4680 cells were called to revolutionize the battery market due to their compromise between energy and volumetric density, on one hand; and price on the other hand. They are a larger type of cells that have gone through their own “production hell” cycle, and which represent the brand's strongest commitment to its own production so far. These batteries in turn just achieved a production milestone this week.
rigzone.com
Canada Drops 100+ Rigs
Canada dropped 103 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on December 22. The country decreased its oil rig count by 92 and its gas rig count by 11 week on week, taking its total rig count to 96, Baker Hughes’ count showed. Canada now has 32 oil rigs and 64 gas rigs, the count revealed.
insideevs.com
Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Decreased To Just 163,000 As Of Dec 8
Tesla's estimated global electric car order backlog continued its quick decrease in the early days of December, reaching the lowest level in more than a year. According to Troy Teslike, an invaluable source of Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of December 8, 2022 was roughly 163,000 - down by 27,000 or 14% in just one week from November 30 (190,000).
Tesla Stock Gets Boost From Cathie Wood As Ark ETF Buys Record Dip
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares bumped modestly higher Wednesday after key investor Cathie Wood scooped up another $2.7 million shares amid the carmaker's worst monthly, quarterly and year-to-date decline on record. Wood's Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) - Get Free Report purchased another 25,000 Tesla shares yesterday, according to...
Tesla Suspends Production in a Key Market
It's been a nightmarish year-end for Tesla. It is the complete opposite of what its charismatic and visionary CEO, Elon Musk, promised in October. "We're looking forward to a record breaking Q4," Musk told analysts during the company's third quarter earnings' call. "It looks like we'll have an epic end of year."
wasteadvantagemag.com
Rise of Coffee Capsules Stirs Concerns About Pod Waste
By 2025, the global market for the K-Cup and other kinds of coffee capsules is expected to be worth more than $29 billion. More than 40 per cent of US households owned a coffee pod machine in 2020, and in the UK, the statistics are similar. Coffee capsules are popular in Europe and North America, but research predicts they are likely to spread to markets in Asia next, particularly China and South Korea.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Diesel Technology Forum: New EPA Rule for Heavy-Duty Trucks Drives the Next Chapter for Advanced Diesel Technology
The Diesel Technology Forum issued the following statement regarding the Environmental Protection Agency’s announcement of a final rule establishing future emissions standards for heavy-duty engines. Executive Director Allen Schaeffer said, “Today’s final rule establishes the next chapter for advanced diesel engines; one that is even nearer to zero emissions and more durable than ever before. DTF members are the leaders in design and manufacture of engines, emissions controls, and key components that will deliver the benefits to communities and truckers this rule envisions. The rule establishes many new challenges for manufacturers and suppliers but also ensures diesel’s place in the future for trucking.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Developer Hints at Imminent Release of Highly Anticipated Layer-2 Solution Shibarium
One of the key developers behind meme crypto Shiba Inu (SHIB) is hinting that the release of the much-anticipated SHIB layer-2 blockchain is near. The pseudonymous developer known as Shytoshi Kusama tells his 864,000 Twitter followers that Shibarium will be arriving “very soon.”. “Happy Holidays to more than half...
Solar panel breakthrough could lead to cheaper renewable energy
Cheaper solar panels could be on the way after a scientific breakthrough.Using enhanced halide perovskite – a man-made material with repeating crystals shaped like cubes – in place of silicon could produce less expensive devices that stand up better to light and heat, according to researchers led by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).Solar power still accounts for a little less than 3% of electricity generated in the US in large part because of the high cost to produce solar cells.One way to lower the cost of production would be to develop solar cells that use less-expensive materials...
u.today
Amount of SHIB Supply Held by Whales Becomes Alarming
According to IntoTheBlock data provided by CoinMarketCap, 80% of the total supply of Shiba Inu tokens, SHIB, is concentrated in the hands of large investors. They are considered to be those whose asset position accounts for more than 1% of the total supply and are referred to as whales. More...
msn.com
Elon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’
(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk is warning against something he himself has done — borrowing against the value of securities one owns — because of the risk of “mass panic” in the stock market. Most Read from Bloomberg. “I would really advise people not to have...
scitechdaily.com
UCLA Breakthrough Could Lead to More Durable, Less Expensive Solar Cells
Using enhanced halide perovskite in place of silicon could produce less expensive devices that stand up better to light, heat. Amid all of the efforts to convert the nation’s energy supply to renewable sources, solar power still accounts for a little less than 3% of electricity generated in the U.S. In part, that’s because of the relatively high cost to produce solar cells.
torquenews.com
Tesla's 4680 Battery Breakthrough: The Good, the Bad, and What It Means For You
Last night Tesla made a very big announcement about its new 4680 battery production record. I thought it was not bad and still think it's a great progress and a key achievement for Tesla in the battery sphere. But I heard some great comments from you under my earlier report and wanted to prepare this follow up report because there are things, which I think are very important for you to know in order to put things about Tesla's 4680 battery cell production in perspective.
Tesla stock walloped by "Category 5" storm as woes mount
Tesla's stock plunged by 9% on Tuesday, poised to end 2022 on a grim note after having shed over 70% of value this year. Why it matters: Investors are expressing dissatisfaction with Elon Musk by punishing Tesla's shares, with the billionaire distracted by his tumultuous buyout of Twitter. Meanwhile, Tesla...
Major EV Player Reveals New Tool to Compete With Musk's Tesla
Major rules regarding electric vehicles were announced in 2022, at both the federal and state levels. As clean energy vehicles become both more economically feasible to purchase -- and as green technology becomes more popular -- laws and requirements are being implemeted that will affect the car industry as a whole and consumers of automobiles in the U.S. in the years to come.
Labor Shortage Being Driven by Higher-Than-Expected Retirement Rate
The labor shortage may continue, as many who dropped out of the workforce have retired. While it had been thought that the labor market would return to normal as pandemic restrictions went away and things returned to normal, a significant portion of the “missing workers” of the pre-pandemic workforce who had been expected to go back to work have retired, The New York Times reported Tuesday (Dec. 27).
